All Transcripts From The Tim Ferriss Show!

Lo and behold! Please find transcripts for all current episodes of The Tim Ferriss Show below!

They go all the way back to episode #1 with my dear friend, world-class investor and entrepreneur Kevin Rose, who nicknamed the show “TimTimTalkTalk” in the first few minutes of its existence. Ah, the early days…

There are more than 300 episodes below, ending on episode #336: “Scott Belsky — How to Conquer the Messy Middle.”

Going forward, transcripts for newer episodes will be posted in the following category on the site: The Tim Ferriss Show Transcripts.

Each link below will take you directly to that episode’s transcript.

Enjoy!

###

Before you dig in, please read the below, which applies to every transcript, and which I sadly need to post due to previous legal headaches and related misbehavior…

Tim Ferriss owns the copyright in and to all content in and transcripts of The Tim Ferriss Show podcast, with all rights reserved, as well as his right of publicity. WHAT YOU’RE WELCOME TO DO: You are welcome to share the below transcript (up to 500 words) in media articles (e.g., The New York Times, LA Times, The Guardian), on your personal website, in a non-commercial article or blog post (e.g., Medium), and/or on a personal social media account for non-commercial purposes, provided that you include attribution to “The Tim Ferriss Show” and link back to the tim.blog/podcast URL. For the sake of clarity, media outlets with advertising models are permitted to use excerpts from the transcript per the above. WHAT IS NOT ALLOWED: No one is authorized to copy any portion of the podcast content or use Tim Ferriss’ name, image or likeness for any commercial purpose or use, including without limitation inclusion in any books, e-books, book summaries or synopses, or on a commercial website or social media site (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) that offers or promotes your or another’s products or services. For the sake of clarity, media outlets are permitted to use photos of Tim Ferriss from the media room on tim.blog or (obviously) license photos of Tim Ferriss from Getty Images, etc.

###

Episode 1: Kevin Rose

Episode 2: Joshua Waitzkin

Episode 3: Kelly Starrett and Dr. Justin Mager

Episode 4: Ryan Holiday

Episode 5: Jason Silva

Episode 6: 6 Formulas for More Output and Less Overwhelm

Episode 7: Stephen Dubner, co-author of Freakonomics

Episode 8: Chase Jarvis, Master Photographer

Episode 9: The 9 Habits to Stop Now — The Not-To-Do List

Ep. 10: Brian Koppelman, co-writer/producer of Rounders, Ocean’s Thirteen, The Illusionist, etc.

Episode 11: Drugs and the Meaning of Life

Ep. 12: Dr. Rhonda Patrick on Life Extension, Performance, and More

Ep. 13: “Productivity” Tricks for the Neurotic, Manic-Depressive, and Crazy (Like Me)

Ep. 14: Sam Harris, PhD – Spirituality, Neuroscience, Meditation, and More

Ep. 15: Neil Strauss – Author of The Game and 7 New York Times Bestsellers

Ep. 16 – Joe De Sena on Grit, Endurance, and Building Empires

Ep. 17: The Power of Negative Visualization (<10 Minutes)

Ep. 18: James Altucher on Saying No, Failing Better, Business Building, and More

Episode 19: The Top 5 Reasons to Be a Jack of All Trades

Ep 20: Dan Carlin – Hardcore History, Building Podcasts, Creativity, and More

Ep 21: Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park — On Music, Creativity, Selling 60+ Million Albums

Ep 22: Ed Catmull, President of Pixar, on Steve Jobs, Stories, and Lessons Learned

Ep 23: Do “Homeopathic” Remedies or Medicine Work?

