Balaji Srinivasan on Bitcoin, The Great Awokening, Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, Open-Source Ecology, Reputational Civil War, Creating New Cities, and Options for Becoming a Sane but Sovereign Individual (#547)

“The monopoly of truth is upstream of the monopoly of violence.”— Balaji Srinivasan
Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) is an angel investor and entrepreneur. Formerly the CTO of Coinbase and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, he was also the co-founder of Earn.com (acquired by Coinbase), Counsyl (acquired by Myriad), Teleport (acquired by Topia), and Coin Center.
He was named to the MIT Technology Review’s “Innovators Under 35,” won a Wall Street Journal Innovation Award, and holds a BS/MS/PhD in Electrical Engineering and an MS in Chemical Engineering, all from Stanford University. Balaji also teaches the occasional class at Stanford, including an online MOOC in 2013, which reached 250,000+ students worldwide.
To learn more about Balaji’s most recent project, sign up at 1729.com, a newsletter that pays you. They’re giving out BTC each day for completing tasks and tutorials. Subscribers also receive chapters from Balaji’s free book, The Network State.
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Connect with Balaji Srinivasan:
- Learn Skills & Earn Crypto | 1729.com
- Balaji Srinivasan on the Future of Bitcoin and Ethereum, How to Become Noncancelable, the Path to Personal Freedom and Wealth in a New World, the Changing Landscape of Warfare, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #506
- Dr. Vivek Murthy — Former Surgeon General on Combating COVID-19, Loneliness, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #417
- Epidemics That Didn’t Happen | Prevent Epidemics
- The President’s Biodefense Strategy (2018) | Homeland Security
- Potemkin Village | Wikipedia
- Biden Defends Afghan Pullout and Declares an End to Nation-Building | The New York Times
- Asia’s Future Is Now | McKinsey
- What Is Purchasing Power Parity (PPP)? | Investopedia
- China’s Top Regulators Ban Crypto Trading and Mining, Sending Bitcoin Tumbling | Reuters
- Total Hash Rate (TH/s) | Blockchain
- The Triumph and Terror of Wang Huning | Palladium
- Fall of The Soviet Union Explained In 5 Minutes | The Life Guide
- The Great Awokening | Vox
- The Night the US Bombed a Chinese Embassy | BBC News
- Wolf Warrior Diplomacy | Wikipedia
- Wolf Warrior 2 | Prime Video
- First Blood | Prime Video
- Rocky | Prime Video
- The Battle at Lake Changjin | Wikipedia
- On Desperate Ground: The Marines at The Reservoir, the Korean War’s Greatest Battle by Hampton Sides | Amazon
- No Time to Die (2021) | IMDb
- Microsoft to Pay $240 Million for Stake in Facebook | The New York Times
- Game of Thrones | HBO
- Legalism | World History Encyclopedia
- The Stratagems of Qin I | Stratagems of the Warring States
- China Can Say No | Wikipedia
- The Japan That Can Say No: Why Japan Will Be First Among Equals by Shintaro Ishihara | Amazon
- “Keep the Soviet Union Out, the Americans In, and the Germans Down.” -Lord Hastings Lionel Ismay | NATO
- Guide to Social Media in China | Chinese Language Institute
- US and China Enter Dangerous Territory Over Taiwan | The New York Times
- Opinion: Think We Have Military Primacy over China? Think Again. | The Washington Post
- The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare by Christian Brose | Amazon
- 2034: A Novel of the Next World War by Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis | Amazon
- Notice on Further Preventing and Resolving the Risks of Virtual Currency Trading and Speculation | The People’s Bank of China
