Tea Time with Tim — How to Find Mentors, Decrease Anxiety Through Training, and Much More (#363)

Welcome to a special episode called Tea Time with Tim, in which I solicited phone numbers and called a handful of you to field any questions that you might have.

Among other topics, we discuss:

How to go about finding a mentor.

The meaning of life.

How to extinguish anxiety.

Cocktails.

Relationship advice.

Training into confidence.

Without further ado, please enjoy this tea-fueled Q&A!

#363: Tea Time with Tim — How to Find Mentors, Decrease Anxiety Through Training, and Much More

Posted on: March 11, 2019.

