A Rare In-Person Random Show with Kevin Rose — VR Workouts, I Bonds, Excellent Movies, Recent Books, Lessons from Amy Tan, How to Shape Your Mind, and More (#622)

Technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy Kevin Rose (@KevinRose) rejoins me for another episode of The Random Show.

Please enjoy!

#622: A Rare In-Person Random Show with Kevin Rose — VR Workouts, I Bonds, Excellent Movies, Recent Books, Lessons from Amy Tan, How to Shape Your Mind, and More

Connect with Kevin Rose:

Website | PROOF | Instagram | Twitter

SHOW NOTES

Why we’re recording this in Los Angeles.

What are we drinking?

Why I aim for evergreen interviews over gotchas on this show.

Where Kevin wants me to take this show.

Scenes: Austin vs. San Francisco

I did not start the conspirituality.

Opening the doors of perception with prescription and meditation.

Movies we’ve been watching.

A peek into a world-building, fictional foray.

Are we too old for podcasting?

Should you buy I bonds right now? (Reminder: not financial advice!)

Lessons from Amy Tan.

How we get suckered into paying for services we haven’t used in years.

Fat, bald, and bastardly is no way to go through life, son.

Supernatural fitness: the only thing Kevin likes about VR.

Why you might want to consider getting a full-body MRI scan.

Mind over matter.

What the current state of medicine hints about its future.

Parting thoughts.