- Senator Ted Cruz Advocates Bitcoin Mining with ‘Abundant’ Gas Flare Energy | Yahoo! Finance
- Indian Government to Take ‘Progressive’ Steps on Crypto, Sources Say After PM Modi’s Meeting | CoinDesk
- Dave Chappelle Isn’t Canceled. He Just Likes to Talk About It. | The New York Times
- Mad Max | Prime Video
- Is Shoplifting Forcing Walgreens to Cut Back in SF? Data on the Closing Stores Puts the Claim into Perspective | San Francisco Chronicle
- Watergate | FBI
- The My Lai Massacre | The New Yorker
- The Dark Side of Camelot by Seymour M. Hersh | Amazon
- Russell Conjugation: What Scientific Term or Concept Ought to Be More Widely Known? | Edge.org
- Krugman: “Fiat Money…Is Backed by Men with Guns” | Free Advice
- The Russian Revolution: A New History by Sean McMeekin | Amazon
- Investigative Journalism | Wikipedia
- Opinion: How Punch Protected The Times | The New York Times
- Executive Order 6102 | Wikipedia
- Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) | Investopedia
- Bitcoin: Exchange Balance | Glassnode Studio
- DeFi (Decentralized Finance) | Investopedia
- 10 Most Dangerous Commands You Should Never Execute on Linux | TecMint
- Principal-Agent Problem Definition | Investopedia
- Cartesian Plane | Platonic Realms
- Could There Be a Solution to the Trolley Problem? | Philosophy Now
- Factory Physics by Wallace J. Hopp and Mark L. Spearman | Amazon
- The Goal: A Process of Ongoing Improvement by Eliyahu M. Goldratt | Amazon
- Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson and Kenneth Blanchard | Amazon
- 96-Well Plate Dimensions | BRANDplates
- 23andMe Sends Wrong DNA Test Results To 96 Customers | TechCrunch
- Inside The Bloody History Of The White Sea-Baltic Canal | ATI
- The History of the Gulag | Gulag Online
- All the Ways People Escaped Across the Berlin Wall | History
- The Great Resignation Is Accelerating | The Atlantic
- Nexus Mutual
- Smart Contracts | Investopedia
- The Perks of Anonymity: A Must-Read for Emerging & NFT Artists | Medium
- Portland Protests See Clashes between Far-Right, Far-Left Groups | Reuters
- Misleading Reports of Lawlessness after Katrina Worsened Crisis, Officials Say | The Guardian
- Goldilocks Principle | Wikipedia
- Open Source Ecology
- The Knowledge: How to Rebuild Civilization in the Aftermath of a Cataclysm by Lewis Dartnell | Amazon
- How to Invent Everything: A Survival Guide for the Stranded Time Traveler by Ryan North | Amazon
- Fall of Civilizations Podcast
- Gobekli Tepe: The World’s First Temple? | Smithsonian Magazine
- Top Six Theories about Atlantis | History
- Asteroid Dust Found in Crater Closes Case of Dinosaur Extinction | UT News
- 10 Ancient American Civilizations | ThoughtCo.
- History of Stonehenge | English Heritage
- Why Did the Roman Empire Fall? | The Great Courses Daily
- Christianisation of the Germanic Peoples | Wikipedia
- Anarcho-Primitivism | Wikipedia
- No Death and an Enhanced Life: Is the Future Transhuman? | The Guardian
- Harvard and the Making of the Unabomber | The Atlantic
- Catching Fire: How Cooking Made Us Human by Richard Wrangham | Amazon
- Horton Hears a Who by Dr. Seuss | Amazon
- Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers by Tim Ferriss | Amazon
- The Naked Ape: A Zoologist’s Study of the Human Animal by Desmond Morris | Amazon
- Autarky | Wikipedia
- How to Succeed in Business by Bundling – and Unbundling | HBR
- Ten Minute History: The Thirty Years’ War | History Matters
- TSA PreCheck | Transportation Security Administration
- Prophets of Doom | Hardcore History 48
- Reformation and Counter-Reformation | Britannica
