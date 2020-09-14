My Healing Journey After Childhood Abuse (Includes Extensive Resource List)

4-5 years old, most likely in Vermont.

[***NOTE: IF YOU ARE VISITING TIM.BLOG/TRAUMA FOR THE RESOURCE LIST, PLEASE SCROLL DOWN***]

For me, this is the most important podcast episode I’ve ever published.



In it, I describe the most life-shaping, certainly the most difficult, and certainly the most transformative journey of my 43 years on this planet. I’ve never shared it before.

My dance partner and safety net in this conversation is my friend Debbie Millman (@debbiemillman). She has been named one of the most creative people in business by Fast Company, and she is the host of Design Matters—a great show and one of the world’s longest running podcasts. She is also Chair of the Masters in Branding Program at the School of Visual Arts and Editorial Director of Print magazine, and she has worked on design strategy for some of the world’s largest brands.

But I didn’t ask Debbie to join me because of her bio. I asked Debbie because she’s a close confidante, she’s an excellent interviewer, and she’s been an incredible support for me in the last few years, including late-night emergency phone calls. Last but not least, she and I have experienced similar trauma but have taken two *very* different paths to healing using *very* different tools. So, you get a two-for-one deal in this conversation.

#464: Tim Ferriss — My Healing Journey After Childhood Abuse https://rss.art19.com/episodes/3df92572-75d2-4fca-9314-65a7be878f2b.mp3 Download

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, or on your favorite podcast platform.

***

All resources mentioned in this episode—and many more—are listed below. If you have tips, advice, or resources that have helped you, please share in the comments. We will moderate to eliminate any bad actors, snark, or other nonsense.



And if you remember only one thing, please remember this: there is light on the other side. I wouldn’t have believed this even five years ago, but I now consider myself living proof that deep, lasting change is possible. Don’t give up. You are never alone, and it is never hopeless. I’m right there alongside you, as are millions of others.

Much love to you and yours,



Tim



P.S. One important disclaimer: Debbie and I are not doctors or therapists, and we don’t play them on the internet. This episode and blog post are for informational purposes only, and nothing is intended as professional or medical advice in any capacity. Be smart and be safe.

LIST OF RESOURCES

GROUPED AS FOLLOWS (CLICK THE LINK TO JUMP TO ANY SECTION, OR SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL):

DOCUMENTARIES

BOOKS AND SUGGESTED READING

MORE EXTENSIVE BOOK LIST FROM DEBBIE MILLMAN

RESOURCES, ORGANIZATIONS, AND TOOLS

MOST MENTIONED PODCAST EPISODES

LONGER LIST OF RELATED PODCAST EPISODES

DOCUMENTARIES

BOOKS AND SUGGESTED READING

MORE EXTENSIVE BOOK LIST FROM DEBBIE MILLMAN

Please note that there is some natural overlap with the above list.



Self-help (the books that helped me in my twenties)

Newer book about rape culture

Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture, edited by Roxane Gay

Particularly good memoirs, all of which are about sexual abuse and/or rape

Novel or Semi-Autobiographical about sexual abuse and/or rape

RESOURCES, ORGANIZATIONS, AND TOOLS

MOST MENTIONED PODCAST EPISODES

LONGER LIST OF RELATED PODCAST EPISODES

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Debbie Millman:

Website | Design Matters Podcast | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

SHOW NOTES

Despite enormous discomfort, here’s why this is a conversation better put in motion sooner rather than later. [04:42]

From amnesia to hypermnesia—how I began to remember what I’d long forced myself to forget. [09:45]

Where my first 10-day Vipassana silent retreat took me, and why I’m grateful Jack Kornfield was there to ensure I made it back. [11:54]

Taking note of behaviors that seemed strange and inexplicable out of context, but make perfect sense when memories of the pain and trauma they’re meant to alleviate resurface. [14:23]

Excuses I made to put off this conversation, and the realization — whether through breakdown or breakthrough — that choosing not to deal with my trauma was just dealing with it poorly. [17:10]

A concerning symptom of delving deeper into the trauma of sexual abuse that I hadn’t expected to experience, and some wise words a fellow trauma survivor had to say about the evolutionary miracle of dissociation. [18:14]

How common is sexual abuse, and why has it been so difficult for victims in our society to seek the help they need to heal? [21:59]