Ep 24: Kevin Rose – Gut Bacteria, Meditation, Startups, and More

Ep 25: Kevin Kelly – WIRED Co-Founder, Polymath, Most Interesting Man In The World

Ep 26: Kevin Kelly (Part 2) – WIRED Co-Founder, Polymath, Most Interesting Man In The World

Ep 27: Kevin Kelly (Part 3) – WIRED Co-Founder, Polymath, Most Interesting Man In The World

Ep 28: Peter Thiel, Billionaire Investor and Company Creator on Investing, Business, and Life

Ep 29: What I Learned Losing a Million Dollars, with Author Brendan Moynihan

Ep 30: Tracy DiNunzio, Founder of Tradesy, on High-Velocity Growth and Tactics

Ep 31: Tracy DiNunzio (Part 2), Founder of Tradesy, on Rapid Growth and Rapid Learning

Ep 32: Tracy DiNunzio (Part 3), Founder of Tradesy, on Rapid Growth and Rapid Learning

Ep 33: Ramit Sethi on Persuasion, Negotiation, and Turning a Blog Into a Multi-Million-Dollar Business

Ep 34: Ramit Sethi (Part 2) on Persuasion, Negotiation, and Turning a Blog Into a Multi-Million-Dollar Business

Ep 35: Tony Robbins and Peter Diamandis (XPRIZE) on the Magic of Thinking BIG

Ep 36: Alexis Ohanian on Y Combinator, Getting Punched, and Picking Winners

Ep 37: Tony Robbins on Morning Routines, Peak Performance, and Mastering Money

Ep 38: Tony Robbins (Part 2) on Morning Routines, Peak Performance, and Mastering Money

Ep 39: Maria Popova on Writing, Work Arounds, and Building BrainPickings.org

Ep 40: Andrew Zimmern on Simple Cooking Tricks, Developing TV, and Addiction

Ep 41: Rolf Potts on Travel Tactics, Creating Time Wealth, and Lateral Thinking

Ep 42: Rolf Potts (Part 2) on Travel Tactics, Creating Time Wealth, and Lateral Thinking

Ep 43: Margaret Cho on Comedy, Bisexuality, and The Slow-Carb Diet

Ep 44: How to Avoid Decision Fatigue (<20 Min)

Ep 45: Nick Ganju on The Majesty of Ping Pong, Poker, and How to Write Hit Songs

Ep 46: Hating Tech, Hidden Japanese Gems, Sexual Awkwardness, and More

Ep 47: Bryan Callen on Eating Corgis (Yes, The Dogs) and Improving Creativity

Ep 48: Marc Goodman, FBI Futurist, on High-Tech Crime and How to Protect Yourself

Ep 49: Tim Answers Your 10 Most Popular Questions

Ep 50: Dr. Peter Attia on Ultra-Endurance, Drinking Jet Fuel, Human Foie Gras, and More

Ep 51: Tim Answers 10 More Popular Questions from Listeners

Ep 52: Ed Cooke, Grandmaster of Memory, on Mental Performance, Imagination, and Productive Mischief

Ep 53: Ed Cooke (Part 2), Grandmaster of Memory, on Mental Performance, Imagination, and Productive Mischief

Ep 54: The Promises and Perils of the Microbiome – Dr. Jonathan Eisen and Jessica Richman

Ep 55: The Science of Strength and Simplicity with Pavel Tsatsouline

Ep 56: How to Think Like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Ep 57: Pavel Tsatsouline Answers Your 15 Most Popular Exercise Questions

Ep 58: How to Create a Blockbuster Podcast (Part 1)

Ep 59: How to Create a Blockbuster Podcast (Part 2)

Ep 60: Tim Ferriss Interviews Arnold Schwarzenegger on Psychological Warfare (And Much More)

Ep 61: The Benevolent Dictator of the Internet, Matt Mullenweg

Ep 62: The EDM Cinderella – How The Glitch Mob Exploded

Ep 63: Hedge Funds, Investing, and Optimizing Lifestyle (Mark Hart, Raoul Pal)

Ep 64: CrossFit’s Good, Bad, and Ugly

Ep 65: Supplements, Blood Tests, and Near-Death Experiences (Dr. Peter Attia)

Ep 66: The Psychedelic Explorer’s Guide – Risks, Micro-Dosing, Ibogaine, and More

Ep 67: Amanda Palmer on How to Fight, Meditate, and Make Good Art

#68: Lazy: A Manifesto (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#69: Inside the Mind of Glenn Beck Is…Walt Disney and Orson Welles?

