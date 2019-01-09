Greg McKeown — How to Master Essentialism (#355)

“If you don’t prioritize your life, someone else will.” — Greg McKeown

Greg McKeown (@GregoryMcKeown) is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less and the founder of McKeown, Inc, a company with a mission to teach Essentialism to millions of people around the world. Their clients include Adobe, Apple, Airbnb, Cisco, Google, Facebook, Pixar, Salesforce.com, Symantec, Twitter, VMware and Yahoo!, among others. Greg is an accomplished public speaker and has spoken to hundreds of audiences around the world, and in 2012, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

SHOW NOTES

The fool’s bargain Greg McKeown made that led to the genesis of Essentialism. [07:38]

Not a business phenomenon, but a human phenomenon. [09:51]

Using the Endowment Effect to question and reframe priorities that may no longer serve us (and not wind up with stormtrooper outfits in our closets). [12:52]

Greg walks me through an exercise from the Designing Life, Essentially course he co-created at Stanford, which prompts me to talk about potential directions I’ve been mulling over for future projects. [22:30]

“Don’t write a rubbish book” is an appropriate mantra to address a fear Greg and I share. But what might be a more productive mantra? [36:26]

If I can talk myself into writing the next book I want to write, what’s ideally the first phase of the process, what’s my biggest hurdle to overcome, and how can I apply Essentialism to move the project forward? [42:58]

Moving on to phase two and finding the one decision that removes a thousand decisions: what non-essentials am I willing to give up in the process of writing my next book? Which ones are currently overtaxing my resources? [49:00]

Making allowances for the Planning Fallacy — the constant underestimation of time and other costs of getting things done (even when we should know better). [54:43]

Why taking ownership of someone else’s problems probably does neither party any favors in the long run. [57:56]

Separating decisions from relationships to avoid committing to the unsustainable — while minimizing potential damage to these relationships. [1:01:27]

When his assistant took a month off and Greg overcommitted himself, he devised these three rules to avoid taking on “floor angel” projects. [1:09:29]

When processing a “yes” or “no” to a request, don’t forget about your third option: negotiation. [1:15:30]

How I’ll know when the essentialist system devised to streamline my next project is working. [1:16:26]

What well-reasoned, polite declines look like — with examples from Peter Drucker and Warren Buffett. [1:17:32]

A challenge for Type A personalities: say no to an opportunity so you can take a nap. [1:26:29]

The strategic insights and benefits discovered by taking personal quarterly offsites. [1:28:02]

Where should a personal quarterly offsite take place, and how much time should it take? [1:33:28]

What we learn about ourselves by taking pause to consider the legacies — both good and bad — of generations past and future. [1:34:40]

What makes a good design partner? What makes a bad design partner? [1:41:01]

Gaining perspective with a design partner using a Quaker technique. [1:47:02]

Literature that helps Greg find his center. [1:48:27]

The role of prayer in Greg’s life — and how he can tell if it’s working as intended. [1:50:57]

Why is it that we so often feel we do not have — or forget that we have — choices? What’s actually happening when we decide not to make a choice? [1:56:05]

What would Greg’s billboard say? [2:04:54]

Parting thoughts. [2:07:42]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