- The Bitcoin Reformation | Tuur Demeester
- 95 Theses | Martin Luther
- Peace of Westphalia | Wikipedia
- The End of History and the Last Man by Francis Fukuyama | Amazon
- How a Decentralized Exchange Works | Gemini
- Eric X. LI: A Tale of Two Political Systems | TED Global 2013
- Chinese Actress Disappears from Social Media as China Cracks Down on Influencers | NPR
- Coronavirus Contagion Fears in Silicon Valley | Vox
- Bad Math at MSNBC: Bloomberg’s Ad Spending Wasn’t Enough to Give Every American $1 Million | PolitiFact
- Why Facebook Will Never Make a Significant Profit | Quartz
- Amazon.bomb | Barron’s
- Google’s Toughest Search Is for a Business Model | The New York Times
- Opinion: Regulators Everywhere Should Follow Wyoming’s DAO Law | CoinDesk
- Miami to Give ‘Bitcoin Yield’ From MiamiCoin to Its Citizens | CoinDesk
- Will the Texas Electric Grid Be Able to Handle State’s Bitcoin Mining Rush? | CBS Dallas/Fort Worth
- How El Salvador Is Testing Bitcoin’s Promise of Financial Liberty | The New York Times
- School Board Members Face Rising Threats Across the US | The New York Times
- If Texas Leaders Want to Protect Life, Where Are Masks, Vaccines, Resources for Kids? | USA Today
- Explainer: Germany’s Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road until Gas Flows | Reuters
- Florida Bankers Association CEO Warns Monitoring Americans’ Bank Accounts Could Be Costly | The Capitolist
- Obama’s War on Tax Cheats Gains Ground | The Hill
- Bush Says US Must Spread Democracy | Baltimore Sun
- Map: Sanctuary Cities, Counties, and States | Center for Immigration Studies
- States/Territories with Legalized Marijuana | NORML
- After Afghanistan, the Pax Americana Is Over – As Is NATO. About Time Too | The Guardian
- Tenth Amendment: US Constitution | Legal Information Institute
- Free Ecards & Greeting Cards | Blue Mountain
- Techstars
- Nomad List
- De Gustibus Non Est Disputandum | Wikipedia
- Optima | Collins English Dictionary
- Hill Climbing | Wikipedia
- Let’s Call It Failure: The Shit We’re in by John Lanchester | London Review of Books
- Government-Household Analogy | Wikipedia
- Swiss Cantons: A Guide to Switzerland’s Regions | Expatica
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) | Investopedia
- Singpass
- X-Road | e-Estonia
- Chesterton’s Fence | LessWrongWiki
- Kosher vs. Halal: What’s the Difference? | Greatist
- The Future Of Bioelectricity | NASJAQ
- Order Book | Investopedia
- What is OpenSea and How Is It Used? | Moralis Academy
- The DeFi Matrix | Balaji Srinivasan, Twitter
- What Is a Digital Wallet? | Investopedia
- Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) | Investopedia
- What Is an Automated Market Maker? | CoinDesk
- Google News
- A Guide to NFT Twitter Terminology | ONE37pm
- Miami Mayor Makes Pitch To San Francisco Tech Workers | KPIX
- Marquess of Queensberry Rules | Wikipedia
- Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) | Investopedia
- Gordian Knot | Wikipedia
- NIMBYs vs. YIMBYs | Millionacres
- Nobody Goes There Anymore, It’s Too Crowded | Quote Investigator
- Georgism | Wikipedia
- Wash Trading | Investopedia
- HODL | Investopedia
- Backronym | Wikipedia
- USA PATRIOT Act | FinCEN.gov
- Guide to the CARES Act | US Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship
- 28 Years Later: Dramatic Video from the Loma Prieta Earthquake | KCRA
- Cal OES
- What Does ‘Defund the Police’ Mean and Does It Have Merit? | Brookings
- The NYPD’s Robot Dog Was a Really Bad Idea: Here’s What Went Wrong | Scientific American
- Gangster’s Paradise: How Organised Crime Took over Russia | The Guardian