#70: How to Earn Your Freedom (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#71: The Master Creator – How Jon Favreau Went from Swingers to Elf to Ironman to Chef

#72: Triple H on Pre-Fight Rituals, Injury Avoidance, and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

#73: A Chess Prodigy on Mastering Martial Arts, Chess, and Life (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#74: How a Computer Hacker Optimizes Online Dating, Opens Locked Cars, and Hijacks Drones Part 1 & Part 2

#75: Tools and Tricks from the #30 Employee at Facebook

#76: Rick Rubin, The Seclusive Zen Master

#77: What Do Google X, Medicine, and Great Relationships Have In Common?

#78: How to Build a Large Audience from Scratch (and More)

#79: Chris Sacca on Being Different and Making Billions

#80: Thomas Edison’s Formula for Greatness (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#81: The Rags to Riches Philosopher: Bryan Johnson’s Path to $800 Million

#82: Sam Kass on Trials by Fire and Cooking for The Obamas

#83: The Maverick of Brain Optimization

#84: How to Turn Pain Into Creativity (Whitney Cummings)

#85: Kelly Starrett on the 80/20 of Mobility and Performance

#86: General Stan McChrystal on Eating One Meal Per Day, Special Ops, and Mental Toughness

#87: Sam Harris on Daily Routines, The Trolley Scenario, and 5 Books Everyone Should Read

#88: Stanley McChrystal on Anti-War Americans, Pushing Your Limits, and The Three Military Tests You Should Take

#89: Laird Hamilton, The King of Big Wave Surfing (Plus: Gabrielle Reece and Brian MacKenzie)

#90: Peter Diamandis on Disrupting the Education System, The Evolution of Healthcare, and Building a Billion-Dollar Business

#91: Charles Poliquin on Strength Training, Shredding Body Fat, and Increasing Testosterone and Sex Drive

#92: Maria Popova on Being Interesting, Creating More Time in a Day, And How to Start A Successful Blog

#93: Jane McGonigal on Getting More Done with Less Stress and The Health Benefits of Gaming

#94: Tara Brach on Meditation and Overcoming FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)

#95: Lessons Learned from Jeff Bezos, Reid Hoffman, and More

#96: Kevin Kelly on Artificial Intelligence and Designer Babies

#97: The Evolutionary Angel, Naval Ravikant

#98: The “Wizard” of Hollywood, Robert Rodriguez

#99: How to Build a World-Class Network in Record Time

#100: Brene Brown on Vulnerability and Home Run TED Talks

#101: The Oracle of Silicon Valley, Reid Hoffman (Plus: Michael McCullough)

#102: “The Iceman,” Wim Hof

#103: Drunk Dialing Fans–Celebrating The 100th Podcast Episode!

#104: Are Psychedelic Drugs the Next Medical Breakthrough?

#105: 5 Morning Rituals That Help Me Win the Day

#106: Scott Adams: The Man Behind Dilbert

#107: The Scariest Navy SEAL I’ve Ever Met…And What He Taught Me

#108: Comedy’s Dynamic Duo, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

#109: The 5 Things I Did To Become a Better Investor

#110: The Tattooed Heretic of Wine and Whiskey, Richard Betts

#111: Should You Start a Startup or Build a Cash-Flow Business?

