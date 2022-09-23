A Rare In-Person Random Show with Kevin Rose — VR Workouts, I Bonds, Excellent Movies, Recent Books, Lessons from Amy Tan, How to Shape Your Mind, and More (#622)

Technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy Kevin Rose (@KevinRose) rejoins me for another episode of The Random Show.
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Connect with Kevin Rose:
Website | PROOF | Instagram | Twitter
- 10 Reasons Why L.A. Totally Beats NYC for Raising Kids | MommyPoppins
- Los Dos Blanco | Los Dos Tequila
- How Jay-Z Changed Champagne Culture | Wine Enthusiast Magazine
- Snoop Dogg Cali Red Blend | 19 Crimes
- Anti-Tech Protesters Are Telling Kevin Rose’s Neighbors That He’s a “Parasite” | TechCrunch
- Mark Zuckerberg on Long-Term Strategy, Business and Parenting Principles, Personal Energy Management, Building the Metaverse, Seeking Awe, the Role of Religion, Solving Deep Technical Challenges (e.g., AR), and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #582
- Mark Zuckerberg | The Joe Rogan Experience #1863
- Face to Face with the Ayatollah | 60 Minutes
- Mike Wallace is Here | Prime Video
- Elon Musk Interview | The Kevin Rose Show
- Elon Musk | The Joe Rogan Experience #1609
- Aaron Rodgers | The Joe Rogan Experience #1865
- fear{less} with Tim Ferriss | YouTube
- Five Lessons from the Life of Oprah | Entrepreneur
- Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California | Yahoo!
- Lex Fridman Podcast
- ‘Conspirituality’ — The Overlap between the New Age and Conspiracy Beliefs by Jules Evans | Medium
- Ayahuasca, Psychedelics a Hit with Celebs Like Aaron Rodgers | New York Post
- Psychedelics 101: Books, Documentaries, Podcasts, Science, and More | Tim Ferriss
- Brain Damages in Ketamine Addicts as Revealed by Magnetic Resonance Imaging | Frontiers in Neuroanatomy
- Mountain Cloud Zen Center
- The Three Pillars of Zen: Teaching, Practice, and Enlightenment by Roshi Philip Kapleau | Amazon
- Zen: The Authentic Gate by Yamada Koun | Amazon
- Waking Up with Sam Harris App
- Henry Shukman — Zen, Tools for Awakening, Ayahuasca vs. Meditation, Intro to Koans, and Using Wounds as the Doorway | The Tim Ferriss Show #531
- Zen Master Henry Shukman — 20 Minutes of Calm, Plus the Strange and Powerful World of Koans | The Tim Ferriss Show #560
- Henry Shukman: Associate Master of Sanbo Zen | The Kevin Rose Show
- Top Gun: Maverick | Prime Video
- Tom Cruise and Scientology: A Lesson in Cognitive Dissonance | Only Sky
- The Price of Everything | Prime Video
- Elvis | Prime Video
- Everything Everywhere All At Once | Prime Video
- The Goonies | Prime Video
- Airplane! | Prime Video
- Spirited Away (English Language) | Prime Video
- Studio Ghibli
- A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin | Amazon
- Harry Potter Complete Boxed Set by J.K. Rowling | Amazon
- Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien | Amazon
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Prime Video
- Arcane: League of Legends | Netflix
- Arcane: Bridging the Rift | YouTube
- Fortiche
- League of Legends
- How to Start a War by Tim Ferriss | Grails by PROOF Collective
- Steven Pressfield — How to Overcome Self-Sabotage and Resistance, Routines for Little Successes, and The Hero’s Journey vs. The Artist’s Journey | The Tim Ferriss Show #501
- Neil Gaiman — The Interview I’ve Waited 20 Years to Do | The Tim Ferriss Show #366
- The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman | Amazon
- The Neverending Story by Michael Ende | Amazon
- Aladdin | Prime Video
- Series I Savings Bonds | Treasury Direct
- Neil Gaiman Teaches the Art of Storytelling | MasterClass
- Amy Tan Teaches Fiction, Memory, and Imagination | MasterClass
- Start Something Great | Match
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me | Prime Video
- XPO Trainer 2.0 Workout Push Sled | Armored Fitness Equipment
- Jump Ropes | Amazon
- Kettlebells | Amazon
- VR Fitness App | Supernatural
- Fruit Ninja | Halfbrick
- Whole-Body MRI Scans | Prenuvo
- Sam Harris: Enlightenment, Real Meditation, and Consciousness Explained | The Kevin Rose Show
- The Story of Rage Against the Machine’s Political Album Cover | Far Out Magazine
- Thich Quang Duc Self-Immolation | YouTube
- A Cancer Treatment Makes Leukemia Vanish, but Creates More Mysteries | The New York Times
- Some Thoughts on For-Profit Psychedelic Startups and Companies | Tim Ferriss
- The Effects of Ketamine on Suicidality across Various Formulations and Study Settings | Journal of Mental Health and Clinical Psychology
- LSD and Psilocybin for Cluster Headaches: Preventing Pain, Saving Lives | MAPS
SHOW NOTES
Note from the editor: Timestamps will be added shortly.
- Why we’re recording this in Los Angeles.
- What are we drinking?
- Why I aim for evergreen interviews over gotchas on this show.
- Where Kevin wants me to take this show.
- Scenes: Austin vs. San Francisco
- I did not start the conspirituality.
- Opening the doors of perception with prescription and meditation.
- Movies we’ve been watching.
- A peek into a world-building, fictional foray.
- Are we too old for podcasting?
- Should you buy I bonds right now? (Reminder: not financial advice!)
- Lessons from Amy Tan.
- How we get suckered into paying for services we haven’t used in years.
- Fat, bald, and bastardly is no way to go through life, son.
- Supernatural fitness: the only thing Kevin likes about VR.
- Why you might want to consider getting a full-body MRI scan.
- Mind over matter.
- What the current state of medicine hints about its future.
- Parting thoughts.
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Darya Rose
- Anish Acharya
- Jay-Z
- Snoop Dogg
- Tupac Shakur
- Joe Rogan
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Mike Wallace
- Ruhollah Khomeini
- Elon Musk
- Oprah Winfrey
- Statler and Waldorf
- Lex Fridman
- Sam Harris
- Henry Shukman
- Tom Cruise
- Elvis Presley
- Tony Conrad
- Michelle Yeoh
- Ke Huy Quan
- Hayao Miyazaki
- Ursula K. Le Guin
- J.R.R. Tolkien
- Jeff Bezos
- Steven Pressfield
- Neil Gaiman
- Amy Tan
- Fat Bastard
- Peter Attia
- Thích Quảng Đức
- David Blaine
- Andrew Weil
- Toaster