- The Correlation of World Forces: The Soviet Concept | JSTOR
- Opinion: Kill the BitLicense | CoinDesk
- Layer 1 vs. Layer 2 : What You Need to Know About Different Blockchain Layer Solutions | Medium
- “Government Is The Only Thing We All Belong To” | BuzzFeed News
- Fiatcoins vs. Flatcoins | Balaji Srinivasan, Twitter
- Plunge Protection Team | Wikipedia
- How Fantasy Triumphed Over Reality in American Politics by Bruno Maçães | New York Magazine
- “I Think Paul Graham’s Thoughts and Mine Both Held Up.” | Balaji Srinivasan, Twitter
- Tensegrity Structures: What They Are and What They Can Be | ArchDaily
- San Francisco Has a Major Image Problem | SFGATE
- Why Wars Start by Josh McConkey | Panalysis
- Magnetic Hysteresis | Wikipedia
- The Start Of Startup Cities | 1729
- Balaji Srinivasan: Silicon Valley’s Ultimate Exit | Genius
- Software Is Reorganizing the World | Wired
- The Physics of the Fosbury Flop | Stanford University
- Russian Civil War | 3 Minute History
- Second American Civil War – Wikipedia
- The Great Lesson of California in America’s New Civil War by Peter Leyden | Medium
- The Emerging Democratic Majority by John B. Judis and Ruy Teixeira | Amazon
- Study: Breitbart-Led Right-Wing Media Ecosystem Altered Broader Media Agenda | Columbia Journalism Review
- Zcash
- Spanish Inquisition | Wikipedia
- BitDNS and Generalizing Bitcoin | Bitcoin Forum
- Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System by Satoshi Nakamoto | Bitcoin
- The Principia: The Authoritative Translation and Guide: Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy by Sir Isaac Newton | Amazon
- Genesis Block | Bitcoin Wiki
- Newton’s Laws of Motion | Wikipedia
- The Koran | Amazon
- The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels | Amazon
- Declaration of Independence | National Archives
- Bitcoin Maximalism | Investopedia
- Complete Dune Series by Frank Herbert | Amazon
- Bene Gesserit | Dune Wiki
- English Translation of ? | Han Trainer
- Square Considers Creation of Open Source Bitcoin Mining System | ZDnet
- How a Quantum Computer Could Break 2048-Bit RSA Encryption in Eight Hours | MIT Technology Review
- The Cantillon Effect: Because of Inflation, We’re Financing the Financiers | Foundation for Economic Education
- Space Jam | Prime Video
- How Strong Is the Gravity on Mars? | Cool Cosmos
- When Money Dies: The Nightmare of Deficit Spending, Devaluation, and Hyperinflation in Weimar Germany by Adam Fergusson | Amazon
- Currently Reading When Money Dies… | Joe Colangelo, Twitter
- If Einstein Had the Internet: An Interview with Balaji Srinivasan | Time Well Spent
- Cross of Gold Speech | Wikipedia
- Babylon Berlin | Netflix
- Voluptuous Panic: The Erotic World of Weimar Berlin by Mel Gordon | Amazon
- Finding a Way Out of the Great Depression? Roosevelt’s Brain Trust | History Is Now
- National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933 | Wikipedia
- Maybe It’s Time for America to Split Up | New York Magazine
- “Maybe We Should Break Up.” | Sarah Silverman, Twitter
- Psychohistory | Wikipedia
- The Ultimate Guide to Rootstock Blockchain | Blockgeeks
- Diem Association
- Novi
- Oculus
- The Inside Story of How Facebook Acquired Instagram by Sarah Frier | OneZero
- Jon Stewart on “Lame” Instagram: “How in God’s Name Is That Worth a Billion Dollars?” | Uproxx
- Ethereum’s Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Donates over $1 Billion to India COVID Relief Fund and Other Charities | Forbes
- DeSo Launches $50M Fund for Decentralized Social Ecosystem | CoinDesk
- DeepMind
- Boston Dynamics
- Blockchain Explorer
- Etherscan
- StarkWare Industries Ltd.