#112: The Nasty Icon of Retail, Sophia Amoruso

#113: 5 Tools I Use For Faster And Better Sleep

#114: The Athlete (And Artist) Who Cheats Death, Jimmy Chin

#115: Thinking About Extra Dimensions with Physicist Lisa Randall

#116: How Casey Neistat Gets Away With Murder

#117: Dom D’Agostino on Fasting, Ketosis, and The End of Cancer

#118: How Philosophy Can Change Your Life, Alain de Botton

#119: Kevin Costner on Building His Career, Positive Self-Talk, and Making Dances with Wolves Happen

#120: Will MacAskill on Effective Altruism, Y Combinator, and Artificial Intelligence

#121: BJ Novak of The Office on Creative Process, Handling Rejection, and Good Comedy

#122: The Magic of Mindfulness: Complain Less, Appreciate More, and Live a Better Life

#123: Rainn Wilson on Meditation, The Sexy Nostril Exercise, and Acting as Therapy

#124: Jamie Foxx on Workout Routines, Success Habits, and Untold Hollywood Stories

#125: Derek Sivers on Developing Confidence, Finding Happiness, and Saying “No” to Millions

#126: 25 Things I’ve Learned from Podcast Guests in 2015

#127: Amelia Boone on Beating 99% of Men and Suffering for a High-Performance Life

#128: Derek Sivers Reloaded – On Success Habits and Billionaires with Perfect Abs

#129: Recommendations and Resolutions for 2016 – Kevin Rose and Tim Ferriss

#130: Daymond John and How to Turn Weaknesses into Strengths

#131: Eric Weinstein on Challenging Reality, Working with Peter Thiel, and Destroying Education to Save It

#132: Chris Sacca on Shark Tank, Building Your Business, and Startup Mistakes

#133: Edward Norton on Mastery, Must-Read Books, and The Future of CrowdFunding

#134: The Tao of Seneca

#135: Luis Von Ahn on Learning Languages, Building Companies, and Changing the World

#136: Naval Ravikant on Happiness Hacks and The 5 Chimps Theory

#137: How to Practice Poverty and Reduce Fear

#138: How Seth Godin Manages His Life — Rules, Principles, and Obsessions

#140: Shaun White: The Most Unholy Snowboarder Ever

#141: Kaskade and Sekou Andrews: The Musician and the Poet

#142: How to Achieve Self-Ownership

#143: The World’s Most Famous Performance-Enhancement Chemist

#144: How to 10X Your Results, One Tiny Tweak at a Time

#145: The Interview Master: Cal Fussman and the Power of Listening

#146: The Random Show, Ice Cold Edition

#147: How to Avoid the Busy Trap (And Other Misuses of Your Time)

#148: Josh Waitzkin, The Prodigy Returns

#149: How to Live in The Moment

#150: Morgan Spurlock: Inside the Mind of a Human Guinea Pig

#151: How to Overcome Fear – Lessons from Firefighter and Luger, Caroline Paul

#152: On Philosophy and Riches

#153: The Man Who Studied 1,000 Deaths to Learn How to Live

#154: The Habits of a Master — Paulo Coelho, Author of The Alchemist

#155: On Zero-to-Hero Transformations

#156: Joshua Skenes — Playing with Fire

#157: The Importance of Being Dirty: Lessons from Mike Rowe

#158: The Secrets of Gymnastic Strength Training

#159: How to Optimize Creative Output — Jarvis versus Ferriss

#160: Assessing Risk and Living Without a Rope — Lessons from Alex Honnold

#161: Lessons from War, Tribal Societies, and a Non-Fiction Life (Sebastian Junger)

#162: How to Be Tim Ferriss – Featuring Freakonomics

#163: Marc Andreessen — Lessons, Predictions, and Recommendations from an Icon

#164: Kevin Kelly – AI, Virtual Reality, and The Inevitable

#165: The Canvas Strategy — What Ben Franklin and Bill Belichick Have in Common (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#166: How Creatives Should Negotiate

