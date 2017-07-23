When to Quit – Lessons from World-Class Entrepreneurs, Investors, Authors, and More

“Remember: it’s not a failure until you accept defeat.”
-Debbie Millman
I’m very excited to share this episode. It’s our first “roundtable” approach to discussing a single topic. This came about when I asked 5-Bullet Friday subscribers (sign up here if you’re interested) to send me questions, and one that stuck out was: Where’s the line between stubbornly pursuing an idea that isn’t working and the patience and persistence needed to actually make it work? In other words — when should you give up and quit and when should you push on?
Since this is something I myself have struggled with, I came to the conclusion that I should reach out to people who might have a better answer. So, I sent the question to the following entrepreneurs, authors, and innovators:
Their answers are a thorough overview of how to assess your own ideas and opportunities, and determine which ones are worth pursuing. Enjoy!
Want to hear my first episode with Debbie Millman? — Listen to this episode, where we discuss how to recover from rejection, how to overcome personal crises of faith, class exercises from her most impactful mentors, and much more. (stream below or right-click here to download):
Scroll below for links and show notes…
Selected Links from the Episode
Connect with Scott Belsky:
Connect with Seth Godin:
Connect with James Altucher:
Connect with Debbie Millman:
Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Design Matters Podcast
Connect with Adam Robinson:
Connect with Chase Jarvis
Website | CreativeLive | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
Connect with Rhonda Patrick:
Found My Fitness | Podcast | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Divestiture Aversion (aka the Endowment Effect)
- The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and When to Stick) by Seth Godin
- Question of the Day (QOD) Podcast
- Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner
- Stockpickr! Your Source for Stock Ideas
- Become An Idea Machine: Because Ideas Are The Currency Of The 21st Century by Claudia Azula Altucher and James Altucher
- A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
- The Sunk Cost Fallacy by David McRaney, You Are Not So Smart
- The Best Camera Is The One That’s With You: iPhone Photography by Chase Jarvis
- Recording Analog Memories in Human Cells by Anne Trafton, MIT News Office
- Born for This: How to Find the Work You Were Meant to Do by Chris Guillebeau
- 1,000 True Fans by Kevin Kelly
Show Notes
- Why Scott Belsky stuck with Behance even when it was going through rough patches. [08:41]
- Seth Godin thoughts from his bestselling book about quitting. [13:24]
- James Altucher tells us why you sometimes want to quit when you’re ahead. [19:53]
- Debbie Millman on pursuing dreams over conforming to the comfortable. [38:58]
- Adam Robinson ponders the options we all face: to persist, to pivot, or to quit. [47:11]
- Chase Jarvis on intuition as the most powerful tool we have as humans and the science behind it. [57:12]
- Rhonda Patrick gives us some insight on why making a counterintuitive choice ended up working in her favor. [1:11:19]
People Mentioned
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Howard Stern
- Stephen Dubner
- Brian Koppelman
- Marina Franklin
- AJ Jacobs
- Fyodor Dostoyevsky
- Leo Tolstoy
- W.C. Fields
- Rudyard Kipling
- Mikhail Baryshnikov
- John Kennedy Toole
- Thelma Toole
- Walker Percy
- Gary Vaynerchuk
- Mark Cuban
- Richard Branson
- Chris Guillebeau
- Bruce Ames
- Kevin Kelly
Posted on: July 23, 2017.
1 Comment on “When to Quit – Lessons from World-Class Entrepreneurs, Investors, Authors, and More”
Had the chance to listen to this as I was driving today, and I absolutely loved this. Thru you, many of us get to tap into the mastermind genius that you have created, and this is yet again a way for that mastermind to present itself in a simple question and multiple ways to answer it. Looking forward to more of these in the future!
LikeLike