- Rekt
- Have I Been Pwned
- Epic
- Monero
- Cambrian Explosion | Wikipedia
- Lord of the Flies by William Golding | Amazon
- Alignment (Dungeons & Dragons) | Wikipedia
- AUKUS
- The Unintended Consequences of the AUKUS Deal | Defense News
- Palantir
- Anduril
- Judges Are More Lenient after Taking a Break, Study Finds | The Guardian
- Five Eyes | Wikipedia
- Opinion: Canada’s Exclusion from ‘Three Eyes’ Only Confirms What Was Already the Case | The Globe and Mail
- Fast | Patrick Collison
- How China Builds So Fast | Tech Vision
- Repairs to Stop Millennium Tower from Sinking Made It Sink More | Insider
- China’s Hypersonic Missile Launch Is Close to a ‘Sputnik Moment,’ General Says | Today
- The Quad in the Indo-Pacific: What to Know | Council on Foreign Relations
- Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
- Warsaw Pact | Wikipedia
- The UK-US Special Relationship in the 21st Century | America in the World’s Briefings
- Ghost
- Mirror
- When Software Eats Bio | Andreessen Horowitz
- Teen Vogue’s Evolution from High-Fashion Magazine to a Community of Activism | ABC News
- SI’s 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete | Sports Illustrated
- The Athletic
- Best Bollywood Films of 2021 | Cosmopolitan
- South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA)
- DJI | Wikipedia
- Black Mirror | Netflix
- Quantified Self | Wikipedia
- Naver
- Yandex
SHOW NOTES
- Why Balaji believes the combination of administrations over the last three decades has blown the biggest lead in human history — and what this illustrates about the decline of state capacity. [07:22]
- “Asia isn’t really the future, it’s present.”: The forces that guide Balaji’s current worldview, including a comparison of GDP in the East vs. the West over the past 40 years. [12:01]
- Thoughts on China’s 2021 challenges to the cryptocurrency status quo. [15:24]
- The Great Awokening, Wolf Warrior diplomacy, and the changing nature of change itself in China. [22:43]
- “Will the US lose?”: What Balaji foresees as the ripple effects of China’s efforts to solidify its own centralization in a growingly decentralized world, and where India fits into such a world. [32:45]
- OTC in crypto context and the energy considerations of cryptomining. [43:02]
- Plausible things Balaji sees happening with crypto in India and the country’s role over the next couple of decades. [49:41]
- A deeper dive into the woke capital (NYT), communist capital (CCP), and crypto capital (BTC) triangle and how they exercise their power. [51:13]
- The Russell Conjugation and pondering the meaning of “real” journalism. [1:03:15]
- Future projections of a Chinese control/American anarchy scenario and what it might look like if the US government tried to seize crypto in order to “protect” the dollar. [1:06:49]
- Why DeFi (decentralized finance) is able to offer interest rates that make traditional finance laughable, but also how risky it can be. [1:13:07]
- How cryptocurrency solves the principal-agent problem. [1:15:13]
- On automation and eliminating human error. [1:21:09]
- Reluctant sovereignty, the tendency of civilizations to collapse, and other potholes on the road to a utopian decentralized world. [1:29:14]
- Transhumanism versus anarcho-primitivism and the unbundling and rebundling of society in the Bitcoin Reformation and beyond. [1:41:49]
- How Balaji sees the counter-decentralization going down differently in China and the US. [1:55:03]
- What Balaji foresees from the regulatory state’s inevitable collision with crypto. [2:01:26]
- If Balaji had to live in the United States, what states would be given top consideration, and why? In his estimation, what makes some states more “free” than others? [2:06:33]
- “Governments aren’t households.” But maybe they can be subscription or inflation models. [2:12:14]
- What is the DeFi Matrix? [2:27:51]
- What is NIMBY-YIMBY? [2:34:10]
- What the current powers that be stand to lose by overregulation. [2:46:15]
- How a flat coin would work. [2:52:47]
- Bitcoin: better than gold? [2:55:00]
- American anarchy, political actors, tensegrity, and San Francisco as a descending world city. [2:57:42]
- One important lesson learned from COVID: a lot of us don’t have to live where we work anymore — especially if we don’t like it. [3:05:07]
- The problems with a 51 percent democracy, how the conditions for victory in a modern cold civil war differ from those of 1865. [3:07:24]
- The coming conflict: centralization versus decentralization. [3:13:13]
- Has Balaji always said RTed instead of retweeted? [3:20:54]
- BTC or ETH? [3:21:11]
- What is the Cantillon Effect? [3:25:26]
- How do we ensure that the future is governed not by crypto-anarchy, but crypto-civilization? [3:32:49]
- Where Balaji stands on the idea of secession in a less United States. [3:35:24]
- Big tech companies in the US on which Balaji is most bullish [3:38:11]
- On cryptography becoming the new hard truth over once-trusted journalism. [3:40:52]
- On block explorers as the stealth threat to search. [3:47:16]
- Why Balaji believes blockchain will make everything more secure in spite of the hacks we’re seeing today. [3:49:28]
- Social engineering in the anarcho-tyrannical state. [3:53:57]
- Lawful evil China vs. chaotic evil United States. [3:57:50]
- On “tech bros” in politics and the unfairness of judicial discretion. [4:00:26]
- An AUKUS among us and current geopolitical power shifts going on in real-time. [4:04:19]
- Balaji’s thoughts on angel investing in this part of the 21st century. [4:16:38]
- The current state of 1729. [4:23:59]
- Parting thoughts. [4:26:34]
MORE BALAJI SRINIVASAN QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW
“The monopoly of truth is upstream of the monopoly of violence.”
