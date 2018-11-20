Stan Grof, Lessons from ~4,500 LSD Sessions and Beyond (#347)

“I realized people were not having LSD experiences; they were having experiences of themselves. But they were coming from depths that psychoanalysis didn’t know anything about.” — Stanislav Grof
Stanislav Grof, M.D., (stanislavgrof.com) is a psychiatrist with more than 60 years of experience in research of “holotropic” states of consciousness, a large and important subgroup of non-ordinary states that have healing, transformative, and evolutionary potential.
Previously, he was Principal Investigator in a psychedelic research program at the Psychiatric Research Institute in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Chief of Psychiatric Research at the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, and Scholar-in-Residence at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, CA.
Currently, Stan is Professor of Psychology at the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) in San Francisco, CA, and conducts professional training programs in holotropic breathwork and transpersonal psychology, and gives lectures and seminars worldwide. He is one of the founders and chief theoreticians of transpersonal psychology and the founding president of the International Transpersonal Association (ITA).
His publications include more than 150 articles in professional journals and books like Psychology of the Future, The Cosmic Game, and Holotropic Breathwork, among many others.
In this wide-ranging interview, we cover many topics, including:
- Some of his main takeaways after supervising or guiding ~4,500 LSD sessions
- The place and role of “wounded healers”
- Limitations and uses of traditional psychoanalysis and talk therapy
- Holotropic breathwork and some similarities to MDMA
- Stories of odd synchronicities and the seemingly impossible
- Stan’s strangest personal experiences on psychedelics
- What Stan believes humanity most needs to overcome: division and destruction
I hope you’ll enjoy this in-depth conversation with Stan Grof!
- Listen to it on Apple Podcasts.
- Stream by clicking here.
- Download as an MP3 by right-clicking here and choosing “save as.”
Want to hear another episode that explores science and psychedelics? — Listen to my conversation with Paul Stamets, an intellectual and industry leader in the habitat, medicinal use, and production of fungi. Stream below or right-click here to download.
This episode is brought to you by Peloton, which has become a staple of my daily routine. I picked up this bike after seeing the success of my friend Kevin Rose, and I’ve been enjoying it more than I ever imagined. Peloton is an indoor cycling bike that brings live studio classes right to your home. No worrying about fitting classes into your busy schedule or making it to a studio with a crazy commute.
New classes are added every day, and this includes options led by elite NYC instructors in your own living room. You can even live stream studio classes taught by the world’s best instructors, or find your favorite class on demand.
Peloton is offering listeners to this show a special offer. Visit onepeloton.com and enter the code TIM at checkout to receive $100 off accessories with your Peloton bike purchase. This is a great way to get in your workouts or an incredible gift. Again, that’s onepeloton.com and enter the code TIM.
This episode is also brought to you by LegalZoom. I’ve used this service for many of my businesses, as have quite a few of the icons on this podcast such as Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg of WordPress fame.
LegalZoom is a reliable resource that more than a million people have already trusted for everything from setting up wills, proper trademark searches, forming LLCs, setting up non-profits, or finding simple cease-and-desist letter templates.
LegalZoom is not a law firm, but it does have a network of independent attorneys available in most states who can give you advice on the best way to get started, provide contract reviews, and otherwise help you run your business with complete transparency and up-front pricing. Check out LegalZoom.com and enter promo code TIM at checkout today for special savings and see how the fine folks there can make life easier for you and your business.
QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.
