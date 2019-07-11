Why I’m Stopping the Fan-Supported Podcast Experiment

Greetings!
This is a quick public service announcement: I will be stopping the fan-supported podcast experiment and moving back to an ad-supported podcast. This post will explain a few of the reasons.
Let’s kick off with some housekeeping notes:
- Huge thanks to everyone who became supporters. I’ll have more to share with y’all via email soon.
- As part of that thank you, I will be refunding every supporter 100% of what they’ve paid to date. Doing this for thousands of people will take 1-2 weeks, so thank you for being patient.
- All support subscriptions have been stopped, so you will not be charged again.
- Just for kicks, I will do another live video Q&A just for supporters on August 2nd, 2019, most likely 8-9pm ET (5-6pm PT), so you can pencil that in. More details will be sent via email once finalized.
- If you think your company/product/service could be a good fit for the podcast, I’m interested in a few new sponsors to keep things fresh. Most sponsor spots for Q3 and Q4 are already full, but if interested, please click here for more information.
Now, back to this stopping of the experiment…
You might be thinking “Well, that was fast!”, and you’d be right.
The feedback and data have been overwhelmingly clear. Given the size of the audience — the podcast passed 400 million downloads a month ago — experiments can sometimes yield conclusions much more quickly than expected.
So, what did I learn?
The entire experience has been very surprising. For one, many of my assumptions were totally off.
It turns out that most of my listeners have a strong preference for an ad-supported model compared to other options. Many folks have come to use the podcast and 5-Bullet Friday for discovering new products and services, and that has been reflected in the comments since launch. After weeks of consistent feedback from my audience, it’s now loud and clear that my vetting and sharing of sponsors is better received and a better fit.
Below is just one of many blog comments left after the initial switch to no ads/fan-supported:
“Tim, just feedback about the no-sponsor thing– I don’t mind hearing your sponsored adverts because I believe you’ve considered them carefully and only tell us about great products. That’s why I have a closet full of Mizzen & Main shirts and drink Four Sigmatic. Not sure I would have known about those without you. I would rather hear your ads for you to get paid than to offer up my own money; those companies have more money than I do. Just my $.02. Thanks!”
Here are a few more, out of hundreds:
Screenshot 1: https://i.imgur.com/ImJlcFr.jpg
Screenshot 2: https://i.imgur.com/vYH9Ute.jpg
Live tweet example.
The really comical part is that I should have known, and I could have known. Actually, one could argue that I did know.
Pre-launch polling on social media almost perfectly predicted the outcome. Here’s the tweet I used to test the waters, which had nearly 18,000 respondents. The results were:
72% – No, I wouldn’t donate.
24% – I would give $5 per month.
4% – I would give $10 or more per month.
The comments on this post are really worth reading. The feedback was almost entirely positive towards ads and almost entirely “meh” about fan-supported.
In other words, the answer to my question was clear from the outset: 99% of my listeners are totally OK with ads, and many of them look forward to finding new products and services through my sponsor reads. It’s industry standard for high-download podcasts to have ads, anyone who wants to skip over ads can skip ahead, and people generally do not want to support multiple podcasters by paying for them à la carte.
I may very well write an in-depth blog post about the data and findings another time, but here are a few teasers:
- Did anyone actually decide to contribute at the $1,000-per-month level I added perhaps 10 days into testing? Short answer: yes. That ended up comprising roughly 13.4% of total monthly recurring revenue (MRR).
- What percentage of converted visitors to the sign-up page chose the lowest-priced option, no matter the dollar amount ($9.95, $19.95, etc.)? Across all of our split tests, approximately 83%. Keep in mind that this is 83% of total supporters, not 83% of total revenue.
- The customer service was incredibly low labor. This was shocking. Even with thousands of paying supporters, there were very few inquiries and very few issues (great people, I tell you!). The self-serve portal worked. That’s the good news. The bad news is that, without adding bonuses and incentives for various tiers — something that would create 10x more labor than the ad-supported model, defeating the purpose — the upside wasn’t enough for most listeners to subscribe/support.
So, we are going back to what worked.
The short conclusion to this experiment seems to be “Don’t fix it if it ain’t broken.” My sincerest thanks to everyone who provided support, advice, and feedback. It’s been a great learning experience, and I’m lucky that I can do these types of tests at all.
Onward and upward!
