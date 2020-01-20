Finding the One Decision That Removes 100 Decisions (or, Why I’m Reading No New Books in 2020)

Donald Knuth, a renowned mathematician and recipient of the Turing Award (considered the Nobel Prize of computer science), retired from using email in 1990.
He issued a public statement on his Stanford faculty page, which I saved to Evernote 1–2 years ago. I think of it often, and my favorite portion is below:
“I have been a happy man ever since January 1, 1990, when I no longer had an email address. I’d used email since about 1975, and it seems to me that 15 years of email is plenty for one lifetime. Email is a wonderful thing for people whose role in life is to be on top of things. But not for me; my role is to be on the bottom of things. What I do takes long hours of studying and uninterruptible concentration.”
I want to make 2020 a year of smarter decisions.
To make that a reality, I’ve been pondering how much I want to specialize in speed versus finding targets that don’t require speed. That is why I bolded and underlined the above lines in Donald’s post.
Looking back over the last decade, I have made many good fast decisions, but I have nearly never made good rushed decisions. The former can be made from a place of calm, whereas the latter come from a place of turbulence and blurred judgment.
How can we create an environment that fosters better, often non-obvious, decisions?
There are many approaches, no doubt. But I realized a few weeks ago that one of the keys appeared twice in conversations from 2019. It wasn’t until New Year’s Eve that I noticed the pattern.
To paraphrase both Greg McKeown and Jim Collins, here it is: look for single decisions that remove hundreds or thousands of other decisions.
This was one of the most important lessons Jim learned from legendary management theorist Peter Drucker. As Jim recounted on the podcast, “Don’t make a hundred decisions when one will do. . . . Peter believed that you tend to think that you’re making a lot of different decisions. But then, actually, if you kind of strip it away, you can begin to realize that a whole lot of decisions that look like different decisions are really part of the same category of a decision.”
Much like my startup vacation/retirement in 2015, I’m now asking myself across the board: what can I categorically and completely remove, even temporarily, to create space for seeing the bigger picture and finding gems?
To that end, I’m committing to *not* reading any new books in 2020. This means I will not read any books published in 2020.
Here are a few reasons why:
- New books, often from recommendations or external pressure, elicit a fear of missing out (FOMO) in me that is both unpleasant and unproductive and that leaves little room for original thought, discovery, or creation.
- We don’t have that much time left to read books. Tim Urban’s The Tail End makes this clear. Based on his calculus, he might only read another 300 books before he dies. He and I are roughly the same age, and Tim is a very fast reader. Considering that, taking a year to only read books that have stood the test of time seems worthwhile.
- Each week, dozens of unsolicited books are mailed to me. Here’s an example from one day(!) in 2008, which is perhaps 20% of the current deluge. These books have recently come from publishers like Avery Books and Knopf, among others. I immediately donate all such books to libraries, but it still consumes energy and is a waste of trees. Thanks for permanently removing me from your lists, guys.
- I’m not good at moderation. I’m much better with fasting than caloric restriction, for instance. “No dessert” is a lot easier for me than “some dessert.” I thrive with loving constraints: strict, binary rules that remove all deliberation and protect me from my lesser self.
- For years, I’ve had a public policy of not blurbing books. This is to avoid picking and choosing among friends, which is awful. I’ve put this policy on the blog and in my email auto-response, but it’s not visible enough; I am still asked on a weekly basis. Things can and do get uncomfortable. So, I’m publishing this blog post and fixing the problem further upstream: I’m not even reading any new books in 2020. No “What I’m reading” bullets in the “5-Bullet Friday” newsletter will feature books published in 2020.
- I am prone to procrastinating via reading. It’s a socially acceptable form of avoiding things, but let’s make no mistake: reading is often used to avoid things. If I want to write more, for example, it behooves me to dramatically limit the types of books I’m allowed to read.
To quote Bishop Desmond Tutu, “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.”
Making too many decisions is often symptomatic of poor systems or process. I’m as guilty of this as the next person. In 2019, I made waaaay too many decisions, and it exhausted me.
But guilt can serve as a useful diagnostic tool. As one of my favorite people, Maria Popova, said in our last conversation: “Guilt is the flip side of prestige, and they’re both horrible reasons to do something.”
Here are some questions that have helped me think through all of this:
- In my life, where am I making decisions or saying “yes” out of guilt? Can I create a blanket policy that makes it easier for me to say “no”?
- In what areas am I making a lot of decisions, or sending a lot of communication? Are they concentrated anywhere? Can I create a blanket policy that makes it easier for other people to make those decisions?
- In what areas am I making a lot of decisions, or sending a lot of communication? Are they concentrated anywhere? Can I create a blanket policy that entirely removes the need to make those decisions?
How can you make higher-level decisions? Look further upstream.
Do you want to try to stay on top of things, or do you want to try to get to the bottom of things?
Personally, I’ve vowed to focus on the latter in 2020. No new books is part of that, and there will be more divesting. Much more.
Where have you made single decisions that removed many decisions? Or where could you make single decisions that remove many decisions? Please let me know in the comments, as I’d love to share ideas as a community.
Here’s to making the right de-cisions (as in “cutting away”) . . .
Onward and upward,
Tim
P.S. If you’re interested, this is the last “new” book I’m allowing myself to read. There are two reasons for this particular book: 1) it was sent to me in 2019, and 2) it’s the updated version of an older book that helped me out of a dark place when I needed it most.