#167: Jamie Foxx Part 2 – Bringing the Thunder

#168: Dissecting the Success of Malcolm Gladwell

#169: Useful Lessons from Workaholics Anonymous, Corporate Implosions, and More

#170: Shay Carl — From Manual Laborer to 2.3 Billion YouTube Views

#171: The Random Show – New Favorite Books, Memory Training, and Bets On VR

#172: Dom D’Agostino — The Power of the Ketogenic Diet

#173: Lessons from Geniuses, Billionaires, and Tinkerers

#174: The One-Handed Concert Pianist, Nicholas McCarthy

#175: How to Cage the Monkey Mind

#176: Mike Birbiglia, The Sleepwalking Comedy Giant

#177: Seth Godin on How to Think Small to Go Big

#178: Tony Robbins – On Achievement Versus Fulfillment

#179: What’s Important to You? (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#180: The Secrets of Gymnastic Strength Training, Part Two — Home Equipment, Weighted Stretches, and Muscle-Ups

#181: How to “Waste Money” To Improve the Quality of Your Life

#182: Jason Nemer – Inside the Magic of AcroYoga

#183: Cal Fussman: The Master Storyteller Returns

#184: Shep Gordon – The King Maker on His Best PR Stunts, Hugest Failures, and Practical Philosophies

#185: Practicing What You Preach

#186: Tony Robbins on How to Resolve Internal Conflict

#187: Jocko Willink on Discipline, Leadership, and Overcoming Doubt

#188: Dom D’Agostino on Disease Prevention, Cancer, and Living Longer

#189: Shay Carl on Wealth, Parenting, and the Future of Video

#190: Matt Mullenweg on the Characteristics and Practices of Successful Entrepreneurs

#191: The Art and Science of Learning Anything Faster

#192: The Return of Drunk Dialing

#193: My Life Extension Pilgrimage to Easter Island

#194: The Magic and Power of Placebo

#195: David Heinemeier Hansson: The Power of Being Outspoken

#196: Meet the Machine, Dave Camarillo

#197: Drunk Dialing — Ladies Night Edition!

#198: Charles Poliquin – His Favorite Mass-Building Program, His Nighttime Routine For Better Sleep, and Much More

#199: Stephen Dubner — The Art of Storytelling and Facing Malcolm Gladwell in a Fist Fight

#200: Susan Garrett — Master Dog (and Human) Trainer

#201: The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour: Meditation, Mindset, and Mastery

#202: Tools of Titans: Derek Sivers Distilled

#203: David Heinemeier Hansson on Digital Security, Company Culture, and the Value of Schooling

#204: Tools of Titans: Josh Waitzkin Distilled

#205: Mark Bittman on Changing the Food Industry and Living Dangerously

#206: Testing the “Impossible”: 17 Questions That Changed My Life

#207: Tools of Titans: Brene Brown Distilled and Other Goodies

#208: Ezra Klein — From College Blogger to Political Powerhouse

#209: The Random Show Threesome — Tim Ferriss, Kevin Rose, and Matt Mullenweg

#210: Becoming the Best Version of You

#211: A.J. Jacobs: Self-Experimenter Extraordinaire

#212: 2016 — What I’ve Learned

#213: Fasting vs. Slow-Carb Diet, Top $150 Purchases, Balancing Productivity and Relaxation, and More

#214: How to Design a Life – Debbie Millman

#215: The Return of the Money Shot

#216: Arnold Schwarzenegger Part 2! Bodybuilding, Investing, and Online Battles

#217: The One-Minute Workout Designed by Scientists — Dr. Martin Gibala

#218: The Most Feared and Well-Liked Journalist in Silicon Valley — Kara Swisher

#219: Lessons from Warren Buffett, Bobby Fischer, and Other Outliers – Adam Robinson

#220: Soman Chainani — The School for Good and Evil

#221: Mr. Money Mustache — Living Beautifully on $25-27K Per Year

#222: Jerrod Carmichael – Uber-Productivity and Dangerous Comedy

#223: Calming Philosophies for Chaotic Times — Krista Tippett

#224: The Random Show – Drinking Urine, Exploring Japan, and Figuring Out Life

#225: John Crowley — The Real-Life Captain America and Bruce Banner (Seriously)

#226: How to Not Be Evil – Dr. Phil Zimbardo

#227: Conquering Fear and Reducing Anxiety – Caroline Paul

#228: The Lion of Olympic Weightlifting, 62-Year-Old Jerzy Gregorek (Also Featuring: Naval Ravikant)