Scroll below for links and show notes…
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Connect with Stanislav Grof:
Website | California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) | International Transpersonal Association (ITA)
- Psychology of the Future: Lessons from Modern Consciousness Research by Stanislav Grof
- The Cosmic Game: Explorations of the Frontiers of Human Consciousness by Stanislav Grof
- Holotropic Breathwork: A New Approach to Self-Exploration and Therapy by Stanislav Grof
- Other books by Stanislav Grof
- California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS)
- International Transpersonal Association (ITA)
- What is LSD? by L. Anderson, PharmD, Drugs.com
- ‘Apparently Useless’: The Accidental Discovery of LSD by Tom Shroder, The Atlantic
- Dimethyltryptamine Experiments with Psychotics by Zoltan Boszormenyi and Stephen Szara, Journal of Mental Science
- DMT Research from 1956 to the Edge of Time by Andrew R. Gallimore and David P. Luke, Reality Sandwich
- 5-MeO-DMT: What You Need to Know by Seth Fitzgerald, The Drug Classroom
- Psychotomimetic Effects of PCP, LSD, and Ecstasy: Pharmacological Models of Schizophrenia? by Vibeke Sorensen Catts and Stanley V. Catts
- The Consciousness Research of Stanislav Grof: A Cosmic Portal Beyond Individuality by Donna A. Dryer and
Richard Yensen, Textbook of Transpersonal Psychiatry and Psychology
- Serotonin: Functions, Side Effects, and More by Annamarya Scaccia, Healthline
- Electroencephalogram (EEG), Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Hiroshima Atomic Bomb (1945): A Day That Shook the World, British Pathe
- What Does Dharmakaya Mean? by Barbara O’Brien, ThoughtCo.
- The Tibetan Book of the Dead (Bardo Thodol) by Padmasambhava
- Savikalpa, Nirvikalpa, and Sahaja Samadhi by Sri Chinmoy, Earth-Bound Journey and Heaven-Bound Journey
- Kensho, Wikipedia
- Satori, Wikipedia
- Maya, Wikipedia
- What is Reality?: The New Map of Cosmos, Consciousness, and Existence by Ervin Laszlo
- Holotropic States by Alex Paterson, Esolibris
- They Saw Earth From Space. Here’s How It Changed Them. by Nadia Drake, National Geographic
- The Rites of Passage by Arnold van Gennep
- The Eleusinian Mysteries: The Rites of Demeter by Joshua J. Mark, Ancient History Encyclopedia
- What Are the Differences Between the Teachings of Zen and Theravada Buddhism?, Quora
- Chinese Esoteric Buddhism, Wikipedia
- Hesychasm by Kevin Knight, New Advent
- Saying the Jesus Prayer by Dr. Albert S. Rossi, St. Vladimir’s Seminary
- What Are the Spiritual Exercises?, Ignatian Spirituality
- A Collection of Esoteric and Cabalistic Exercises for Self Protection by Marcia L. Pickands, The Psychic Self-Defence Personal Training Manual
- Psychoactive Plants Lecture Notes, Department of Plant Biology, University of Maryland
- Ibogaine and Iboga by Seth Fitzgerald, The Drug Classroom
- Psilocin and Psilocybin by Seth Fitzgerald, The Drug Classroom
- The Ayahuasca Boom in the U.S. by Ariel Levy, The New Yorker
- The Hazy History of Bufo Toad Venom Smoking, Tryptamine Palace
- The Toad and the Jaguar: A Field Report of Underground Research on a Visionary Medicine: Bufo Alvarius and 5-Methoxy-Dimethyltryptamine by Ralph Metzner
- When the Impossible Happens by Stanislav Grof
- Church of the Toad of Light on Facebook
- Esalen
- International Transpersonal Conference
- Realms of the Human Unconscious: Observations from LSD Research by Stanislav Grof
- Michael Pollan — Exploring The New Science of Psychedelics, The Tim Ferris Show Episode 313
- Psycholytic and Psychedelic Therapy Research 1931-1995: A Complete International Bibliography compiled by Torsten Passie
- This Is My Attempt at Explaining Grof’s COEX Systems Theory, Presented in LSD: Doorway to the Numinous by JwJesso, Reddit
- LSD: Doorway to the Numinous: The Groundbreaking Psychedelic Research into Realms of the Human Unconscious by Stanislav Grof
- What is the Collective Unconscious? by Daryl Sharp, Jung Lexicon, via Frith Luton
- Spring Grove Experiment, Wikipedia
- Suicide Survivors: A Follow-up Study of Persons Who Survived Jumping from the Golden Gate and San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridges by David H. Rosen, MD, Western Journal of Medicine
- Where Are They Now?: The Fate of Suicide Attempt Survivors by Stacey Freedenthal, PhD, LCSW, Speaking of Suicide
- Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition: DSM-5
- Dementia Praecox and Paraphrenia by Emil Kraepelin
- Neo-Kraepelinian Divergences from Kraepelin: What Are They and Why They Matter by Lindsay Hoeschen, Portland State University
- The Psychoanalytic Theory of Neurosis by Otto Fenichel, M.D.
