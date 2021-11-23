The Random Show — Biohacking, Tim’s COVID Experience, Holiday Gift Ideas, Favorite New Apps, Bad Science, Quarantine Delights, and a Small Dose of NFTs and DAOs (#549)

Illustration via 99designs

Technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy Kevin Rose (@KevinRose) rejoins me for another episode of The Random Show.

In this one we discuss the recent KevKev and TimTim reunion in Marfa, good television for anyone passing time in quarantine, Kevin’s latest biohacking adventures, utility NFTs (including Kevin’s upcoming PROOF drop), donating cryptocurrency for psychedelic research, ketamine therapy, my COVID experience, holiday gifts, financing and budgeting apps, and much more.

Please enjoy!

#549: The Random Show — Biohacking, Tim’s COVID Experience, Holiday Gift Ideas, Favorite New Apps, Bad Science, Quarantine Delights, and a Small Dose of NFTs and DAOs

SHOW NOTES

How did generative art bring Kevin and me to Marfa, Texas recently, and when was the last time we really got to hang out? [05:59]

What have we been drinking? [10:41]

Kevin and his best friend Toaster’s latest forays into biohacking. [15:54]

Saffron highs and the calming joy of Pym mood chews. [25:56]

Bad ideas for conquering COVID and good TV for anyone passing time in convalescence or in need of psychological comfort. [31:14]

On wine clubs in high demand, and how NFTs can be used for the purpose of membership allocation. [39:02]

Kevin’s own utility NFT announcement, and why he’s devoting so much of his time to the NFT space these days. [45:51]

DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) and Dilbert discourse. [49:53]

Kevin applies his unique superpowers to how I might best make use of utility NFTs and the wide, wild world of Web3. [52:53]

What’s with the adoption of .xyz domains by crypto nerds? [1:01:28]

How my non-profit foundation has entered the crypto world, and thoughts on once-unthinkable strides in the mainstream acceptance — from both sides of the political aisle — of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. [1:02:42]

Can at-home ketamine treatment work, and is it safe? [1:10:32]

My own recent experience with the dreaded COVID: from precautions taken to treatments administered to lingering effects. [1:14:41]

Thoughts on the vaccine’s effect on fertility, and a suggestion for anyone trying to make the right decisions around scientific unknowns. [1:43:23]

Holiday gifts. [1:49:15]

Kevin’s financing and budgeting tools. [1:56:10]

Parting thoughts. [2:02:21]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: I’m not a doctor, nor do I play one on the Internet. Speak with a medical professional before doing anything medical-related.

FINANCIAL DISCLAIMER:I am not an investment adviser. Nor is Kevin Rose. All opinions are mine alone. Or his. There are risks involved in placing any investment in securities or in Bitcoin or in cryptocurrencies or in anything. None of the information presented herein is intended to form the basis of any offer or recommendation or have any regard to the investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of any specific person, and that includes you, my dear listener or reader. Everything you’re going to hear is for informational entertainment purposes only.

