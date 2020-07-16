Blake Mycoskie — TOMS, The Hoffman Process, Conscious Uncoupling, and Psychedelics (#446)

Illustration via 99designs

“A master in the art of living draws no sharp distinction between his work and his play; his labor and his leisure; his mind and his body; his education and his recreation. He hardly knows which is which. He simply pursues his vision of excellence through whatever he is doing, and leaves others to determine whether he is working or playing. To himself, he always appears to be doing both.” — L. P. Jacks

Blake Mycoskie (@BlakeMycoskie) is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and best-selling author, most known for founding TOMS Shoes. He is also the person behind the idea of One for One®, a business model that helps a person in need with every product purchased. Since its inception, TOMS Shoes has provided almost 96 million pairs of shoes to children around the globe.

In 2014, after selling half of the company to Bain Capital, Blake stepped down as CEO of TOMS. Utilizing half of his proceeds, he started The Social Entrepreneurs’ Fund to help early startups with core social missions get off the ground with much-needed funding. Since then, he has invested in more than 25 social enterprises.

In the spring of 2020, Blake co-founded his newest company, Madefor, which offers a 10-month program that applies the principles of modern neuroscience, psychology, and physiology to make your brain and body better. Created alongside scientists from Stanford, Harvard, and other top universities, Madefor helps people learn and sustain positive habits and practices that have the greatest impact on their lives. Listeners of this podcast can use code TIM to get 20% off the all-in and monthly plans.

As the New York Times best-selling author of the 2011 book Start Something That Matters, Blake offered his own story of inspiration and the power of incorporating giving in business. Blake also recently expanded his philanthropic efforts to include the funding of The Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at Johns Hopkins, making it the first such research center in the US and the largest of its kind in the world.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, or on your favorite podcast platform.

Brought to you by LMNT, Ascent Protein, and Readwise. More on all three below.

#446: Blake Mycoskie — TOMS, The Hoffman Process, Conscious Uncoupling, and Psychedelics https://rss.art19.com/episodes/c3dc4cf5-d158-4513-9389-1a54269edbf9.mp3 Download

This episode is brought to you by LMNT! What is LMNT? It’s a delicious, sugar-free electrolyte drink mix. I’ve stocked up on boxes and boxes of this and usually use it 1–2 times per day. LMNT is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or Paleo diet. If you are on a low-carb diet or fasting, electrolytes play a key role in relieving hunger, cramps, headaches, tiredness, and dizziness.

LMNT came up with a very special offer for you, my dear listeners. They’ve created Tim’s Club: Simply go to DrinkLMNT.com/tim, select “Subscribe and Save,” and use promo code TIMSCLUB to get the 30-count box of LMNT for only $36. This will be valid for the lifetime of the subscription, and you can pause it anytime.

This episode is also brought to you by Ascent Protein! I’ve been using Ascent as my primary protein powder for the last three years. It’s clean, efficient, and easy on my stomach. Many protein powders are filled with excess sugar, questionable artificial sweeteners, or low-grade protein. Ascent Protein is an exception—it contains zero artificial ingredients, zero artificial sweeteners, and zero added sugar. All Ascent products are Informed-Sport certified to be free of banned substances, and one small scoop contains 25g of protein and more muscle-repairing BCAAs than an equivalent serving of chicken, beef, eggs, salmon, or plant-based proteins. Visit AscentProtein.com/tim and use the code TIMASCENT for 20% off your purchase. The discount code will also work on Amazon.com if you shop Ascent Protein.

This episode is also brought to you by Readwise! Readwise is an app that helps you remember significantly more of what you read. How often do you read a book or an article and then look back a couple of weeks later to realize you barely remember anything from it? Readwise solves this problem by integrating with Kindle, Pocket, iBooks, Instapaper, and more to send you a daily digest of all your highlights. On average, their users report remembering 84% more of what they’ve read and highlighted.

It helps you build a fun, daily habit of reviewing—and actually using—the hundreds of highlights that are just sitting in your reading devices, collecting cyber-dust, and doing nothing for you. This simple habit of reviewing your highlights daily can dramatically improve how much information you retain through the scientifically proven process of spaced repetition. Sign up at readwise.io/tim for a two-month free trial offered exclusively to Tim Ferriss Show listeners.

What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

SCROLL BELOW FOR LINKS AND SHOW NOTES…

Want to hear Blake’s last time on the show? Lend your ear to our conversation in which we discuss early entrepreneurial endeavors, advice for aspiring manufacturers, the importance of journaling, growing organically versus raising venture capital, and much more.

#249: How to Make a Difference and Find Your Purpose — Blake Mycoskie https://rss.art19.com/episodes/43cb61ae-7f09-4dd9-b6a5-ac9ffc8e00af.mp3 Download

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Blake Mycoskie:

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

SHOW NOTES

What compelled Blake to begin his life as a serial entrepreneur from an early age? [06:39]

With dreams of becoming a professional tennis player, what made Blake good enough to be a contender? [09:27]

After years of running full throttle on multiple projects, why did Blake decide to take a sabbatical in 2012 — and what did that entail? Does he feel like he came away with value from the experience? [11:47]

What is The Hoffman Process, and why did Blake choose to participate in it? [15:34]

How I blunt the cortisol response at bedtime so I can actually go to sleep. [21:00]

What disruptive patterns from his own life did The Hoffman Process allow Blake to identify and process? [22:12]

Books and resources Blake recommends that might help people achieve some of what they might undergoing The Hoffman Process. [26:22]

Blake shares the difficult stage he experienced while going through The Hoffman Process. [29:28]

Aside from The Hoffman Process, what are some of the other processes Blake has tried that have had a lasting impact? [32:55]

As a substantial supporter of psychedelic-related scientific research, what does Blake feel he’d gained from his own experiences with plant medicine? [36:08]

Has Blake had any difficult or negative plant medicine experiences? [40:59]

A public service announcement for anyone considering the use of psychedelics for whatever reason. [46:52]

What is conscious uncoupling, how did Blake become familiar with it, and how has it helped him personally — especially during the age of COVID-19? [50:45]

What else has conscious uncoupling brought into focus for Blake and allowed him to see — perhaps for the first time? [56:27]

When during a relationship does Blake feel is the right time for someone to read Conscious Uncoupling by Katherine Woodward Thomas? Is there something they can do before that relationship is clearly headed into dangerous territory? What other books might be appropriate reading at this time? [1:00:31]

What does Blake hope to accomplish with Madefor, his new business that helps people learn and sustain positive habits and practices that have the greatest impact on their lives? How did it begin? [1:03:25]

What does Madefor look like from the consumer side of things? What are the habits and practices presented? [1:07:32]

Parting thoughts. [1:19:27]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Related and Recommended

The Tim Ferriss Show is one of the most popular podcasts in the world with more than 500 million downloads. It has been selected for "Best of Apple Podcasts" three times, it is often the #1 interview podcast across all of Apple Podcasts, and it's been ranked #1 out of 400,000+ podcasts on many occasions. To listen to any of the past episodes for free, check out this page.