- Oedipus Complex: One of Freud’s Most Controversial Ideas by Kendra Cherry, Verywell Mind
- Personal Unconscious, Wikipedia
- Lessons Learned from Huston Smith’s Exploration of Religious Experience by Don Lattin, Religion News Service
- God in a Pill? Meher Baba on L.S.D. and The High Roads via Wikipedia
- Mysticism Sacred and Profane by Robert Charles Zaehner
- Makyo, Wikipedia
- 1962 Good Friday Experiment, MAPS
- Siddha Yoga
- Shaivite Hinduism, Patheos
- From Ganja to God by Geetanjali Joshi Mishra, Beatdom
- What Is Bhang and How Is It Made?, RQS
- Hashish vs. Marijuana, Sunrise House
- The Essential Guide to Datura, The Third Wave
- The Secret of the Soma Plant, American Institute of Vedic Studies
- The Rig Veda
- The Texts of Kashmir Shaivism, The Siddha Yoga Teachings
- Shiva Sutras of Vasugupta, Wikipedia
- The Dance of Synchronicity and Unexpected Meaning by Cynthia Cavalli, PhD, Fielding Graduate University
- The Way of the Animal Powers (The Historical Atlas of World Mythology, Vol. 1) by Joseph Campbell
- The Mantis and the San by Chrigi in Africa, Ranger of the San Clan
- The Lost World of the Kalahari by Laurens van der Post
- Ammonite from Mt. Everest Base Camp, The Fossil Forum
- 4 Bizarre Out-Of-Body Experiences That Turned Into Case Studies by Laura Martisiute, ATI
- 9 Things to Know About Ladino by Sarah Aroeste, My Jewish Learning
- Spiritual Emergence Network (SEN)
- On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres by Nicolaus Copernicus
- Paradisia and Dominatia: Science and the Developing World by Michael J. Moravcsik and John M. Ziman, Foreign Affairs
- Atman and Brahman by Beverlee Jill Carroll, World Religions
- Zhangzi’s (Chuang-Tzu’s) Butterfly Dream Parable by Elizabeth Reninger, ThoughtCo.
- The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas S. Kuhn
- The Chemical Revolution of Antoine-Laurent Lavoisier, National Historic Chemical Landmarks
- Seeking the Magic Mushroom by R. Gordon Wasson, LIFE Magazine
- The Road to Eleusis: Unveiling the Secret of the Mysteries by R. Gordon Wasson and Albert Hofmann
- Kykeon by Joshua J. Mark, Ancient History Encyclopedia
- Peyote and the Native American Church by Catherine Beyer, ThoughtCo.
