The Random Show — Biohacking, Tim’s COVID Experience, Holiday Gift Ideas, Favorite New Apps, Bad Science, Quarantine Delights, and a Small Dose of NFTs and DAOs (#549)

Technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy Kevin Rose (@KevinRose) rejoins me for another episode of The Random Show.
In this one we discuss the recent KevKev and TimTim reunion in Marfa, good television for anyone passing time in quarantine, Kevin’s latest biohacking adventures, utility NFTs (including Kevin’s upcoming PROOF drop), donating cryptocurrency for psychedelic research, ketamine therapy, my COVID experience, holiday gifts, financing and budgeting apps, and much more.
Please enjoy!
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, or on your favorite podcast platform. You can watch the conversation on YouTube here.
Want to hear another Random Show? Listen to my most recent conversation with Kevin Rose in which we discussed the evolving war against elevated blood glucose, recent bad decisions, workouts for the aging, how to avoid getting swindled in the NFT Wild West, emergency preparedness, riding the emotional roller coaster of investment, perceptions of clean vs. “dirty” crypto, DeFi regulation, dollar-cost averaging, tips for better sleep, keeping stress in check, and much more.
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Connect with Kevin Rose:
Website | PROOF | Modern Finance | Instagram | Twitter
- Visit Marfa, Texas
- Why is Art Blocks in Marfa? by Druid | Medium
- Art Blocks – Generative NFT Art with Erick Snowfro | PROOF
- Generative Art and NFTs | ARTnews
- SXSW Conference & Festivals
- The Random Show – Drinking Urine, Exploring Japan, and Figuring Out Life | The Tim Ferriss Show #224
- Meet Sotol, Tequila’s Northern Cousin | Serious Eats
- The Marfa Spirit Co.
- Mezcal Aquí Nomás | Instagram
- Oaxaca | Visit México
- Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose, Champagne | Wine Searcher
- LALO Tequila
- Los Altos de Jalisco | Wikipedia
- Suerte | East Austin
- Tequila Casa Dragones
- The Chinati Foundation
- The Peter Attia Drive Podcast
- What Is Rapamycin? | New Scientist
- My Life Extension Pilgrimage to Easter Island | The Tim Ferriss Show #193
- Dog Aging Project
- The Random Show — Kevin Rose and Tim Ferriss Talk Knives, iPhone Apps, Flutes, and Dog Handling | The Tim Ferriss Show #87
- Once-Weekly Noninsulin | Ozempic
- Saffron Was the Prozac of the Middle Ages | The Atlantic
- OLLY Hello Happy Gummy Worms | Amazon
- PYM Health Mood Chews | Amazon
- Gamma Aminobutyric Acid: Uses and Side Effects of GABA Supplement | Healthline
- L-Theanine: Dosage, Benefits, and Side Effects | Healthline
- 7 Proven Health Benefits of Rhodiola Rosea | Healthline
- Trainspotting | Prime Video
- The psychology of self-tracking — Quartz
- The Psychology of Self-Tracking | Quartz
- 60 Easy April Fools’ Pranks for Kids or Anyone | Parade
- List of Unproven Methods against COVID-19 | Wikipedia
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee | Netflix
- The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave | Prime Video
- Ted Lasso | Apple TV+
- Schitt’s Creek (Uncensored) | Prime Video
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Graham Norton Enter Wine NFT Market | Whiskey Raiders
- The Growing Utility of NFTs | CoinDesk
- Members’ Clubs | Soho House
- Screaming Eagle
- Harlan Estate
- Screaming Eagle ‘The Flight – Second Flight’, Napa Valley | Wine Searcher
- Supreme
- Yeezy Boost 700 | Adidas
- Air Jordan | Nike
- What is Web3? The Decentralized Internet of the Future Explained | Free Code Camp
- The Best Moments in Diggnation History | Diggnation
- CryptoPunks – The NFTs That Started It All. Their Origin Story and Future Plans | Modern Finance
- Flamingo DAO – What You Should Know About Decentralized Autonomous Organizations With Priyanka Desai And Aaron Wright | Modern Finance
- Open Meta DAO
- Neon DAO
- Friends With Benefits DAO
- Dilbert by Scott Adams
- Chris Dixon and Naval Ravikant — The Wonders of Web3, How to Pick the Right Hill to Climb, Finding the Right Amount of Crypto Regulation, Friends with Benefits, and the Untapped Potential of NFTs | The Tim Ferriss Show #542
- Platinum Partnership | Tony Robbins
- The Rink | Rockefeller Center
- VeeFriends – Gary Vaynerchuk’s New NFT Project | Modern Finance 9
- Wham-O Slip N’ Slide Wave Rider Double | Amazon
- Hasbro Connect 4 Game | Amazon
- Hasbro Twister | Amazon
