Q&A with Tim — Revisiting 15+ Years of PR and Marketing Lessons, Time Dilation for Deep Relaxation, The Art of Setting Ultra-High Prices, The Low-Information Diet, Studying Animal Communication, My 3-Day Fasting Protocol, Tools for Handling Adversity, Selling to the Affluent, My Current Coffee and Alcohol Rules, Risk Mitigation, and Much More (#628)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is usually my job to sit down with world-class performers of all different types to tease out the habits, routines, favorite books, and so on that you can apply and test in your own life. This time, we have a slightly different format, and I’m the guest.
As some of you know, I tested a “fan-supported model” in 2019, but I ended up returning to ads by request. That’s a long story, and you can read more about it at tim.blog/podcastexperiment. I recently sat down with the original supporter group for a fun and live Q&A on YouTube.
In this episode, I answer questions on marketing and product launches, premium pricing, user feedback, fasting routines, podcast advertising, my recent gardening adventures, tools for releasing tension in the iliacus and psoas muscles, my current coffee and alcohol rules, advice for artisans, animal communication, tools for adverse life moments, and more.
Please enjoy!
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
SHOW NOTES
- [08:27] How I would build clientele/mitigate risk if I were opening a restaurant.
- [13:02] Raising awareness for a new productivity tool.
- [18:33] Notable contributions during my days as a tech company advisor.
- [21:21] Biggest project/challenge at the moment.
- [22:02] Biggest takeaway from my own work that often gets overlooked.
- [24:47] Thoughts on curated newsletters for information gathering.
- [26:47] Recent spiritual shifts?
- [30:07] Derek Sivers.
- [30:50] New invention: franchise or sell the proprietary system?
- [35:41] My experience with Bas Rutten’s O2 breathing device.
- [38:19] Encouragement for a caregiver amid a chronic medical situation.
- [40:18] Ketamine and bladder damage.
- [42:56] Is it always bad to be the bottleneck to your own business?
- [44:32] Blogs or newsletters I read every day.
- [46:03] First steps on the animal communication journey.
- [49:40] Preparing, enduring, and breaking a three-day fast.
- [54:43] How to launch a successful nonprofit.
- [58:28] Building a luxury brand.
- [1:12:52] Favorite recent travel destinations.
- [1:13:37] Shredders.
- [1:14:06] Outcompeting in a saturated market.
- [1:17:43] Coffee vs. tea.
- [1:18:35] Limiting alcohol intake.
- [1:22:04] Shaved Ice Island.
- [1:22:13] Resources for the archery curious.
- [1:25:36] Fiction writing.
- [1:26:33] Past guests who have inspired me through tough times.
- [1:29:14] The mental model that most effectively helps me prioritize.
- [1:32:59] Cosmic insignificance therapy (via Four Thousand Weeks).
- [1:33:36] Marketing The 4-Hour Workweek in 2007 vs. 2022.
- [1:39:14] Metaverse musings.
- [1:41:25] How does my garden grow?
- [1:43:29] Workout routine.
- [1:48:34] Optimizing ROI on ad dollars spent.
- [2:01:59] Required reading for someone in need of self-love.
- [2:02:16] If asked, would I appear on The Joe Rogan Experience again?
- [2:02:40] Have I ever tried backcountry skiing?
- [2:03:25] What is Project 555?
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Kevin Rose
- Leah Solivan
- Harley Finkelstein
- Tobi Lütke
- Kathy Sierra
- Kim Kardashian
- Cal Newport
- Derek Sivers
- Stephen Key
- John Warrillow
- Bas Rutten
- BJ Miller
- David Kessler
- Elisabeth Kübler-Ross
- John Krystal
- Sheryl Crow
- Mick Jagger
- Bo Burlingham
- Matt Levine
- Gabor Maté
- Susan Garrett
- Kevin Kelly
- Al Ries
- Jack Trout
- Thomas J. Stanley
- Dana Thomas
- Joe Satriani
- Steve Vai
- Richard Branson
- Byron Ferguson
- Steven Pressfield
- Tara Brach
- Jerry Colonna
- Jack Kornfield
- Richard C. Schwartz
- Gary Keller
- Molly Ferriss
- Robert Scoble
- Joe Rogan
