Q&A with Tim — Tools for Better Sleep, Musings on Parenting, The Different Roles of Fear, The Delight of Deepening Friendships, The Purpose of College, How to Boost Your Mood, HRV Training, and More (#557)

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Plantar Fasciitis: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and More | Healthline
- Theragun Massage Gun Devices | Therabody.com
- HRV Biofeedback Training | Dr. Leah Lagos
- Heart Breath Mind: Conquer Stress, Build Resilience, and Perform at Your Peak by Dr. Leah Lago | Amazon
- Dr. Andrew Huberman — A Neurobiologist on Optimizing Sleep, Enhancing Performance, Reducing Anxiety, Increasing Testosterone, and Using the Body to Control the Mind | The Tim Ferriss Show #521
- Thorne Research Super EPA Supplements | Amazon
- Jarrow Formulas MagMind with Magnesium L-Threonate Supplements | Amazon
- Thorne Research Amino Acid L-Theanine Supplements | Amazon
- Swanson Apigenin Prostate Health Supplements | Amazon
- Thorne Research Pyridoxal 5′-Phosphate Bioactive Vitamin B6 | Amazon
- How Zeitgeber Time Signals Reset Sleep, Internal Clock | Verywell Health
- How to Get Caffeine Out of Your System | Healthline
- The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat Loss, Incredible Sex, and Becoming Superhuman by Timothy Ferriss | Amazon
- The Random Show, Ice Cold Edition | The Tim Ferriss Show #146
- Nature’s Life Policosanol Tablets | Amazon
- The Official PAGG Stack | Amazon
- Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers by Tim Ferriss | Amazon
- The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life by Timothy Ferriss | Amazon
- The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Tim Ferriss | Amazon
- Dom D’Agostino on Fasting, Ketosis, and the End of Cancer | The Tim Ferriss Show #117
- Peter Attia, M.D. — Fasting, Metformin, Athletic Performance, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #398
- Christopher Sommer — The Secrets of Gymnastic Strength Training | The Tim Ferriss Show #158
- Christopher Sommer — The Secrets of Gymnastic Strength Training, Part Two — Home Equipment, Weighted Stretches, and Muscle-Ups | The Tim Ferriss Show #180
- Learn How to Use Gymnastics Rings: Iron Cross | GymnasticBodies
- How to Do a Maltese on the Rings | Strength Project
- Stall (Stahl) Bars | Amazon
- Jefferson Curls: Weighted Mobility for the Posterior Chain | GymnasticBodies
- Seated Pike Pulses | Sustainable Training Method
- The Art and Science of Learning Anything Faster | The Tim Ferriss Show #191
- Richard Koch on Mastering the 80/20 Principle, Achieving Unreasonable Success, and the Art of Gambling | The Tim Ferriss Show #466
- The 80/20 Principle: The Secret to Achieving More with Less by Richard Koch | Amazon
- Mike Phillips — How to Save a Species | The Tim Ferriss Show #383
- Steven Rinella on Hunting (and Why You Should Care), Reconnecting with Nature, Favorite Trips, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #470
- How Wolves Change Rivers | Sustainable Human
- The Persuasive Power of the Wolf Lady | The New Yorker
- The Wolf Reintroduction Bet (and Resources) | Tim Ferriss
- Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth | Amazon
- Hanna | Prime Video
- Amelia Boone on Beating 99% of Men and Suffering for High Performance | The Tim Ferriss Show #127
- Jason Nemer — Inside the Magic of AcroYoga | The Tim Ferriss Show #182
- Never Forget: The Softball Toss Event | r/crossfit
- The Lion of Olympic Weightlifting, 62-Year-Old Jerzy Gregorek (Also Featuring: Naval Ravikant | The Tim Ferriss Show #228
- The Happy Body: The Simple Science of Nutrition, Exercise, and Relaxation by Aniela Gregorek and Jerzy Gregorek | Amazon
- Tim Ferriss: Smash Fear, Learn Anything | TED Talk
- Total Immersion: How I Learned to Swim Effortlessly in 10 Days and You Can Too | Tim Ferriss
- Terry Laughlin, The Master Who Changed My Life | The Tim Ferriss Show #276