SHOW NOTES
- How did Stan first become interested in psychedelics, and what application was he hoping it could serve? [8:32]
- In how many LSD sessions does Stan estimate he’s been involved, and what accounts for his initial conclusion that it would change psychiatry and psychology? [13:18]
- When did Stan have his first personal experience with LSD, what were the conditions like, and how did it change his career path from that point forward? [18:45]
- Why we don’t always have the right words on hand to describe psychedelic experiences. [21:40]
- After more than six decades studying non-ordinary states of consciousness, how does Stan view consciousness today (in comparison to some other equally controversial views)? [25:22]
- Why does Stan prefer the term non-ordinary states of consciousness to altered states, what are holotropic states of consciousness, and how have human beings operated in these states over the course of history? [28:26]
- Stan’s thoughts on 5-MeO-DMT (methoxy DMT) and the psychedelic venom of the Bufo alvarius toad — which gave him “by far, the most powerful psychedelic experience” he’s ever had. [37:43]
- Stan elaborates on his famous statement that “Psychedelics, used responsibly and with proper caution, would be for psychiatry what the microscope is for biology and medicine or the telescope is for astronomy,” and how he feels about the relevance of traditional psychoanalysis or psychotherapy in combination with some of these psychedelic compounds. [44:42]
- What would Stan’s ideal experiential, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy look like? [56:10]
- Stan points out that there are non-pharmacological ways to achieve holotropic states — such as holotropic breathing, which I can confirm actually works. [56:57]
- What substances, dosages, and frequency would psychedelic assistance take under Stan’s guidance? [58:52]
- Exploring the neglect of etiology in modern psychology and how Stan would correct this problem. [1:03:30]
- What makes the difference between someone emerging from a psychedelic state profoundly transformed or just experiencing it as a casual tourist with no persistent change of perspective? [1:08:47]
- Stan talks about his experiences with Siddha Yoga founder Swami Muktananda. [1:18:07]
- The reasons Stan wrote When the Impossible Happens, the stories surrounding this time in his life, and an explanation of synchronocity. [1:25:17]
- On out of body experiences and a moving example of how unorthodox psychiatry helped someone overcome depression in a surprising way. [1:36:32]
- What psychedelic at what dose is most similar to the effects or the experience of holotropic breathwork? [1:44:34]
- Does the common psychedelic phenomenon of encountering entities seemingly separate from the person in such a state carry over to breathwork? Has Stan encountered these entities during his own experiences? [1:45:49]
- What are Stan’s thoughts on microdosing, and what has he experienced at the tail end of high-dosage sessions? [1:51:18]
- What constitutes a “spiritual emergency,” and are there any differences between a naturally occuring spiritual emergency like schizophrenia or one precipitated by psychedelics? Can any good come from a bad trip? [1:55:15]
- What might treatment for someone experiencing a psychotic break look like in a hypothetical alternate world where the collective unconscious is recognized by psychologists and psychiatrists? [1:59:25]
- From his first psychedelic experience to now, how has Stan’s concept of the inner world changed over the past 60 years? [2:04:36]
- Is there any particular synchronicity or experience in any of the holotropic states that Stan has experienced that he finds the hardest to explain or the most unusual/remarkable? [2:08:42]
- If Stan were a young scientist starting out today and all compounds could be legally studied, what would his focus be? [2:16:33]
- At age 87, how does Stan stay sharper and more energetic than a lot of people in their 20s? [2:23:34]
- What does Stan think humanity needs most of all right now? [2:27:46]
- One final story: a lesson in forgiveness. [2:31:16]
- Parting thoughts. [2:40:59]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Jack Kornfield
- Albert Hoffman
- George Roubicek
- Hanscarl Leuner
- Stephen Szara
- Zoltan Boszormenyi
- Ervin Laszlo
- Stuart Hameroff
- Kary B. Mullis
- Francis Crick
- Steve Jobs
- Charlie Tart
- Arnold van Gennep
- Isis
- Osiris
- Inanna
- Dumuzi
- Xibalba
- Gautama Buddha
- Jesus
- St. Ignatius of Loyola
- Ralph Metzner
- Michael Pollan
- Sigmund Freud
- Carl Gustav Jung
- Christina Grof
- Adolf Hitler
- David H. Rosen
- Emil Kraepelin
- Otto Fenichel
- Joseph Campbell
- Huston Smith
- Meher Baba
- Robert Charles Zaehner
- Walter N. Pahnke
- Swami Muktananda
- Ram Dass
- Werner Erhard
- Shiva
- Fritjof Capra
- Laurens van der Post
- Wolfgang Pauli
- Confucius
- Pachamama
- Joseph Stalin
- Nicolaus Copernicus
- Chuang-Tzu
- Doug Engelbart
- Thomas S. Kuhn
- John Dalton
- Antoine Lavoisier
- Isaac Newton
- Albert Einstein
- Gregory Bateson
- Alfred Korzybski
- Eleusis
- Plato
- Aristotle
- Cicero
- Pindaros
- R. Gordon Wasson
- Carl A.P. Ruck
- Ken Godfrey
- Robert Leihy
- Helen Bonny
- Walter Houston Clark
Posted on: November 20, 2018.
Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.
Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.
Comment Rules: Remember what Fonzie was like? Cool. That’s how we’re gonna be — cool. Critical is fine, but if you’re rude, we’ll delete your stuff. Please do not put your URL in the comment text and please use your PERSONAL name or initials and not your business name, as the latter comes off like spam. Have fun and thanks for adding to the conversation! (Thanks to Brian Oberkirch for the inspiration)
20 comments on “Stan Grof, Lessons from ~4,500 LSD Sessions and Beyond (#347)”
Really got a lot of interesting information and perspective from this show. Good one! Thanks.
LikeLike
Just woke up this morning from a fun dream about tripping. 🙂
LikeLike
An instant favorite!
LikeLike
Hi Tim,
I didn’t listen to this, because I assume Grof hasn’t changed his tune, and i’ve already heard enough. He created the notion of spiritual emergency as an elite experience separate from psychosis, and stated emphatically, in print, that the latter must be treated with brain disabling psychiatric drugs. If you’re actually interested in alternative treatment of psychosis, I suggest checking out madinamerica.com, and especially the work of one of their bloggers, Michael Cornwall, who may be the only therapist left who worked in alternative treatment in the good old days. Listen to his interviews on the Peter Breggin Radio Hour. He and Breggin deserve podcasts, because they don’t recommend dangerous practices (I had two friends who were badly traumatized by Holotropic Breathwork) and they don’t endorse Big Pharma. And Cornwall actually knows how to be there for people who are having psychotic breaks. Roshi Joan Halifax, Stan’s ex-wife, says that, when she had a break, Stan was useless.
LikeLike
Thanks for the comment, Lise. How were your friends badly traumatized by holotropic breathwork? What did that look like and what did they do to recover?
Best,
Tim
LikeLike
Yes, do tell. Agreed.
LikeLike
Both of them were probably abuse survivors who were functioning fairly well anyway. The intensity of the breathing process seemed to bring up very early feelings and memories—I have no idea if they were real memories or false memories, because nobody can tell— that undermined their ability to function. In other words, the process didn’t resolve birth trauma, it retraumatized.
Both of them ended up on medication, because they felt chronically flooded. I was willing to see the first one as a fluke. After that, I began warning other women that the process was potentially dangerous.
You might want to check out the work of Peter Levine on trauma. Any of these intense somatic processes can worsen complex trauma syndromes. Even EMDR. Levine teaches people to “pendulate,” rather than letting their process just get more and more intense.
LikeLike
Actually, I would recommend reading Marsha Linehan’s book on BPD. She makes the very important point that emotions sensitivity is a normal human variation that is invalidated in our culture, so that it becomes pathological. I would bet the worst part of the trauma was the sense that everyone else reacted the way Stan says they will, which meant that my friends were abnormal.
LikeLike
I love Stan’s work
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never give these interviews more than 20 minutes of my time at a sitting, but I stayed up for two hours past bedtime for the pleasure of listening to Mr. Grof. From the first encounter groups, to the sacred on the rez and loving but questionable Gurus, I lived what he described. I’ve grieved what has gone missing of the universal spiritual in our collective experience, but hadn’t been able to articulate it. Thank you for asking Mr. Grof that nearly final question about what humanity needs now; it was comforting
to hear his answer. It seems we have come full circle, and I suspect there is still reason to hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are in Berlin, that means you are close to Lviv, Ukraine. Please do not hesitate to come and visit the hidden jewel of Europe. Would be happy to arrange great meetings and tours!
LikeLike
Tim,
Great podcast!
I have a recommendation for your podcast following this one…
Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev)
This man is on point on so many of these topics and would be such a treat to hear you interview him with your laser sharp questioning skills!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this has to be the most fascinating interviews I’ve listened to.
Having experimented/enjoyed/abused psychedelics in my younger years it brought back some really interesting similarities in what was discussed that has stayed with me for 20 years or so.
