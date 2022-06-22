Jack Kornfield — How to Overcome Apathy, Find Beautiful Purpose, Befriend Anger, and Make Your Own Damn Sandwiches (#601)

Illustration via 99designs

Jack Kornfield (@JackKornfield) trained as a Buddhist monk in the monasteries of Thailand, India, and Burma. He has taught meditation internationally since 1974 and is one of the key teachers to introduce Buddhist mindfulness practice to the West. Jack co-founded the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts, with fellow meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Joseph Goldstein and the Spirit Rock Center in Woodacre, California. Over the years, Jack has taught worldwide, led international Buddhist teacher meetings, and worked with many of the great teachers of our time. He holds a PhD in clinical psychology and is a grandfather, husband, and activist. Some of his current projects include MMTCP, a worldwide mindfulness teacher training; Cloud Sangha, a site offering access to expert mindfulness teachers online; and a positive impact Wisdom Ventures fund.

His books have been translated into 22 languages and have sold more than 1.5 million copies. They include The Wise Heart: A Guide to the Universal Teachings of Buddhist Psychology; A Path with Heart; After the Ecstasy, the Laundry; Teachings of the Buddha; The Art of Forgiveness, Lovingkindness, and Peace; Bringing Home the Dharma: Awakening Right Where You Are; and his most recent book, No Time Like the Present: Finding Freedom, Love, and Joy Right Where You Are.

#601: Jack Kornfield — How to Overcome Apathy, Find Beautiful Purpose, Befriend Anger, and Make Your Own Damn Sandwiches

Want to hear Jack Kornfield’s previous appearance on the podcast? Listen in on our conversation in which we discuss self-care during times of isolation, the four dimensions of freedom, coping with one’s own mortality, what spirituality is really about, abusing sacred medicines, what suicidal ideation is trying to teach us, underrated ways to access the mysteries around us, and much more.

#414: Jack Kornfield — How to Find Peace Amidst COVID-19, How to Cultivate Calm in Chaos

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

SHOW NOTES

[07:15] Apathy and polarization

[08:44] Truth beneath anger

[22:40] Ajahn Chah and contractor-ese

[26:25] Retuning the tone of rage

[33:24] Coping with trauma-induced hypervigilance

[41:01] Making group therapeutic models work

[47:15] In any effort to make the world better, put on your oxygen mask first

[53:19] How can an aspiring Bodhisattva cut through widespread disengagement and apathy?

[1:03:57] Thich Nhat Hanh and death

[1:15:06] Out-of-body experiences

[1:19:40] “A Brief for the Defense”

[1:27:12] A guided meditation for recapturing the adventure and joy of childhood

[1:38:47] The benefits of loving-kindness meditation

[1:47:56] “Last year, foolish monk. This year, no change.”

MORE GUEST QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

“We resonate with one another. It’s not a complicated thing. You could call it mystical, but if you put a violin on the table and somebody else plays a violin nearby, the strings of both of them will resonate.”

— Jack Kornfield

“If you really look, underneath anger is hurt or fear or some kind of humiliation where you feel like you’ve been disrespected.”

— Jack Kornfield

“I choose to be on the deck of the Titanic, and I’ll help people in the lifeboats.”

— Jack Kornfield

“We are consciousness. You’re not your body. You have a body, but it’s not who you are. You’re certainly not your thoughts. Oh, my God. If you were your thoughts, we’d be in trouble. They keep changing anyway, one opinion to another. And you’re not your emotions. They come like the tide or the weather. So who are you? Who you are is the awareness itself that was born into this body. You are consciousness.”

— Jack Kornfield

“There’s an enviable spirit in children.”

— Jack Kornfield

“We can’t bear our insecurity and we can’t bear the fact that we’re vulnerable in certain ways and that what’s out there is also part of us.”

— Jack Kornfield

“Meditation is not supposed to be a grim duty but rather more an act of adventure and understanding of opening the mind and heart and bringing a sense of well-being.”

— Jack Kornfield

PEOPLE MENTIONED