All the best to you and yours,
Tim
Lol, I would have commented pretty much the same – `your ads are great, I love hearing about brands you have rigorously curated (incld. Foursygmatic). But I was too lazy. Keep doing the amazing job you are doing! Thanks for being there for us.
Please keep my subscription $$ already collected – either for yourself or apply to one of your ongoing initiatives as you like – you should offer this option to those subscribed (as alternative to refund). As a 1000 true fan I am happy to purchase whatever content you produce, and consider products you endorse, since the value of your work far exceeds any associated costs. Thanks Tim.
All in all a great blog or book-worthy business experiment! I agreed about the ad-sponsored podcasts. As someone who has tried many of your recco’d products. You have built client consumer and fan based trust. created lasting relationships, increased your brand and business and done it all your way. its what every book or class or mentor would teach but not even really do – you should be crazy proud.
Hi Tim,
I’d say there were couple of big problems with the manner of the experiment- too little tangible gain for those subscribing and too little tangible loss for those not subscribing. The starting point for subscriptions May have been too high (folks are used to the Spotify/Apple Music range of 3.99$ or so a month).
I bet if people thought they would actually lose access to your content, the number ready to support would be considerably larger.
I’d suggest you create a committed followers list, keep the money and offer the monthly q/a or any other specific value for a stipulated period of time.
This experiment reminds me that “how you do anything is how you do everything”. This was classic Tim, thanks for setting a good example of how to run a business experiment and make it interesting for everyone to follow!
As Bill Eberhardt said. keep the $$.
I deeply regret that you didn’t do a $5 minimum. I’ll have subcribed to that.
This was a really cool experiment and I’m glad you did it, even though it turned out that you’re going back to the ads. I felt a twinge of guilt not subscribing and don’t mind the ads so this works great for this listener.
The ads work well when they are in-line with the interests and theme of the podcast/host. If Tim started promoting diapers all of a sudden, I’d be a little suspect. Unless, of course, the diapers somehow helped with increasing cognitive abilities or weightlifting.
Thank you as always for treating your audience like adults and being a responsible guardian to us all : ) All the best
Thank you for this information. These are helpful learnings and a good template for trying out new business models.
Perhaps you can provide people with an opportunity to make once-off donations to your podcast if and when they feel inspired? I know I would make a few a year. Maybe also allow people to pay for limited spots in a Q&A session with you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good decision Tim!
Hey Tim and team 🙂 Why don’t you keep the donation part? Because tbh, 1) I guess most of us didn’t know the podcast is your main source of income; and 2) We trust your judgement on your investment path you’ve taken in terms of supporting research etc. But at the end of the day, not all of us have the time to dig very deep into it and decide what to support and not to support. May be you can create some foundation dash investment vehicle. Just ideas 🙂 Cheers, Ivan
Thanks so much for your honesty Tim, it’s great to have been able to witness you try something out and be so open (I mean that pretty much describes your model). But to be open about running the business and what you’re trying is valuable to see.
Tim, since skipping the first 3-4 minutes of a podcast is extremely easy I never cared about those minutes. No matter if it was ads or your explanation why you are doing the experiment.
Your content had such a positive impact on my life over the past 7 month that I payed for a selfish reason. I wanted to enable you to do more of the impact work that you are doing and less of the ads work. So overall I think this is bad news for a lot of people who actually benefited from your content. Thank you for the great things you produce.
Tim, you describe yourself as a human guinea pig, and part of your job is to discover things on the edge, then come back and report to the general populous. As long as your ads continue to reflect this with products you have actually vetted, I’d much rather listen to ads, I’ve already got too many other podcasts I feel guilty about not supporting monetarily.
Hi Tim,
Ads or no ads, as long as you keep the great guests and quality of the podcast going, you’ll have a very loyal fan here. Your interviewing has got so much more polished and it’s great how you give the guests space to tell their stories (so many interviewers make the mistake of talking too much) but also dig into the weeds on details for specifics.
The solo-casts are always fun as well.
Keep doing what you do, we love ya!
Why not both? I think you should have a way to support you with a donation either monthly or lump sum. I really do not like recurring charges on my CC. I wanted to donate $50. I guess I could have done $9/month for 5 months but that is too much work. I do like the ads. You are like Arthur Godfrey with our credibility. That is something you should continue to leverage. Gotten a lot of good books and got on to Shopify via you. ( No thanks for the mushroom tea-barf) and will continue looking for your recommendations of good stuff.
