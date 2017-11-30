Managing Procrastination, Predicting the Future, and Finding Happiness – Tim Urban

“I always thought the future would be intense, but now I think the future is going fully fucking crazy!”

– Tim Urban

Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) is the author of the blog Wait But Why and has become one of the Internet’s most popular writers. According to Fast Company, Tim has “captured a level of reader engagement that even the new-media giants would be envious of.” Wait But Why receives more than 1.5 million unique visitors per month and has over 550,000 email subscribers.

Tim’s series of posts after interviewing Elon Musk has been called by Vox‘s David Roberts “the meatiest, most fascinating, most satisfying posts I’ve read in ages.” You can start with the first one, Elon Musk: The World’s Raddest Man. Tim’s TED Talk, Inside the Mind of a Master Procrastinator, has received more than 21 million views.

This episode is a live talk that was recorded on the launch day of Tribe of Mentors. Enjoy!

Selected Links from the Episode

Connect with Tim Urban:

Wait But Why | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Show Notes

Introduction. [06:54]

Tim talks about what led to the creation of Wait But Why. [10:17]

Is test prep the ideal starter business? [15:24]

What is the origin of the name Wait But Why? [17:29]

Embarrassing alternative names that thankfully didn’t make the cut. [18:37]

Early blog topics. [21:15]

Going viral by posting or launching in the right place at the right time — but understanding that it’s always the right time for something. [23:51]

Who is Winston? [26:18]

What is Tim’s method to making heavy topics approachable to the layman? [27:36]

How might Tim research and write about — for example — cryptocurrency? [31:56]

How does Tim perform a search that gets him the results he needs? What are his most trusted sources? [35:55]

The approach Tim finds most effective for being informative as well as entertaining. [37:41]

To find out what Tim sees for our future as a species, he tells us how an alien might view our history thus far. [41:22]

The future of human space exploration and colonization of Earth. [48:26]

Is artificial intelligence (AI) an existential threat to humanity? [51:32]

How does Tim define happiness? [55:55]

Does reality minus expectations equal happiness? How we get stuck on the hedonic treadmill. [58:22]

What do Denmark, Costa Rica, and Singapore have in common? [1:00:25]

Our advice to recent college graduates (or, as it turns out, anyone) seeking to maximize well-being and perspective before entering a career. [1:03:33]

What trends, industries, and topics are we most excited about now? [1:07:44]

Why we should learn from rather than mock the pursuits and investments of “rich, white people.” [1:10:41]

What cities should everyone visit before they die? [1:13:59]

What does Tim’s writing process look like? [1:24:52]

Tim talks about his struggles with procrastination. [1:28:08]

I talk about coping with depression and practicing self-kindness. [1:31:11]

People Mentioned

Posted on: November 30, 2017.

