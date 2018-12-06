Dr. Andrew Weil — Optimal Health, Plant Medicine, and More (#350)

“I’ve gotten away with saying the most outrageous things because I’m not angry. And people listen, and we can have actual dialog.” — Dr. Andrew Weil
Andrew Weil, M.D. (@DrWeil) is a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine.
Dr. Weil received a degree in biology (botany) from Harvard College in 1964 and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School in 1968. After completing a medical internship at Mt. Zion Hospital in San Francisco, he worked a year with the National Institute of Mental Health, then wrote his first book, The Natural Mind. From 1971-75, as a Fellow of the Institute of Current World Affairs, Dr. Weil traveled widely in North and South America and Africa collecting information on drug use in other cultures, medicinal plants, and alternative methods of treating disease. From 1971-84 he was on the research staff of the Harvard Botanical Museum and conducted investigations of medicinal and psychoactive plants.
Dr. Weil is the founder and Director of the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, where he also holds the Lovell-Jones Endowed Chair in Integrative Rheumatology and is Clinical Professor of Medicine and Professor of Public Health. Through its Fellowship and Integrative Medicine in Residency curricula, the Center is now training doctors and nurse practitioners around the world.
A New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Weil is the author of 15 books on health and well-being, including Mind Over Meds, Fast Food, Good Food, True Food, Spontaneous Happiness, Healthy Aging, and Eight Weeks to Optimum Health.
Please enjoy this wide-ranging (and often hysterical) conversation with Dr. Weil!
Listen to the interview on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, or on your favorite podcast platform.
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Connect with Andrew Weil, M.D.:
- Mind Over Meds: Know When Drugs Are Necessary, When Alternatives Are Better and When to Let Your Body Heal on Its Own by Andrew Weil, M.D.
- Fast Food, Good Food: More Than 150 Quick and Easy Ways to Put Healthy, Delicious Food on the Table by Andrew Weil, M.D.
- True Food: Seasonal, Sustainable, Simple, Pure by Andrew Weil, M.D. and Sam Fox
- Spontaneous Happiness by Andrew Weil, M.D.
- Healthy Aging: A Lifelong Guide to Your Well-Being by Andrew Weil, M.D.
- 8 Weeks to Optimum Health: A Proven Program for Taking Full Advantage of Your Body’s Natural Healing Power by Andrew Weil, M.D.
- The Natural Mind: A Revolutionary Approach to the Drug Problem by Andrew Weil, M.D.
- From Chocolate to Morphine: Everything You Need to Know About Mind-Altering Drugs by Andrew T. Weil, M.D. and Winifred Rosen
- Health and Healing: The Philosophy of Integrative Medicine and Optimum Health by Andrew T. Weil, M.D.
- True Food Kitchen
- Weil Foundation
- Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine
- Harvard University Herbaria & Libraries
- The Doors of Perception by Aldous Huxley
- Mescaline, Drugs.com
- Thalidomide, Brought to Life
- Nutmeg as a Narcotic by Andrew T. Weil
- Cannabis, Drugs.com
- Clinical and Psychological Effects of Marijuana in Man by Andrew T. Weil, M.D., Norman E. Zinberg, M.D., And Judith M. Nelsen, M.A., International Journal of the Addictions
- The Mescaline Experiment: Humphry Osmond and Christopher Mayhew
- LSD, Drugs.com
- Learning from a ’50s Housewife on Acid by Brian Baker, ABC News
- What if the Placebo Effect Isn’t a Trick? by Gary Greenberg, The New York Times
- Wizard of the Upper Amazon: The Story of Manuel Cordova-Rios by F. Bruce Lamb
- The New Politics of Coca by Andrew Weil, The New Yorker
- The Institute of Current World Affairs (ICWA)
- Ayahuasca and Cancer: One Man’s Experience by Donald M. Topping, Ph.D., MAPS
- Plants of the Gods: Their Sacred, Healing, and Hallucinogenic Powers by Richard Evans Schultes, Albert Hofmann, and Christian Ratsch
- Hallucinogenic Plants (A Golden Guide) by Richard Evans Schultes
- MDMA (Ecstacy), U.S. National Library of Medicine
- Psilocybine, U.S. National Library of Medicine
- Opioid Overdose Crisis, National Institute on Drug Abuse
- What is Integrative Medicine? by Andrew Weil, M.D.
