Sir Richard Branson — The Billionaire Maverick of the Virgin Empire

“Stick your neck out…it’s a lot more fun than sitting at home and watching other people do it.”
– Sir Richard Branson
Sir Richard Branson (@richardbranson), founder and chairman of The Virgin Group, is a world-famous entrepreneur, adventurer, activist, and business icon. He has launched a dozen billion-dollar businesses and hundreds of other companies.
His new autobiography, Finding My Virginity, shares the candid details of a lifetime of triumphs and failures and provides an intimate look at his never-ending quest to push boundaries, break rules, and seek new frontiers.
I loved our conversation, and we covered a lot, including:
- Richard’s thoughts on “clean meat,” block chain, and cryptocurrency
- How he’s coped with dyslexia, and how his parents helped make him resilient
- Behind-the-scenes stories of deal-making, PR stunts, big wins, and big losses
- The habits (and life decisions) he’s used to maintain high energy levels for decades
- How Richard masterfully caps/limits downside risk, even though he’s perceived as a risk taker
- How and why he takes regular 1-2-month (sometimes longer) breaks from alcohol
- Favorite books
- Lessons learned from Nelson Mandela and other mentors
- And much more…
Selected Links from the Episode
- Connect with Richard Branson:
Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
- Finding My Virginity by Richard Branson
- Losing My Virginity: How I Survived, Had Fun, and Made a Fortune Doing Business My Way by Richard Branson
- Richard’s Instagram vide of hurricane devastation
- Turning Prisoners into Entrepreneurs Could Save £1.4 Billion a Year by Hanna Kozlowska, Quartz
- How Branson Won the ‘Dirty Tricks’ Air War: Virgin’s Libel Battle with BA Is Likely to Be Settled Today. Michael Harrison Plots the Background by Michael Harrison, The Independent
- Screw It, Let’s Do It: Lessons In Life by Richard Branson
- Like a Virgin: Secrets They Won’t Teach You at Business School by Richard Branson
- Memphis Meats’ Lab-Grown Meat Raises $17M With Help From Bill Gates And Richard Branson by Christina Troitino, Forbes
- The Weather Makers: How Man Is Changing the Climate and What It Means for Life on Earth by Tim Flannery
- Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
Show Notes
- What was it like riding out Hurricane Irma in the British Virgin Islands? [08:44]
- Richard’s school headmaster told him he would either “end up in prison or a millionaire.” [16:40]
- How did spending one night in jail spur the beginning of Virgin Records? [20:05]
- How did being accused of tax evasion and the threat of prison lead to a program for helping people pay their bail? [21:18]
- Which harsh but loving lessons did Richard’s mum teach him about business and life? [23:14]
- Richard explains how being told that “with a name like Virgin, people won’t believe in you” was a good thing. [33:00]
- When did Richard realize that entertaining people in the airline business is more important than simply flying them from point A to point B? [36:05]
- Richard explains how people perceive him to always be on the cutting edge. [38:58]
- Richard had to make a tough decision regarding the sale of Virgin Records to move Virgin Atlantic Airlines forward. [43:45]
- How did Richard become a master of opportunity, risk assessment, and negotiating? [44:35]
- Was there ever a time when coworkers or board members tried to prevent Richard from pursuing certain business ideas? [47:15]
- What are Richard’s best practices for launching a new company? [49:20]
- Richard explains his reasons for writing his new book after more than 50 years in business. [51:01]
- How has Richard kept his energy level and enthusiasm for business so high over such a long span of time? [53:40]
- Many listeners want to know the reasons behind Richard’s investment in Memphis Meats. [56:50]
- Which books (outside of his own) does Richard most recommend or give to others? [1:00:01]
- In the last five years, which new behaviors, beliefs, or habits have improved Richard’s life? [1:03:30]
- How does Richard cope when he feels overwhelmed or unfocused? [1:06:50]
- Does Richard have a favorite failure? [1:11:54]
- Are there any quotes that Richard lives his life by and what would he would put on a billboard? [1:14:07]
People Mentioned
- Nelson Mandela
- Vanessa Redgrave
- James Baldwin
- Boy George
- Janet Jackson
- The Rolling Stones
- Matt Mullenweg
Posted on: October 9, 2017.
10 comments on “Sir Richard Branson — The Billionaire Maverick of the Virgin Empire”
Such a privilege to listen to this conversation, and Sir Richard in a long-form interview with Tim.
In particular, I valued getting a sense for Branson’s balance of living in fullest spirits and throwing all caution to the wind, and disciplining himself (alcohol). And, the childhood stories and insights into Eve Branson and her influence. AND, the comments and “businessman” dissection of the failing war on drugs.
Thank you both for your work and the important commentary this throws into the public sphere. Nice too to hear Sir Richard marking Tim’s success and leadership with congratulations! And looking forward to seeing the interesting twists and turns you both take in the future.
– oh, on alcohol, I have for many years enjoyed a ritual of “dry January” since being a devoted rugby player. Much of the team would do this to focus back on fitness after messy Decembers…so it was a collective thing, that people respected when you explained why.
And, in the last two years I have added to the ritual a month off in the summer, and doubly loving this.
The most valuable part of the practice becomes being used to arriving at a social evening saying, I’m not drinking right now, with no qualms. And still having a great time.
It is always nice to go back then, the palate a little more measured!
Loved hearing Sir Richard Branson’s story of how he developed the airlines… found the silver lining in his flight being delayed until the next day! Looking forward to a Round II, as I’d like to hear more about Virgin Galactic. Tim, I can tell you and Richard have very similar mindsets and willing to try new ideas waaay out on a limb! Great interview.
Absolutely inspiring interview .. had a smile on my face the entire time. Thanks for providing this content, Tim!
Loved it but I wanted so much more. I could listen for hours.
Loved the interview, in between, I was completely oblivious to your presence Tim. Richard has a great story and I truly appreciate his contribution and inspiration to young people like me to do better, with a husky smile on our face. If you read this Tim, thumbs up dude. Hope I get to meet you someday.
Another amazing interview Tim, at times I was completely oblivious to your presence as Richard captivated me with his story. He is such a great example and a solid inspiration to young people like me to do better, with a husky smile on our face. If your reading this Tim, thumbs up dude. I hope I get to meet you someday.
It was such a great podcast and 75 minutes of great conversation. Thank you, Tim for framing up the questions, in a well-structured manner.
Always cheerful and healthy to hear from such personalities. Hope you will do more of such podcasts. (something which I’m eager if you could get Jack Welch on a podcast)
Always good to hear about this generation’s larger drivers. They were so close to a lot of monumental shifts that seemed routed in genuine humanity / concern. Christ knows what we’re up to now. And it was also good to hear him speak with total unguarded flow. He’s a proper raconteur.
Good to see you, Tim, are back at your desk regularly as well. I much prefer these pure (for want of a better explanation) podcasts to the remnant approach.
Lovin your work etc.
Tim!
Thank you so much for this one. This is the number one person I have wanted on your podcast. I love this one. Great work! I am interested in hearing more about your worries/inner self talk on alcohol.
He always seems like such a guy that really prioritizes play and it came through nicely hear. Surprised he didn’t say he listens to more books.
I appreciate this one,
Clay