- Total Immersion: The Revolutionary Way To Swim Better, Faster, and Easier by Terry Laughlin and John Delves | Amazon
- Italia | Italian National Tourist Board
- Taiwan | Lonely Planet
- War on Drugs Timeline in America | History
- Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy (Resources) | Tim Ferriss
- “I Just Received a U01 Grant from NIDA to Study Psilocybin for Tobacco Addiction.” | Matthew W. Johnson, Twitter
- The Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation (POPLAR) | Harvard Law School
- This Neurobiologist Swims with Great White Sharks to Study Fear | Seeker
- Dr. Adam Gazzaley, UCSF — Brain Optimization and the Future of Psychedelic Medicine | The Tim Ferriss Show #507
- Bridging the Gap between Neuroscience and Technology | Neuroscape
- Akili Interactive
- Fitness for Your Inner Self | TRIPP
- Resonant: A VR Experiment in the Humanities | CyArk
- Dennis McKenna — The Depths of Ayahuasca: 500+ Sessions, Fundamentals, Advanced Topics, Science, Churches, Learnings, Warnings, and Beyond | The Tim Ferriss Show #523
- The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life by Boyd Varty | Amazon
- The Brotherhood of the Screaming Abyss: My Life with Terence McKenna by Dennis McKenna | Amazon
- The Archaic Revival: Speculations on Psychedelic Mushrooms, the Amazon, Virtual Reality, UFOs, Evolution, Shamanism, the Rebirth of the Goddess, and the End of History by Terence Mckenna | Amazon
- True Hallucinations: Being an Account of the Author’s Extraordinary Adventures in the Devil’s Paradise by Terence McKenna | Amazon
- Of Wolves and Men by Barry Lopez | Amazon
- Arctic Dreams by Barry Lopez | Amazon
- Austin, TX
- A Guide to the Scandinavian Countries | Scandinavia Standard
- Finnish Flick | Wikicars
- Where’s Waldo? by Martin Handford | Amazon
- Jerry Seinfeld — A Comedy Legend’s Systems, Routines, and Methods for Success | The Tim Ferriss Show #485
- Born Standing Up: A Comic’s Life by Steve Martin | Amazon
- Posts About Language Learning | Tim Ferriss
- One Piece Wiki | Fandom
- The Tim Ferriss Experiment | IMDb
- The Art of Learning: An Inner Journey to Optimal Performance by Josh Waitzkin | Amazon
- Josh Waitzkin and Tim Ferriss on The Cave Process, Advice from Future Selves, and Training for an Uncertain Future | The Tim Ferriss Show #498
- Grandmaster Maurice Ashley — The Path and Strategies of World-Class Mastery | The Tim Ferriss Show #449
- Dr. Peter Attia — Supplements, Blood Tests, and Near-Death Experiences | The Tim Ferriss Show #65
- 10 Jump Rope Benefits | Crossrope
- Radical Acceptance: Embracing Your Life with the Heart of a Buddha by Tara Brach | Amazon
- Richard Schwartz — IFS, Psychedelic Experiences without Drugs, and Finding Inner Peace for Our Many Parts | The Tim Ferriss Show #492
- Internal Family Systems Therapy, Second Edition by Richard C. Schwartz and Martha Sweezy | Amazon
- How to Stop Worrying and Start Living by Dale Carnegie | Amazon
- Eye of Sauron | The One Wiki to Rule Them All | Fandom
- How I Built The Tim Ferriss Show to 700+ Million Downloads — An Immersive Explanation of All Aspects and Key Decisions (Featuring Chris Hutchins) | The Tim Ferriss Show #538
- Scott Adams: The Man Behind Dilbert | The Tim Ferriss Show #106
- Dilbert by Scott Adams
- The Kristina Talent Stack | Scott Adams Says
- How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life by Scott Adams | Amazon
- Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter by Scott Adams | Amazon
- Tim Ferriss | The Nerdist
- Tim Ferriss | Joe Rogan Experience
- Tim Ferriss | WTF with Marc Maron
- The Tim Ferriss Podcast is Live! Here Are Episodes 1 and 2 | The Tim Ferriss Show
- Make the Most of Your World | Peace Corps
- Teach For America
- Gates and Zuckerberg Aren’t the Only Dropouts Who Became Billionaires | Yahoo! News
- Timeline: Bill Gates | NPR
- Go the F**k to Sleep by Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortés, Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson | Amazon