- Blockchain Companies Are Showing Interest in .xyz Domain Names | Domain Name News
- The Saisei Foundation Community Fund | Endaoment
- Accept Crypto Donations | The Giving Block
- Japanese Meaning of Saisei | Nihongo Master
- Psychedelics 101: Books, Documentaries, Podcasts, Science, and More | Tim Ferriss
- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions | Twitter
- Strength in Numbers Gala to End Veteran Suicide | VETS
- Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)
- MDMA for PTSD Clinical Trials | MAPS
- The Obstacles to Decriminalizing Psychedelic Drugs Are Political, Not Legal, Say Experts | Harvard Law Today
- Future Ventures
- The Ketamine Cure: Is This Unregulated Drug Safe to Use at Home? | The New York Times
- Psychedelic Medicine is Here | Mindbloom
- Predator | Prime Video
- “Together We Will Do Drugs.” | Reddit
- Ivermectin Won’t Treat Covid-19 but Demand for Drug Surges | The New York Times
- Some Thoughts on Coronaviruses and Seatbelts | Tim Ferriss
- “After 18+ Months of Dodging…” | Tim Ferriss, Instagram
- Spectacular Scenes from Formula 1 Weekend’s Thrilling Return to Austin | CultureMap Austin
- Circuit of The Americas (COTA)
- Allergies in Austin | Greater Austin Allergy
- Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 Infusion | CMS
- Drip Hydration Mobile IV Therapy
- Here’s How Austinites Think the City Failed during the Texas Freeze | KUT Radio
- Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death, Study Says | Nature
- Fluvoxamine | Drugs.com
- Enough with the Divisiveness | Smoky Mountain News
- Should I Mix and Match My COVID Booster with My Initial Vaccine? A Doctor Weighs In | NPR
- COVID-19 Vaccines and Infertility: Fact or Fiction? | Women’s Health Research
- Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks by Ben Goldacre | Amazon
- The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat Loss, Incredible Sex, and Becoming Superhuman by Timothy Ferriss | Amazon
- Studying the Studies Archives | Peter Attia
- Ghostbusters | Prime Video
- LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 (10274) | Amazon
- LEGO Ideas Voltron (21311) | Amazon
- LEGO Porsche 911 (10295) | Amazon
- Bailout Family – CPM-3V Grivory | Benchmade Knife Company
- Kershaw Leek Serrated (1660ST) | Amazon
- Carter Cutlery
- Generation 3 | Oura Ring
- Karst Stone Paper Notebooks
- Maui Nui Venison
- The Struggle to Contain, and Eat, the Invasive Deer Taking over Hawaii | Modern Farmer
- 10 Gifts to Make Your Holidays Extra Fun, Relaxing, and Delicious | Tim Ferriss
- The World’s Most Modern Portfolio Tracker | Kubera
- Supercharge Your Finances with Insights You Won’t Get from Your Bank | Copilot
- Free Online Money Management | Mint
- Investing Is Easy When It’s Automated | Wealthfront
- Gain Total Control of Your Money | YNAB
SHOW NOTES
- How did generative art bring Kevin and me to Marfa, Texas recently, and when was the last time we really got to hang out? [05:59]
- What have we been drinking? [10:41]
- Kevin and his best friend Toaster’s latest forays into biohacking. [15:54]
- Saffron highs and the calming joy of Pym mood chews. [25:56]
- Bad ideas for conquering COVID and good TV for anyone passing time in convalescence or in need of psychological comfort. [31:14]
- On wine clubs in high demand, and how NFTs can be used for the purpose of membership allocation. [39:02]
- Kevin’s own utility NFT announcement, and why he’s devoting so much of his time to the NFT space these days. [45:51]
- DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) and Dilbert discourse. [49:53]
- Kevin applies his unique superpowers to how I might best make use of utility NFTs and the wide, wild world of Web3. [52:53]
- What’s with the adoption of .xyz domains by crypto nerds? [1:01:28]
- How my non-profit foundation has entered the crypto world, and thoughts on once-unthinkable strides in the mainstream acceptance — from both sides of the political aisle — of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. [1:02:42]
- Can at-home ketamine treatment work, and is it safe? [1:10:32]
- My own recent experience with the dreaded COVID: from precautions taken to treatments administered to lingering effects. [1:14:41]
- Thoughts on the vaccine’s effect on fertility, and a suggestion for anyone trying to make the right decisions around scientific unknowns. [1:43:23]
- Holiday gifts. [1:49:15]
- Kevin’s financing and budgeting tools. [1:56:10]
- Parting thoughts. [2:02:21]
