“You will fall. And when you fall, the winner always gets up, and the loser stays down.”

-Arnold Schwarzenegger

In this episode, we discuss another frequently requested question from listeners. I’ve gathered some of the best advice about coping with frustrations and roadblocks, and — ultimately — learning how to turn failure into success.

These conversations are extremely valuable because they show you there is more than one way to achieve your goals. After more than 200 conversations with the world’s top performers, you start to spot certain patterns. These are the shared habits, hacks, philosophies, and tools that are the common threads of success, happiness, health, and wealth. Behind each success story is usually a lesson on how to overcome failure. Aside from my own take on the topic, this episode includes conversations with:

Selected Links from the Episode

Show Notes

I share one of my own failures that I turned into a learning experience. [06:17]

Malcolm Gladwell on a failure that helped set him up for later success. [14:02]

Malcolm Gladwell’s morning routine and writing process. [17:08]

How Malcolm winds down from a day of work. [20:56]

Malcolm’s flaws that have turned into strengths. [22:36]

Malcolm on giving and receiving advice. [25:08]

How Bryan Johnson went from broke and unemployable to record sales in an oversaturated industry. [25:49]

Bryan’s worst decisions and fatal mistakes in real estate. [30:27]

Bryan on analyzing his own irrational behavior. [31:16]

How Bryan deals with feeling overwhelmed. [33:22]

One of A.J. Jacobs’ favorite failures. [35:56]

A.J.’s most embarrassing failure. [38:51]

Shep Gordon on a rookie management mistake he sees most often. [41:10]

Why did it take nearly a decade for Shep to agree to let Mike Meyers make a documentary about him? And why did a book follow? [47:06]

How did Shep prepare girl-next-door Anne Murray for stardom with the help of some Hollywood Vampires? [55:40]

Arnold Schwarzenegger on the biggest sacrifice he has made while climbing the ladder of success. [57:54]

Arnold on learning from failures. [1:00:24]

What does Arnold know today that could have helped him in his twenties? [1:03:07]

People Mentioned

Posted on: July 26, 2017.