- The 4-7-8 Breath: Health Benefits & Demonstration by Dr. Weil
- Cartesian Dualism, AllAboutPhilosophy.org
- Better Feet Through Radiation: The Era of the Fluoroscope by Sarah C. Rich, Smithsonian Magazine
- Center for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Japan
- Recent Advancements in Regenerative Dentistry: A Review by Pouya Amrollahia et al., Materials Science and Engineering
- Consortium of Academic Health Centers for Integrative Medicine
- The Way of Life According to Lao Tzu Translated by Witter Bynner
- We: Understanding the Psychology of Romantic Love by Robert A. Johnson
- Rhodesian Ridgeback Dog Breed Information, American Kennel Club
- UA Dog Study, Raison Research Lab
- Meditation, Mindset, and Mastery, The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour
- Vipassana Meditation
- Waking Up App by Sam Harris
- The End of Faith: Religion, Terror, and the Future of Reason by Sam Harris
- The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life by Timothy Ferriss
- Targeting Trans-Fatty Acids? by Dr. Weil
- The Guide to Intermittent Fasting for Beginners by Alison Moodie, Bulletproof
- Rosh Hashanah FAQ: All About the Jewish New Year by MJL, My Jewish Learning
- Dr. Weil’s Typical Day by Dr. Weil
- Fabulous Food in Japan by Dr. Weil
- Sado (Chanoyu) Japanese Tea Ceremony
- Matcha Kari
- Madam Secretary
- Cyxus Blue Light Filter Computer Glasses
SHOW NOTES
- How did Dr. Weil’s love affair with plants begin? [06:01]
- Dr. Weil’s go-to plants for food and medicine. [07:52]
- On The Doors of Perception, nutmeg, cannabis, and trying to score mescaline from Aldous Huxley’s source. [08:54]
- Examining the importance of environment and expectation on the effects of mind-altering substances — particularly under observation by “The Man.” [13:54]
- What was Dr. Weil’s first mescaline experience like? [17:54]
- While Dr. Weil was once a frequent cannabis user, he says he doesn’t partake much these days. What has changed? [20:19]
- Dr. Weil describes what Harvard was like during his time there, how it fostered experimentation, and what set/setting means for research in mind-altering substances. [22:35]
- Guidelines Dr. Weil might recommend for researchers designing studies in these areas today, and why he believes these compounds offer help for more than just psychological issues. [25:37]
- What drew Dr. Weil to take his explorations to Central and South America, and then eventually back to Tucson of all places? [29:28]
- Why Dr. Weil believes in a shamanistic approach toward the research of healing science. [32:24]
- What compelled Dr. Weil to co-author From Chocolate to Morphine, and why was its timing — at the dawn of The War on Drugs — cause for concern to a certain senator? [34:30]
- What can modern researchers learn from the mistakes of Dr. Weil’s generation to avoid jeopardizing the study of controlled substances? [37:26]
- Dr. Weil defines integrative medicine. [39:45]
- How Dr. Weil feels about research that only considers the results of double-blind placebo-controlled studies. [43:06]
- In what ways do a lot of traditional researchers blind themselves to the full spectrum of what their research might accomplish? Consider how Dr. Weil shed a lifetime of cat allergies in one sitting and learned how to tan in the sun instead of burn. [45:38]
- A breathing technique Dr. Weil has found useful for reducing anxiety (and an explanation of why he believes it’s so effective). [52:13]
- What current accepted concepts or practices does Dr. Weil think are going to be obsolete in the near future or significantly revised? [55:02]
- Books Dr. Weil gifts most to others. [1:04:20]
- Does Dr. Weil still believe — as he did when he wrote his first book — that non-ordinary states of consciousness are innate to human beings? What does it say about a society that stifles the drive to pursue these states? [1:05:49]
- Habits and routines that put Dr. Weil in the zone to perform optimally. [1:07:06]
- Why are dogs such unique companions, how might they help humans heal, and what kind of dogs does Dr. Weil have at home? [1:08:17]
- What does Dr. Weil’s morning meditation look like? [1:11:17]
- How the ritual of cooking became meditative for Dr. Weil, and how it led him to become a partner in a chain of True Food Kitchen restaurants that has American kids swooning over — of all things — kale. [1:13:55]
- Dr. Weil’s best investments of time, energy, or money. [1:19:10]
- Favorite failures that led the way to later successes. [1:21:27]
- Once strong-held positions or beliefs that have changed over the years. [1:22:31]
- New beliefs, behaviors, or habits that have improved the quality of Dr. Weil’s life. [1:24:44]
- When was the last time Dr. Weil cried tears of joy? [1:25:35]
- Does Dr. Weil make new year’s resolutions? [1:26:37]
- What the first hour of Dr. Weil’s day looks like. [1:28:02]
- Default breakfasts. [1:29:04]
- Dr. Weil’s first experience with matcha tea in 1950s Japan. [1:29:59]
- Purchases of $100 or less that have positively affected Dr. Weil’s life in recent memory. [1:33:52]
- What would Dr. Weil’s billboard say? [1:34:35]
- Parting thoughts. [1:36:37]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Kevin Rose
- Dr. Weil’s Mother
- Richard Schultes
- Aldous Huxley
- Timothy Leary
- Richard Alpert
- Sigmund Freud
- Norman Zinberg
- Sam Harris
- Robert Fulford
- Mary Cosimano
- Albert Hoffman
- Len Bias
- Ronald Reagan
- Nancy Reagan
- Paula Hawkins
- Rene Descartes
- Paul Stamets
- Witter Bynner
- Robert A. Johnson
- Carl Jung
- Sam Fox
- Dan Engle
- Amelia Boone
Posted on: December 6, 2018.
Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.
Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.
2 comments on “Dr. Andrew Weil — Optimal Health, Plant Medicine, and More (#350)”
I often want to listen to your podcast but I cannot make it through the horrible introduction and the interminable advertisements before you actually talk to someone. That intro may have sounded cool a few years ago but after you’ve heard it a few hundred times you can’t stand it anymore at least that’s how I feel
LikeLike
I haven’t listened to this yet, but I am surprised that Tim would have Andrew Weil on since Andrew Weil set back psychedelic research by stopping Timothy Leary and Richard Alpert’s (Ram Das) investigations at Harvard.
I’ll listen to the podcast tomorrow, but I hope Tim calls out Dr. Weil on this and a bunch of his other nonsense.
LikeLike