11 Replies to “Finding the One Decision That Removes 100 Decisions (or, Why I’m Reading No New Books in 2020)”
When I was in grad school my graduate advisor criticized his students about how many papers and books we were reading. He wanted us to stop reading and do our own original thinking/research. He was a great mentor and turned out to be right on this.
In the spirit of this de-cision, I’m reminded of Laozi / Lao Tzu: “if you do not change direction, you might end up where you are heading.”
Really needed to read this. Such a simple solution for a seemingly complicated approach. 2020 is all about getting to the bottom of things. No more FOMO 😊
In a book about something that was called the slowness revolution, one individual decided to read one great book, in that case it was Anna Karenina. He looked up words that he didn’t understand, read about the times that it had taken place in: Russia in the days of the czars. He literally lived the book, and it became something profound! Reduced his reading to one great book, and virtually walked into another world that, he found, magnified his own! My recommendation, try the same with Hamlet. No kidding, it will remake your world.
I guess I confused what you mean by new books. If it’s time to read the 100 Great Books 📖 f Western Civilization or any-other list this is the year.
At the end of 2018 I suffered from a massive burnout, job loss, broken personal relationships and adipositas (BMI 43). I did soulsearching and asked myself where did it all go wrong at the age of 43 and what should I do next? I decided that if I improve my health and focus on a new purpose everything will improve. My KPIs are my BMI index, time spend on quality relationships and the “hell yeah” feeling for professional endeavours. I took a major financial hit in 2019 that will last into 2020. However, my BMI will be soon below 25, I removed toxicity from the things I can control and feel the energy flowing though my veins coupled with excitement for professional endeavours again.
The key decision that eliminated so much else was to make my health priority number one and nothing else until I achieve that target. Once I noticed success (BMI dropping from 43 to 33 as of now) everything comes more naturally.
I always give money (in reasonable amounts) to my friends who are raising money for a cause they believe in and make a request directly to me. I refuse to donate to anyone I don’t know who solicits my donation over the phone, mail, email. Makes the decision fast and easy every time.
We just decided on something similar 2 days ago. For us it was the decision not to NOT travel extensively in 2020 and 20201. But to rather seek out local experiences closer to home. In the past 10-15 years or so we’ve traveled to over 36 countries and have been living abroad as expats (Belize and France) since 2003.
Because I work from my laptop and can work from anywhere in the world we got caught up in jet-setting all over just because we could. (Thanks Tim and the 4HWW!)
But excessive travel can be a distraction and I often felt decision fatigue. We were always planning the next big trip. It costs a lot of bandwidth, time and money to “keep this up” and I felt burned out.
So we are taking a break from that type of lifestyle. And to be honest I’ve never felt more calm and peaceful since making that decision. It’s refreshing.
Dennis Kay
My wife had a close friend killed by a drunk driver so she adopted a zero drinks rule if she was driving. None. No need to worry if she’s still ok after 2 or maybe 3 because the first one was before supper ect.
Mine is simply. I don’t steal. Once you make this rule it becomes maddening how easy it would be to steal little things.
Great timing for this Tim.
I made a similar decision a week ago in regards to reading new books this year. And a blanked decision I made was to not invest in outside projects this year. I get asked a lot, and it’s hard for me to say no. Especially when a part of me wants in on the action. So it’s a relief that in 2020, I don’t do any angel investing. Period. I’ll only be investing in my own things. No need to even entertain outside options!
Congrats Tim. McKeown and Keller are rubbing off on you which is awesome.
I think rereading books is the way to go. Too often we are caught in the moment while we read with a wonderful idea but instead of taking the time translate to action, we get caught up chasing unicorns in new data.
1. No new books period. Only allowing myself to reread books that have resonated with me this year with a focus on implementation of action as I’m reading them with a surge after completion. Discipline Equals Freedom the field manual is full of gold and where I’ve started. Very quick read. Next I’m reading The One Think by Gary Keller. Then principles of Life and Work by Ray Dalio… then Essentialism by Greg McKeown… the Good to Great by Jim Collins… my one exception on a new read is Jockos Leadership Strategy and Tactics. After that I’m going to take a break and focus only on action.
2. Only are listening to select episodes from 4 Podcasts… Yours, Jocko’s, Coaching for Leaders and maybe a few of Joe Rogans on health (fasting, sauna, sleep… etc.).
3. No external commitments to functions that don’t directly support my goals (unless for charity or in support of my kids). My spare time will be spent with family, with friends on my terms or doing some type of stress reducing activity.
4. Two hydro flask water bottles… one small one for coffee and one larger one for water… that’s it. Coffee and water shall enter this body … nothing else. Maybe an occasional unsweet iced tea.
5. No facebook, no Instagram, … only the Twitter. Going to reduce the number of those I follow as well. I will keep my Facebook messenger app on my phone for those who need to reach me for some reason.
6. Saying no to friends not in the top 5. If you aren’t in the top 5 we can link up on my terms not when you decide you have a spare moment and want to catch up. My top 5 closest friends I will reserve time to meet their needs judicially but for everyone else they will need to take a number that may not get called on. I will reserve discretion to break protocol for extenuating circumstances like a friend in danger.
7. No more volunteering to mentor those that don’t ask to be mentored. If a padiwon comes a calling I will assist however I’m not putting my services on call for anyone who needs guidance at their convenience.
That’s all I can think of for now. Great post.
Jason in Cedar Park