- Tea Time with Tynan | YouTube
- What Can a Technologist Do about Climate Change? A Personal View. | Bret Victor
- Eight Sleep
- Michael Pollan — Exploring The New Science of Psychedelics | The Tim Ferriss Show #313
- How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan | Amazon
- Graham Duncan — Talent Is the Best Asset Class | The Tim Ferriss Show #362
- Balaji Srinivasan — Centralized China vs Decentralized World, The DeFi Matrix, Ascending vs Descending Trends, Bitcoin Mining as Energy Storage, Reputational Civil War, and Maximalism vs. Optimalism | The Tim Ferriss Show #547
- Chris Dixon and Naval Ravikant — The Wonders of Web3, How to Pick the Right Hill to Climb, Finding the Right Amount of Crypto Regulation, Friends with Benefits, and the Untapped Potential of NFTs | The Tim Ferriss Show #542
- The Random Show — Biohacking, Tim’s COVID Experience, Holiday Gift Ideas, Favorite New Apps, Bad Science, Quarantine Delights, and a Small Dose of NFTs and DAOs | The Tim Ferriss Show #549
- Modern Finance (MoFi) with Kevin Rose
- PROOF with Kevin Rose
- Incerto: Fooled by Randomness, The Black Swan, The Bed of Procrustes, Antifragile, Skin in the Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb | Amazon
- Stan Grof, Lessons from ~4,500 LSD Sessions and Beyond | The Tim Ferriss Show #347
- Generation 3 | Oura Ring
- Low-Dose Lithium Orotate | Amazon
- Should We All Take a Bit of Lithium? | The New York Times
- Cold Shower for Anxiety: Research, Efficacy, and More | Healthline
- Vision Quest | Prime Video
- Dan Gable: Competitor Supreme
- The Effective Executive: The Definitive Guide to Getting the Right Things Done by Peter Drucker | Amazon
- Greg McKeown — How to Master Essentialism | The Tim Ferriss Show #355
- Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown | Amazon
- ChiliSleep OOLER Sleep System | Amazon
- What My Morning Journal Looks Like | Tim Ferriss
- The Artist’s Way Morning Pages Journal: A Companion Volume to the Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron | Amazon
- The Tail End | Wait But Why
- Managing Procrastination, Predicting the Future, and Finding Happiness – Tim Urban | The Tim Ferriss Show #283
- What About Bob? | Prime Video
SHOW NOTES
- What worked best to help with my plantar fasciitis? [05:27]
- What breathing exercises do I practice and recommend? [07:20]
- What did I implement from Andrew Huberman’s advice on sleep? [08:38]
- If I were to revise The 4-Hour Body, what would I change? Has my opinion changed in regards to keto, intermittent fasting, multi-day fasting, PAGG, et cetera? [12:02]
- Why did I stop gymnastic strength training? Do I think I’ll revisit it? [13:57]
- Would I ever have David Goggins on the podcast? [15:31]
- When I’m learning something new, do I still follow the DS3 method from The 4-Hour Chef? [16:09]
- A recommendation for rock climbers. [20:01]
- How has my work with wolf conservation been going? What has been the impact of my support thus far? [20:19]
- Thoughts about the most important qualities I’d hope to pass on to my children, what I suspect a modern educational curriculum might omit from their lessons, and parental role models I might hope to emulate. [24:34]
- Outside of psychedelics, what other somatic experience/physical modality has created the largest positive shifts for me? [26:49]
- What past vacation destinations would I most like to revisit? [32:49]
- What are one or two of my super long-term goals? [33:15]
- Congratulations to Matthew W. Johnson for his U01 grant from NIDA to study psilocybin for tobacco addiction! [36:20]
- There’s been a lot of talk of experiential therapy techniques like psychedelics. Are there any promising research programs using VR gaming for similar results? [38:37]
- Favorite book from the past year. [41:08]
- Has moving to Austin made me more reflective? [43:30]
- Have I ever spent time in any Scandanavian countries? If so, what was my impression? [47:23]