I’m even thinking of joining twitter again so I can share the episode!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tim I admire you from the bottom of my heart…. but I dare say you too are fishing sitting on a whale…. please please please just check on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who mediated to stop the civil war in Colombia (The FARK conflict)…..
LikeLike
Hi Tim, my word, where to even begin. This episode was mind bending. I have been wanting to reach out for a while about my experience and I guess this episode is the one to share it.
In this episode about half way through, Mr Grof mentions that taking substances like LSD out of context can be meaningless — I fully agree. I have many friends who recreationally use psychedelics at trance parties etc without doing pre and post work. I’ve always been a “seeker” and fascinated by literature on psychology and psychedelics (almost entirely through you). I recently had a very unpleasant trip on LSD, I went to the darkest places I could have imagined and even, as Mr Grof mentioned too, thought I had literally died. The initial ‘come on’ of the trip was so overwhelming. But, I can honestly say, at the end of the trip, I have never felt more at ease in the universe. I like to think of my experiences as the Death Of My Ego. I literally saw myself die and rebirth — it was incredible but scary.
In my nature of doing post-analysis, I was so excited to share this “death” with my readers and close friends. I was buzzing with excitement: “F*ck guys!! I’m WOKE.” Not like that but you get the point. Then, the next morning I happened to open up to page 120 in TOOLS OF TITANS with Martin Poland’s and Dan Engle. “Hold onto the Gold.” That was my sign from the universe saying that what I just experienced was sacred. It’s not something to flaunt out and try and profess to people how it’s changed my life. So in that, thank you Tim.
I really and truly don’t think you realize the level of effect you’ve had on my life. Just writing this makes me snobby. I can’t thank you enough Tim. Please don’t stop what you are doing in realm of practical ways of designing a life worth living.
Mr Grof was such a pleasure to listen to. This episode is up there with one of my all-time bests.
Much love Tim, Josh.
LikeLike
Please make transcripts
LikeLike
Transcripts for all shows are added to the site 7 – 10 days after the shows go live. Transcripts may be found by typing in guest’s name or name of the episode plus the word “transcripts” into the search field at the far-right side of the blog’s navigation bar.
LikeLike
I did holotropic breathing (Breathwork) about 12 years ago. I gained much awareness (about my relationships, others’ relationships, insight about someone’s future health). The hallucinations were like an LSD trip (but I’ve never taken LSD so Tim Ferriss would be better in comparing them)
LikeLike
Thanks Tim And Stan, I’m halfway to the episode and I want to comment then ask Stan the following: When I was around 19 years old (now 42) I had a consciousness awakening, discovered meditation through different sources, Siddha Yoga, Zen, etc. Read a lot about it, read C.G. Jung Theory of Synchronicity, discovered the I-Ching, etc. Also started studying Architecture and in one of my project deadlines I passed out from sleep depravation because of working, drawing, etc.
That night, I had what some people call an Astral Unfolding or something like that, I saw, what then an architecture professor of mine told me was a “Blue Pearl”?… does that make any sense… it was like a sphere of light. Then for some years I had Astral Voyages??… where my consciousness left my body and I could actually see it or see things around, but I never had the courage to go further because I remember, I read somewhere that I could not come back or stay in the low-astral (where “demons” and bad energies reside), also I always had the doubt that if I was actually dying so I got scared and forced my way back.
Anyway, all this happened without any psychedelic or LSD or any drug for that matter… only coffee haha.
But I believe those experiences left me being very sensitive or sensible to energy, consciousness and maybe that’s the reason why, when I meditate (haven’t been constant but I’ve done it for 20 years now) I believe I deeply connect to a superior conscious state, as Dr. Stan described after he used Toad, so… my question is:
After my experience, could you say that you can enter deep Altered and/or Holotropic states without using LSD?… I know I did somehow…
Is meditation by itself beneficial without using any psychedelics?
Should I try a psychedelic experience?… I haven’t had those Astral Voyages anymore for a long time now.
What would be the benefit of having them again?
Thanks a lot and congrats on the show.
H.
LikeLike
Truly uplifting and enlightening interview, kudos. As you pointed out, Stan’s energy and intellect are truly amazing.
LikeLike