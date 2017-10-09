Sir Richard Branson — The Billionaire Maverick of the Virgin Empire

“Stick your neck out…it’s a lot more fun than sitting at home and watching other people do it.”

– Sir Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson (@richardbranson), founder and chairman of The Virgin Group, is a world-famous entrepreneur, adventurer, activist, and business icon. He has launched a dozen billion-dollar businesses and hundreds of other companies.

His new autobiography, Finding My Virginity, shares the candid details of a lifetime of triumphs and failures and provides an intimate look at his never-ending quest to push boundaries, break rules, and seek new frontiers.

I loved our conversation, and we covered a lot, including:

Richard’s thoughts on “clean meat,” block chain, and cryptocurrency

How he’s coped with dyslexia, and how his parents helped make him resilient

Behind-the-scenes stories of deal-making, PR stunts, big wins, and big losses

The habits (and life decisions) he’s used to maintain high energy levels for decades

How Richard masterfully caps/limits downside risk, even though he’s perceived as a risk taker

How and why he takes regular 1-2-month (sometimes longer) breaks from alcohol

Favorite books

Lessons learned from Nelson Mandela and other mentors

And much more…

Enjoy!



Scroll below for links and show notes…

Selected Links from the Episode

Connect with Richard Branson:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

Show Notes

What was it like riding out Hurricane Irma in the British Virgin Islands? [08:44]

Richard’s school headmaster told him he would either “end up in prison or a millionaire.” [16:40]

How did spending one night in jail spur the beginning of Virgin Records? [20:05]

How did being accused of tax evasion and the threat of prison lead to a program for helping people pay their bail? [21:18]

Which harsh but loving lessons did Richard’s mum teach him about business and life? [23:14]

Richard explains how being told that “with a name like Virgin, people won’t believe in you” was a good thing. [33:00]

When did Richard realize that entertaining people in the airline business is more important than simply flying them from point A to point B? [36:05]

Richard explains how people perceive him to always be on the cutting edge. [38:58]

Richard had to make a tough decision regarding the sale of Virgin Records to move Virgin Atlantic Airlines forward. [43:45]

How did Richard become a master of opportunity, risk assessment, and negotiating? [44:35]

Was there ever a time when coworkers or board members tried to prevent Richard from pursuing certain business ideas? [47:15]

What are Richard’s best practices for launching a new company? [49:20]

Richard explains his reasons for writing his new book after more than 50 years in business. [51:01]

How has Richard kept his energy level and enthusiasm for business so high over such a long span of time? [53:40]

Many listeners want to know the reasons behind Richard’s investment in Memphis Meats. [56:50]

Which books (outside of his own) does Richard most recommend or give to others? [1:00:01]

In the last five years, which new behaviors, beliefs, or habits have improved Richard’s life? [1:03:30]

How does Richard cope when he feels overwhelmed or unfocused? [1:06:50]

Does Richard have a favorite failure? [1:11:54]

Are there any quotes that Richard lives his life by and what would he would put on a billboard? [1:14:07]

People Mentioned

Posted on: October 9, 2017.

