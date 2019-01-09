Greg McKeown — How to Master Essentialism (#355)

“If you don’t prioritize your life, someone else will.” — Greg McKeown
Greg McKeown (@GregoryMcKeown) is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less and the founder of McKeown, Inc, a company with a mission to teach Essentialism to millions of people around the world. Their clients include Adobe, Apple, Airbnb, Cisco, Google, Facebook, Pixar, Salesforce.com, Symantec, Twitter, VMware and Yahoo!, among others. Greg is an accomplished public speaker and has spoken to hundreds of audiences around the world, and in 2012, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.
Please enjoy!
SHOW NOTES
- The fool’s bargain Greg McKeown made that led to the genesis of Essentialism. [07:38]
- Not a business phenomenon, but a human phenomenon. [09:51]
- Using the Endowment Effect to question and reframe priorities that may no longer serve us (and not wind up with stormtrooper outfits in our closets). [12:52]
- Greg walks me through an exercise from the Designing Life, Essentially course he co-created at Stanford, which prompts me to talk about potential directions I’ve been mulling over for future projects. [22:30]
- “Don’t write a rubbish book” is an appropriate mantra to address a fear Greg and I share. But what might be a more productive mantra? [36:26]
- If I can talk myself into writing the next book I want to write, what’s ideally the first phase of the process, what’s my biggest hurdle to overcome, and how can I apply Essentialism to move the project forward? [42:58]
- Moving on to phase two and finding the one decision that removes a thousand decisions: what non-essentials am I willing to give up in the process of writing my next book? Which ones are currently overtaxing my resources? [49:00]
- Making allowances for the Planning Fallacy — the constant underestimation of time and other costs of getting things done (even when we should know better). [54:43]
- Why taking ownership of someone else’s problems probably does neither party any favors in the long run. [57:56]
- Separating decisions from relationships to avoid committing to the unsustainable — while minimizing potential damage to these relationships. [1:01:27]
- When his assistant took a month off and Greg overcommitted himself, he devised these three rules to avoid taking on “floor angel” projects. [1:09:29]
- When processing a “yes” or “no” to a request, don’t forget about your third option: negotiation. [1:15:30]
- How I’ll know when the essentialist system devised to streamline my next project is working. [1:16:26]
- What well-reasoned, polite declines look like — with examples from Peter Drucker and Warren Buffett. [1:17:32]
- A challenge for Type A personalities: say no to an opportunity so you can take a nap. [1:26:29]
- The strategic insights and benefits discovered by taking personal quarterly offsites. [1:28:02]
- Where should a personal quarterly offsite take place, and how much time should it take? [1:33:28]
- What we learn about ourselves by taking pause to consider the legacies — both good and bad — of generations past and future. [1:34:40]
- What makes a good design partner? What makes a bad design partner? [1:41:01]
- Gaining perspective with a design partner using a Quaker technique. [1:47:02]
- Literature that helps Greg find his center. [1:48:27]
- The role of prayer in Greg’s life — and how he can tell if it’s working as intended. [1:50:57]
- Why is it that we so often feel we do not have — or forget that we have — choices? What’s actually happening when we decide not to make a choice? [1:56:05]
- What would Greg’s billboard say? [2:04:54]
- Parting thoughts. [2:07:42]
10 comments on “Greg McKeown — How to Master Essentialism (#355)”
This is the most important book I’ve ever read, especially for one lesson:
Everything is a tradeoff, and you’re lying to yourself if you think you can have it all. I told this lie to myself many times, and I catch myself still doing it. “Oh I’m gonna get in shape, have a great family, get promoted, start a business, learn piano, etc.”
LikeLike
This light of this podcast interrupted my first personal deep dive session into spiral dynamics and systems thinking at an interesting time, at an interesting point in the video I was watching. I believe in these powerful moments, so I interrupted my video to listen to this and it was the answer I was looking to and affirmed the beauty and truth of people who are trying to live in the yellow level. I deeply believe now that yellow level thinking and being will change the world, change my world,and I will be transforming my dramatically increasing thinking about stoicism, spiral dynamics and essentialism into real action. Thanks again Tim. It’s not only incalculable what good you do, but what good you do when you do it. My feelings of courage, responsibility to myself and possibility have just gone through the roof, and it feels like a large weight has been lifted off my heart.
LikeLike
one of my favorite ideas that brought it together was “who we are is our ability to choose.” But really the idea that we can’t just take that away, that it’s what’s makes us who we are as humans. It’s always been a great thing to think about since Stephen Covey, the First habit, but to ad the “because” part to my choices at that level was huge for me.
LikeLike
Thank you so much for this very thoughtful comment, Brandon. Good luck with all!
LikeLike
Hi Tim,
I haven’t listened to your podcast in a few years (it’s probably time to pick it back up). But I’ve been thinking about the things you’ve said quite a bit lately. I’m from San Jose. Actually I’m from a few blocks away from where you used to live. I used to ride bikes as a little hood-rat with a rat-tail near your old stomping grounds.
I’ve lived there my whole life, but I’ve experienced something of a renaissance or flight of the phoenix. You choose your favorite rebirth metaphor. I love San Jose and I’ll always rep it, but it’s time for me after 32 years to grow and move on to greener pastures. And Austin is actually on my short list.
In fact, thinking of your mini retirement idea the whole time, I took a tour of 12 cities in 15 days a few weeks ago scouting new place to live:
San Diego
Denver
Tucson
Austin
New Orleans
Atlanta
Nashville
Raleigh
New York
Toronto
Chicago
and Portland
It was the single greatest experience of my life. I met so many interesting people and have so many incredible memories from such a short span of time. I got to know myself in way that only striking up conversation with 1,000 strangers can teach you. I made so many contacts from people of all different walks of life and received many opportunities in turn. I even met John Wayne’s son. It turned into a vision quest.
Anyway thank you for your output. It has certainly been instrumental in leading me here.
Lee Hardy Dydo
LikeLike
That’s an amazing adventure, Lee, and it’s just beginning! Nice work and keep it up 🙂
LikeLike
I’ve had enough of this after 28 minutes, sorry to say. The author regretted skipping his wife’s birth for business meeting and then he figures he has too much stuff in the closet and then Tim asked his first question which included psycho-emotional, never heard of that word as part of his rambling nonsensical highfalutin question. Thank you.
LikeLike
This episode on Essentialism was so helpful & applicable to everyone in our family, I forwarded it to my wife & daughters.
Also – Thank you, Tim, for choosing the word, “sadly”, when you explain you cannot respond to 1,000+ email replies to your email newsletter. It makes me feel as if you’d be happy to reply if you had enough time, and I bet you really would. Please keep up the good & helpful work.
Blessings to you,
Jeff
PS – I bought 4 Hour Work Week shortly after it was published, and same with Tools of Titans. Been listening to your podcast for years. Perhaps my favorite episode was the one with the founder of Fubu, Dramond Jean, I believe it was.
LikeLike
Thanks so much, Jeff. And… Daymond John! He’s really fantastic. Thank you for listening, reading, and commenting. It means a lot.
LikeLike
Oh my god! I was waiting for this conversations for ages! Essentialism is one of the most influential book for me. Lots of notes – roughly 80% of the book! Thank you Tim for this podcast!
LikeLike