— Balaji Srinivasan
“Cryptography is hard truth, and corporate journalism has lost control over hard truth.”
— Balaji Srinivasan
“Block explorers are actually the stealth threat to search.”
— Balaji Srinivasan
“Right now we sort of think of companies, currencies, cities, countries, communities as being different things, but they’re all going to become the same thing.”
— Balaji Srinivasan
“The two business models of states in the future will be subscription and inflation.”
— Balaji Srinivasan
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Antony Blinken
- Joe Biden
- Xi Jinping
- Wang Huning
- Jiang Zemin
- Hu Jintao
- Robert Gates
- George W. Bush
- Barack Obama
- Mao Zedong
- Deng Xiaoping
- Matthew Yglesias
- James Bond
- Steve Ballmer
- Richard M. Nixon
- Shang Yang
- Saddam Hussein
- April Glaspie
- James Baker
- Donald Rumsfeld
- Chris Brose
- Elliot Ackerman
- James Stavridis
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Ted Cruz
- Dave Chappelle
- Katharine Graham
- Arthur Ochs Sulzberger
- Rupert Murdoch
- The Bancroft Family
- John F. Kennedy
- Seymour Hersh
- Eric Weinstein
- Bertrand Russell
- A.G. Sulzberger
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Paul Krugman
- Joe Weisenthal
- Sean McMeekin
- Vladimir Lenin
- Franklin D. Roosevelt
- B. Biddles
- Eliyahu M. Goldratt
- Jason Bourne
- Lewis Dartnell
- Samo Burja
- Santa Claus
- Ted Kaczynski
- Richard W. Wrangham
- Marc Andreessen
- James L. Barksdale
- Martin Luther
- Satoshi Nakamoto
- Dan Carlin
- Tuur Demeester
- Francis Fukuyama
- Eric X. Li
- Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher
- Brian Williams
- Jared Polis
- Tyler Cowen
- John Lanchester
- Richard P. Feynman
- Karl Marx
- Leonid Kantorovich
- Satya Nadella
- G.K. Chesterton
- NASJAQ
- Vitalik Buterin
- Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn
- London Breed
- Francis Suarez
- Henry George
- Noah Smith
- Jean Valjean
- Larry Page
- Glenn Greenwald
- Jack Ma
- Travis Kalanick
- Alan Greenspan
- Bruno Maçães
- Donald Trump
- Paul Graham
- R. Buckminster Fuller
- Josh McConkey
- Dick Fosbury
- Jack Dorsey
- Evan Williams
- Ruy Teixeira
- Jesus
- Hal Finney
- Isaac Newton
- Frank Herbert
- Richard Cantillon
- Joe Colangelo
- Adam Ferguson
- Sotonye
- William Jennings Bryan
- Sarah Silverman
- Hari Seldon
- Jon Stewart
- Jeff Bezos
- Sundar Pichai
- Troy Hunt
- Kevin Mitnick
- Jameson Lopp
- Ben Bernanke
- Peter Thiel
- Palmer Luckey
- Patrick Collison
- Tony Blair
- Matt Taibbi
- Bari Weiss
- Jesse Singal
- Vijay Pande
- Albert Einstein
- Srinivasa Ramanujan