#229: Ricardo Semler — The Seven-Day Weekend and How to Break the Rules

#230: The Secrets, Tactics, and Creative Processes of High Performers and Achievers — Debbie Millman

#231: How to Be Creative Like a Motherf*cker — Cheryl Strayed

#232: The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour: Controlling Stress, Nutrition Upgrades, and Improved Health

#233: Cory Booker — Street Fights, 10-Day Hunger Strikes, and Creative Problem-Solving

#234: Marie Kondo — The Japanese Tidying Master

#235: Dorian Yates on High Intensity Training, Injury Prevention, and Building Maximum Muscle

#236: The Alien of Extraordinary Ability

#237: Exploring Smart Drugs, Fasting, and Fat Loss — Dr. Rhonda Patrick

#238: The Savant of Speed — Ryan Flaherty

#239: How to Reverse Aging with Art De Vany

#240: Accelerated Learning and Mentors – My Personal Story

#241: The Relationship Episode: Sex, Love, Polyamory, Marriage, and More (with Esther Perel)

#242: Phil Keoghan — The Magic of Bucket Lists and Amazing Races

#243: How to Fear Less — Vince Vaughn

#244: The Quiet Master of Cryptocurrency — Nick Szabo

#245: The Magic, Misdirection, and Mindset of David Blaine

#246: Building Strength, Improving Mindset, and Becoming the World’s Fittest Man — Jason Khalipa

#247: Cool Tools for Travel – Tim Ferriss and Kevin Kelly

#248: The 10 Commandments of Startup Success with Reid Hoffman

#249: How to Make a Difference and Find Your Purpose — Blake Mycoskie

#250: Myers-Briggs, Diet Mistakes, and Immortality

#251: How to Live Without Limits – Kyle Maynard

#252: Inside the World of SuperTraining – Mark Bell

#253: Morning Routines and Strategies

#254: When to Quit – Lessons from World-Class Entrepreneurs, Investors, Authors, and More

#255: How to Turn Failure into Success

#256: How to Overcome Anxiety and Stress – with Adviser to Olympians, Michael Gervais

#257: Physical Training, Dating Strategies, and Stories from the Early Days

#258: From Long-Shot to $50 Billion Empire – Bill Rasmussen

#259: Lessons from 50,000 Interviews: Larry King and Cal Fussman

#260: Setting Goals, Making Money, and Overcoming Tough Times — Phil Hellmuth

#261: Mental Performance, Work-Life Balance, and the Rise to the Top – Maria Sharapova

#262: The CIA, The Police, and Other Adventures from Stewart Copeland

#263: Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky — Exploring Creativity, Ignoring Critics, and Making Art

#264: Ray Dalio, The Steve Jobs of Investing

#265: Bill Burr — The Comedian’s Comedian

#266: Favorite Books, Supplements, Simple Technologies, and More

#267: Tools and Tips for Better Sleep

#268: Eric Ripert — Lessons in Mastery and Mindfulness

#269: The 3 Critical Rules of Branding

#270: Investing Wisdom from Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, Chris Sacca, and Others

#271: Intimacy, Emotional Baggage, Relationship Longevity, and More – Esther Perel

#272: Sir Richard Branson — The Billionaire Maverick of the Virgin Empire

#273: Lessons from Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, and Ben Franklin

#274: Arianna Huffington, Media Maven

#275: Discipline Equals Freedom — Jocko Willink

#276: Terry Laughlin, The Master Who Changed My Life

#277: Sharon Salzberg, World-Renowned Meditation Teacher

#278: Tim O’Reilly – The Trend Spotter

#279: The Most Curious Man in Hollywood — Brian Grazer

#280: The Erotic Playbook of a Top-Earning Sex Worker (NSFW)

#281: Stewart Brand – The Polymath of Polymaths

#282: How to Say No

#283: Managing Procrastination, Predicting the Future, and Finding Happiness — Tim Urban