- When can I get Steve Martin on as a guest? [49:35]
- How do I maintain the languages I’ve learned? What tip do I most recommend to language learners? [50:11]
- What principles have I learned from chess that I can use outside of the game? [53:13]
- Feel like low energy is keeping you from thinking optimally? Here are a few ideas about what might be causing it and what you can do to try and remedy the situation. [55:22]
- Outside of sleep, what is my biggest force multiplier? [56:23]
- After undergoing isolation, stress, and trauma, how would I suggest individuals deal with the lingering psychological effects and cognitive biases of the pandemic (heightened scarcity, mindset, risk aversion, et cetera) so they can keep making growth-based decisions as opposed to fear-based ones? [57:52]
- For people watching this on video, what’s the art behind me? [1:01:47]
- What advice would I give to someone just getting started in podcasting — not necessarily for making a living, but for creating something worth listening to? [1:02:27]
- Is college a must? What alternative methods of advanced education could fit into a gap year and be just as valuable? [1:07:16]
- How am I going to cope with sleepless nights once I become a father? [1:14:00]
- Do I know Tea Time with Tynan? For that matter, where’s my tea? [1:14:25]
- What’s my take on global warming? How am I preparing for possible worst case scenarios? [1:14:53]
- The power of Eight Sleep Pod compels you (to get a restful night of sweet, sweet slumber). [1:15:54]
- Why am I suddenly hosting these more frequently? What do these sessions bring to me? [1:16:16]
- Thoughts on psychedelics and their potential effects on people who have experienced psychosis, schizophrenia, et cetera. [1:16:51]
- Am I still interested in cryptocurrency? (Yes, but make sure to listen to Kevin Rose’s podcasts on the subject [Modern Finance and Proof] because he’s really got his finger on the pulse of that world right now.) [1:20:49]
- What do I think about Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s Incerto series? [1:21:05]
- Does someone who considers themselves psychologically healthy risk opening Pandora’s box in their subconscious by tampering with psychedelics? [1:22:22]
- What do I do to pattern interrupt when I notice I’m slipping into a low point? [1:26:10]
- Do I have plans to engage Congress in federal changes related to psychedelics, or is this a longer-term objective once the science is solid? [1:29:24]
- What’s my favorite wrestling movie? [1:30:57]
- What gets most people the most bang for the buck in terms of time management when exceeding 200k annual income? [1:32:44]
- How has sleep tracking improved my quality of sleep? [1:33:54]
- Is there anything to which I say “F it” and just proceed willy nilly? Or am I robotically methodical about everything? [1:36:23]
- When practicing mindfulness and gratitude don’t seem to do the trick, how can you slow down and enjoy life without being so focused on the future? [1:37:44]
- Parting thoughts. [1:40:21]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Leah Lagos
- Andrew Huberman
- Ray Cronise
- Dominic D’Agostino
- Peter Attia
- Christopher Sommer
- David Goggins
- Dave MacLeod
- Mike Phillips
- Jason Nemer
- Jerzy Gregorek
- Aniela Gregorek
- Terry Laughlin
- Richard M. Nixon
- Matthew W. Johnson
- Adam Gazzaley
- Robin Carhart-Harris
- Boyd Varty
- Dennis McKenna
- Terence McKenna
- Barry Lopez
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Steve Martin
- Benny Lewis
- Josh Waitzkin
- Bruce Pandolfini
- Marcelo Garcia
- Tara Brach
- Richard Schwartz
- Scott Adams
- Donald Trump
- Joe Rogan
- Marc Maron
- Kevin Rose
- Bill Gates
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Michael Pollan
- Graham Duncan
- Nassim Nicholas Taleb
- Stan Grof
- Vincent van Gogh
- Dan Gable
- John Smith
- Peter Drucker
- Greg McKeown
- Tim Urban
- Matt Mullenweg