Debbie shares the extent of her own trauma that was imposed upon her beginning at age nine, and how she’s tried to cope with it from then to now. [24:44]

What is the Joyful Heart Foundation, and how is it working to eradicate the rape kit backlog that keeps victims from getting justice and allows offenders to walk free? [28:38]

How disclosing her experience to this show’s audience changed Debbie’s life, and what she discovered in the aftermath of telling the truth. [30:32]

Reiterating the importance of having a guide who can help you through the rough parts of an immersive experience that might dredge up darkness you’re not ready to face. [37:45]

Trauma toolkit resources I’ve found particularly helpful. [39:03]

How heart rate variability (HRV) training has been useful in treating my cardiac hyper-responsiveness to daily stressors. In other words, it’s allowing me to better control my physiology in order to change my psychology. [43:32]

While skeptical of Enneagram personality typing, I do think it may be useful in certain circumstances. [46:03]

Why ayahuasca might be an overkill treatment for trauma in many cases, and what might prove to be better alternatives for most — provided they’re legal where you live. [47:06]

What does Debbie recommend to people who are trying to work through their trauma perhaps for the very first time? Where should they begin? [50:22]

What did Debbie’s very first talk therapy sessions look like compared to what they look like now, and what’s the one stipulation she has for them to be truly effective — even during the COVID-19 pandemic? [54:39]

While antidepressants may be helpful for many people, here are some of their potential drawbacks and dangers that patients considering their use should be aware of. [59:34]

What we, according to Stan Grof, are really trying to kill when we contemplate suicide, and how a chance delivery was instrumental in preventing my own suicide. [1:05:38]

Trauma toolkit resources that Debbie has found particularly helpful. [1:09:29]

What I discovered while seeking an answer to the one question that truly matters, as conveyed by mindfulness teacher Tara Brach: what are you unwilling to feel? [1:14:39]

How the person we are today can be better equipped to help heal the wounds of — and nurture — the person we were yesterday. [1:20:48]

You’re stronger than you give yourself credit for. Aim for the work that will allow you to retire at the end of the day with, as Debbie says, one notch more hope than shame. [1:25:53]

Why the seemingly perpetual act of recovery isn’t incompleteness — it’s connection. [1:27:47]

How reading the stories of other trauma survivors and learning what they did to incorporate that trauma into their own lives has helped Debbie. [1:32:30]

Why Debbie is hopeful that trauma survivors in our society will increasingly build and adopt the tools required to shift the shame of their experiences where it belongs, but also advocates creating a new vocabulary that replaces words like “victim” and “survivor” with terms that don’t paint people who have endured trauma as other. [1:33:37]

Debbie and I share thoughts on tracking and confronting our perpetrators — which today has become as effortless as a Google search. Is there anything to be gained from seeking such contact? Can true forgiveness prevail over our desire for vengeance — and if so, should it? [1:34:39]

Is forgiveness more than just letting go of anger? How do you know where the line is between useful anger and anger that just consumes you? What can you do to re-examine how you process and utilize that anger in a way that’s constructive rather than destructive? [1:44:00]

Beyond the expression of anger, how has childhood trauma contributed to our other signature behaviors? What have we used to keep us “safe” from what we’ve been unwilling to feel? [1:56:19]

Another point in favor of having other people looped in on what you’re going through to act as a support system — and, in turn, being available to support others who need you to be part of that system for them. [1:59:02]

When nearly 75 percent of a dozen male friends I’ve talked to about this have relayed their own stories of sexual abuse, is it time for a #HeToo movement? How can most supportively respond to women or men who choose to share their experiences with us? Here’s how Jack Kornfield responded when I told him about mine. [1:59:22]

How has understanding and integrating my own trauma changed me and my perspective on life to this point? [2:06:45]

What do I hope listeners take away from this conversation? [2:13:07]

Parting thoughts and much gratitude to Debbie for having this conversation — and many other late-night conversations like it — with me. [2:15:28]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Related and Recommended

The Tim Ferriss Show is one of the most popular podcasts in the world with more than 500 million downloads. It has been selected for "Best of Apple Podcasts" three times, it is often the #1 interview podcast across all of Apple Podcasts, and it's been ranked #1 out of 400,000+ podcasts on many occasions. To listen to any of the past episodes for free, check out this page.