#284: The Answers to My Favorite Questions

#285: Preserving Human Life, Battling the Busy Trap, and How to Stay Focused — M. Sanjayan

#286: The Man Who Taught Me How to Invest

#287: Terry Crews — How to Have, Do, and Be All You Want

#288: Lessons from Bozoma Saint John — From Spike Lee to Uber, From Ghana to Silicon Valley

#289: How to Handle Information Overwhelm (and Social Media)

#290: Gretchen Rubin — Experiments in Happiness and Creativity

#291: Overcoming, Managing, and Using Fear

#292: Lessons and Warnings from Successful Risk Takers

#293: Catherine Hoke — The Master of Second Chances

#294: Best Investments, Bad Advice to Avoid, and Other Life Lessons

#295: The 4-Hour Workweek Revisited

#296: How to Build Popular Podcasts and Blogs

#297: Bob Metcalfe — The Man (and Lessons) Behind Ethernet, Metcalfe’s Law, and More

#298: Dr. Gabor Mate – New Paradigms, Ayahuasca, and Redefining Addiction

#299: How to Secure Financial Freedom, Maximize Productivity, and Protect Your Health

#300: Jack Kornfield – Finding Freedom, Love, and Joy in the Present

#301: Joe Gebbia — Co-Founder of Airbnb

#302: Own the Day, Own Your Life – Aubrey Marcus

#303: How to Do Crazy Good Turns — Frank Blake

#304: How to Prioritize Your Life and Make Time for What Matters

#305: Daniel Pink — How to Make Better Decisions and Be More Creative

#306: Discipline, Sex, Psychedelics, and More — The Return of Drunk Dialing

#307: Karlie Kloss — Entrepreneur and Supermodel

#308: Inside Out with Katie Couric

#309: Astro Teller, CEO of X — How to Think 10x Bigger

#310: Hurry Up and Fail — Tim Kennedy

#311: Nick Thompson — Editor-In-Chief of WIRED

#312: Joseph Gordon-Levitt — Actor, Filmmaker, and Entrepreneur

#313: Michael Pollan — Exploring The New Science of Psychedelics

#314: Cindy Eckert (formerly Whitehead) — How to Sell Your Company For One Billion Dollars

#315: Lessons Learned Traveling The World

#316: Whitney Wolfe Herd — Founder and CEO of Bumble

#317: Steve Jurvetson — The Midas Touch and Mind-Bending Futures

#318: One-Person Businesses That Make $1M+ Per Year

#319: How to Succeed in High-Stress Situations (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#320: The Art of Hospitality: An Interview With Entrepreneur and Hotelier Liz Lambert

#321: Brandon Stanton — The Story of Humans of New York and 25M+ Fans

#322: Adam Robinson — Outflanking and Outsmarting the Competition

#323: Tim Ferriss Goes to Maximum Security Prison

#324: Cal Fussman Corners Tim Ferriss

#325: Lessons from Richard Branson, Tony Robbins, Ray Dalio, and Other Icons

#326: Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, and How to Scale to 100M+ Users

#327: Aisha Tyler — How to Use Pain, Comedy, and Practice for Creativity

#328: How to Say “No” Gracefully and Uncommit (only available as audio due to copyright reasons)

#329: Jason Fried — How to Live Life on Your Own Terms

#330: The Return of Drunk Dialing Q&A: How to Ask Better Questions, Take Better Risks, and More!

#331: Ann Miura-Ko — The Path from Shyness to World-Class Debater and Investor

#332: Coach George Raveling — A Legend on Sports, Business, and The Great Game of Life

#333: Random Show — Fasting, Biohacking, and Tony Robbins

#334: Drew Houston — The Billionaire Founder of Dropbox

#335: The Life Lessons and Success Habits of Four Presidents — Doris Kearns Goodwin

#336: Scott Belsky — How to Conquer the Messy Middle

Enjoy!

Posted on: September 20, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Reddit

Print



Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.

Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.