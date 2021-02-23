KevKev TimTim TalkTalk on Dragon Slaying, Lessons Learned, Viagra, and Assorted Nonsense (#500)

Illustration via 99designs

Kevin Rose (@KevinRose)—technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy—was the first guest on the podcast nearly seven years ago. We were in San Francisco, sitting at this huge wooden table, and I remember being very nervous. I didn’t know what to expect, but if people liked the idea, I promised to do at least six total episodes.

600M+ downloads and hundreds of guests later, Kevin is taking the reins and interviewing me for episode #500!

Hard to believe it all started off as a lark. It’s arguably the biggest thing I’ve ever done, and without you all—my dear listeners—it wouldn’t be possible.

Thank you for allowing me to do this work. I love it. 🙏

Please enjoy!

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Kevin Rose:

The Kevin Rose Show | Oak Meditation | Zero | Instagram | Twitter

SHOW NOTES

Note from the editor: Timestamps will be added shortly.

Reminiscing over accidentally copious quantities of wine about the time Kevin told me doing a podcast would be “stupid.” But then he helped me with the first episode of TimTim TalkTalk, anyway.

What one thing do I eat that I’ve never wanted to admit to the 4-Hour Body tribe?

After years of experimenting with so-called life hacks, have I found peace outside of having things or knowing things?

As I’m constantly trying new things, how do I ensure I don’t become buried under a mountain of stuff?

How do high performers know when to course correct (e.g., abandon faulty notions)?

When was the last time a blood or urine sample was stored in my fridge?

How did I meet and fall in love with my girlfriend?

Have I ever made a mistake in one of my books that I wish I could take back?

What supplements am I taking these days?

Do I still practice the 4-Hour Body regimen? What’s my approach to longevity, and what is my overall level of fitness like these days?

Best movie to watch on mushrooms?

A failure I haven’t talked about.

When it happens, what type of dad do I want to be? What attributes from my own father would I hope to carry over, and what tweaks might I make?

What would my billboard say these days?

Would I get a hair transplant?

While it’s impossible to pick a favorite episode out of the 500 so far, here are a few that stand out.

Do I believe in UFOs?

A harder question: have I ever tried Viagra?

Are there any more 4-Hour books on the horizon?

Where do I see myself in the next 10-20 years? Is retirement in the cards, or is there another path for Tim-Tim+?

What substances soothe my weary soul on an especially trying day?

Is there anything that makes me feel old? Is there anything that makes me feel young?

For what do I hope to be remembered when I shuffle off this mortal coil?

At 500, how many more episodes do I think I have left in me?

Parting thoughts.

PEOPLE MENTIONED

