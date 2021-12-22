Q&A with Tim — Tools for Better Sleep, Musings on Parenting, The Different Roles of Fear, The Delight of Deepening Friendships, The Purpose of College, How to Boost Your Mood, HRV Training, and More (#557)

Illustration via 99designs

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is usually my job to sit down with world-class performers of all different types to tease out the habits, routines, favorite books, and so on that you can apply and test in your own life. This time, we have a slightly different format, and I’m the guest.

As some of you know, I tested a “fan-supported model” in 2019, but I ended up returning to ads by request. That’s a long story, and you can read more about it at tim.blog/podcastexperiment. I recently sat down with the supporter group for a fun and live Q&A on YouTube.

I answered questions on plantar fasciitis relief, manga-assisted language learning and retention, breathing exercises, wolf conservation, parenting ambitions, VR therapy, mood and energy remedies, post-pandemic social reintroduction, the value of college, favorite wrestling movies, and much, much more.

Please enjoy!

#557: Q&A with Tim — Tools for Better Sleep, Musings on Parenting, The Different Roles of Fear, The Delight of Deepening Friendships, The Purpose of College, How to Boost Your Mood, HRV Training, and More

What worked best to help with my plantar fasciitis? [05:27]

What breathing exercises do I practice and recommend? [07:20]

What did I implement from Andrew Huberman’s advice on sleep? [08:38]

If I were to revise The 4-Hour Body, what would I change? Has my opinion changed in regards to keto, intermittent fasting, multi-day fasting, PAGG, et cetera? [12:02]

Why did I stop gymnastic strength training? Do I think I’ll revisit it? [13:57]

Would I ever have David Goggins on the podcast? [15:31]

When I’m learning something new, do I still follow the DS3 method from The 4-Hour Chef? [16:09]

A recommendation for rock climbers. [20:01]

How has my work with wolf conservation been going? What has been the impact of my support thus far? [20:19]

Thoughts about the most important qualities I’d hope to pass on to my children, what I suspect a modern educational curriculum might omit from their lessons, and parental role models I might hope to emulate. [24:34]

Outside of psychedelics, what other somatic experience/physical modality has created the largest positive shifts for me? [26:49]

What past vacation destinations would I most like to revisit? [32:49]

What are one or two of my super long-term goals? [33:15]

Congratulations to Matthew W. Johnson for his U01 grant from NIDA to study psilocybin for tobacco addiction! [36:20]

There’s been a lot of talk of experiential therapy techniques like psychedelics. Are there any promising research programs using VR gaming for similar results? [38:37]

Favorite book from the past year. [41:08]

Has moving to Austin made me more reflective? [43:30]

Have I ever spent time in any Scandanavian countries? If so, what was my impression? [47:23]

When can I get Steve Martin on as a guest? [49:35]

How do I maintain the languages I’ve learned? What tip do I most recommend to language learners? [50:11]

What principles have I learned from chess that I can use outside of the game? [53:13]

Feel like low energy is keeping you from thinking optimally? Here are a few ideas about what might be causing it and what you can do to try and remedy the situation. [55:22]

Outside of sleep, what is my biggest force multiplier? [56:23]

After undergoing isolation, stress, and trauma, how would I suggest individuals deal with the lingering psychological effects and cognitive biases of the pandemic (heightened scarcity, mindset, risk aversion, et cetera) so they can keep making growth-based decisions as opposed to fear-based ones? [57:52]

For people watching this on video, what’s the art behind me? [1:01:47]

What advice would I give to someone just getting started in podcasting — not necessarily for making a living, but for creating something worth listening to? [1:02:27]

Is college a must? What alternative methods of advanced education could fit into a gap year and be just as valuable? [1:07:16]

How am I going to cope with sleepless nights once I become a father? [1:14:00]

Do I know Tea Time with Tynan? For that matter, where’s my tea? [1:14:25]

What’s my take on global warming? How am I preparing for possible worst case scenarios? [1:14:53]

The power of Eight Sleep Pod compels you (to get a restful night of sweet, sweet slumber). [1:15:54]

Why am I suddenly hosting these more frequently? What do these sessions bring to me? [1:16:16]

Thoughts on psychedelics and their potential effects on people who have experienced psychosis, schizophrenia, et cetera. [1:16:51]

Am I still interested in cryptocurrency? (Yes, but make sure to listen to Kevin Rose’s podcasts on the subject [Modern Finance and Proof] because he’s really got his finger on the pulse of that world right now.) [1:20:49]

What do I think about Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s Incerto series? [1:21:05]

Does someone who considers themselves psychologically healthy risk opening Pandora’s box in their subconscious by tampering with psychedelics? [1:22:22]

What do I do to pattern interrupt when I notice I’m slipping into a low point? [1:26:10]

Do I have plans to engage Congress in federal changes related to psychedelics, or is this a longer-term objective once the science is solid? [1:29:24]

What’s my favorite wrestling movie? [1:30:57]

What gets most people the most bang for the buck in terms of time management when exceeding 200k annual income? [1:32:44]

How has sleep tracking improved my quality of sleep? [1:33:54]

Is there anything to which I say “F it” and just proceed willy nilly? Or am I robotically methodical about everything? [1:36:23]

When practicing mindfulness and gratitude don’t seem to do the trick, how can you slow down and enjoy life without being so focused on the future? [1:37:44]

Parting thoughts. [1:40:21]

