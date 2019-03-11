Tea Time with Tim — How to Find Mentors, Decrease Anxiety Through Training, and Much More (#363)

Welcome to a special episode called Tea Time with Tim, in which I solicited phone numbers and called a handful of you to field any questions that you might have.
Among other topics, we discuss:
- How to go about finding a mentor.
- The meaning of life.
- How to extinguish anxiety.
- Cocktails.
- Relationship advice.
- Training into confidence.
Without further ado, please enjoy this tea-fueled Q&A!
SHOW NOTES
- The right and wrong questions to ask when you’re in search of a mentor. [06:26]
- What’s my opinion on sending the often advised handwritten follow-up letter? [18:51]
- I may not have the answer to the meaning of life, but here’s how I pursue purpose. [19:57]
- What’s my method for staying calm and focused during potentially stressful times? [33:23]
- Should you spend the time leading up to a physical evaluation (like a black belt test) training more rigorously, or resting? [52:29]
- If I had to identify as a cocktail, what would it be and why? [55:19]
- Why identifying a lack of purpose at some point in your life shouldn’t be seen as a character flaw, but an opportunity to reassess your options. Here’s how I proceed when this happens to me. [58:36]
- Ways to identify, understand, and learn from what seem to be relationship incompatibilities. [1:12:13]
- The basics of nonviolent communication for coping with sources of friction in a relationship. [1:28:59]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
Posted on: March 11, 2019.
