Michael Pollan — Exploring the Frontiers of Psychedelics (#365)

“An overactive ego is a tyrant.” – Michael Pollan

Michael Pollan (@michaelpollan) is the author of seven previous books, including Cooked, Food Rules, In Defense of Food, The Omnivore’s Dilemma, and The Botany of Desire, all of which were New York Times bestsellers. A longtime contributor to The New York Times Magazine, he also teaches writing at Harvard and the University of California, Berkeley where he is the John S. and James L. Knight Professor of Science Journalism. In 2010, TIME magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

His newest book is How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence, which will be available as a paperback in May.

And if you haven’t yet, check out “Trip of Compassion”, which is the most compelling movie I’ve seen in the last year. It documents one unusual approach to healing trauma that might astonish you, an innovative treatment involving the psychoactive drug MDMA (commonly known as “ecstasy”). As you will see firsthand, if the therapy is well designed, true rebirth and transformation can happen in a matter of weeks and not years. Find out more by clicking here.

#365: Michael Pollan — Exploring the Frontiers of Psychedelics
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

SHOW NOTES

  • What are psychedelics? [08:05]
  • Why are so many declaring a renaissance in the field of psychedelic research, and what caused the dark age preceding it? [10:46]
  • Psychedelic applications Michael finds most promising. [16:30]
  • How do the effects of these substances linger long after their physical presence in the body? [22:33]
  • What compounds have most captured Michael’s curiosity, and why? [28:41]
  • Have any of Michael’s psychedelic excursions had a lasting effect? [33:37]
  • Michael describes his guided high-dose psilocybin experience and brush with ego death. [36:00]
  • What is the opposite of spiritual? [46:25]
  • What kind of pushback — and support — has Michael received since How to Change Your Mind was published? [47:34]
  • While some medical professionals decry psychedelic therapies as unquantifiable by science, Michael points out a lot of currently accepted treatments are equally mysterious. [52:25]
  • What is the default mode network (DMN), and what are the pros and cons of having an ego? [55:45]
  • A look at the path forward for therapeutic access to psychedelics: from federal approval to financing. [59:50]
  • While current press seems positive about the merits of psychedelic therapies, what can we do to avoid a ’60s-style public backlash and subsequent dark age? [1:05:28]
  • Are psychedelics physiologically safer than Tylenol? What are the psychological risks? [1:07:49]
  • What progress has been made in the acceptance of psychedelics as a topic of mainstream discussion since How to Change Your Mind was published? [1:11:32]
  • Psychedelics are not a panacea: a look at what they’re good — and probably not so good — at treating. [1:14:12]
  • In this field of study that’s so woefully underfunded, where might a potential investor best allocate their funds? [1:18:11]
  • Two recent documentaries anyone interested in this field should see. [1:25:27]
  • Worthwhile resources Michael recommends. [1:27:03]
  • How to find a guide for whatever journeys you may decide to take. [1:29:24]
  • Parting thoughts. [1:34:06]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Posted on: March 21, 2019.

