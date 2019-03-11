Tea Time with Tim — How to Find Mentors, Decrease Anxiety Through Training, and Much More (#363)

The Tim Ferriss Show

Welcome to a special episode called Tea Time with Tim, in which I solicited phone numbers and called a handful of you to field any questions that you might have.

Among other topics, we discuss:

  • How to go about finding a mentor.
  • The meaning of life.
  • How to extinguish anxiety.
  • Cocktails.
  • Relationship advice.
  • Training into confidence.

Without further ado, please enjoy this tea-fueled Q&A!

#363: Tea Time with Tim — How to Find Mentors, Decrease Anxiety Through Training, and Much More
Want to hear another episode that had me calling up listeners and answering their questions? — Listen to this one, in which I tackled how to reassess existing projects, how to learn to care less about what other people think, how to ask better questions, and much more. (Stream below or right-click here to download):

#330: The Return of Drunk Dialing Q&A: How to Ask Better Questions, Take Better Risks, and More!
  • The right and wrong questions to ask when you’re in search of a mentor. [06:26]
  • What’s my opinion on sending the often advised handwritten follow-up letter? [18:51]
  • I may not have the answer to the meaning of life, but here’s how I pursue purpose. [19:57]
  • What’s my method for staying calm and focused during potentially stressful times? [33:23]
  • Should you spend the time leading up to a physical evaluation (like a black belt test) training more rigorously, or resting? [52:29]
  • If I had to identify as a cocktail, what would it be and why? [55:19]
  • Why identifying a lack of purpose at some point in your life shouldn’t be seen as a character flaw, but an opportunity to reassess your options. Here’s how I proceed when this happens to me. [58:36]
  • Ways to identify, understand, and learn from what seem to be relationship incompatibilities. [1:12:13]
  • The basics of nonviolent communication for coping with sources of friction in a relationship. [1:28:59]

