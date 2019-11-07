Q&A With Tim — On Wealth, Legacy, Grief, Lyme Disease, Gratitude, Longevity, and More (#394)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to sit down with world-class performers of all different types to tease out the habits, routines, favorite books, and so on that you can apply and test in your own life. This time, we have a slightly different episode.

What have I done to overcome verbal tics and improve the quality of my extemporaneous speaking — both on this podcast and in live, public forums? [07:33]

Naval Ravikant recently did an epic tweetstorm on how to get rich. How would I recommend building wealth? [10:00]

What core concepts or philosophies would I teach my hypothetical child so he or she could 10x my success? And while we’re on the subject, what does “success” really mean? [13:55]

When all is said and done and it’s lights out for good, what do I want people to remember about me and what I’ve done? In essence, what would I want my eulogy to be? [20:43]

How do I deal with losing someone close? What tips, resources, or personal stories for learning to handle loss have worked for me? [23:12]

When is my next in-person meetup? [28:45]

What have I learned about love since being in my latest relationship? How do I tackle society’s binary options? [28:55]

Do I drink beer? [31:19]

Has my morning routine changed in recent times? If so, how? [31:43]

Do I believe in the law of attraction and abundance thinking? [35:30]

What’s a good way to get your network started if you’ve neglected it for, say, 30 years? [38:28]

Did I become more nurturing since I got my dog Molly? [38:51]

What’s been my experience with Lyme disease, and how did I combat it? [41:54]

Do I take any supplements or medication for anti-aging like metformin or NAD? [44:48]

How would I recommend breaking up with long-term, underperforming business partners? [46:27]

How would I approach an attempt to overcome addiction? [50:11]

What books do I recommend for someone right before they’re about to go through a major life change? [51:22]

If you’ve seen pictures of me from the past decade or two, you may have noticed that I used to have more hair on my head. How have I mentally processed my hair loss, and how much has it really affected me? [52:31]

Buried or cremated? Why and where? [58:35]

From an overall health and longevity viewpoint rather than merely trying to lose weight, do I think itís okay to stay in ketosis perpetually, or is it better to cycle in and out of ketosis? [59:51]

You struggle to fast because it makes your heart race. What are your options? [1:04:47]

How did I make the decision to return supporters’ donations and give them Amazon gift cards? [1:05:30]

Can I get Neil deGrasse Tyson on the show? (Yes!) [1:07:55]

Anything special planned for podcast number 400? [1:08:14]

What do I think of the current saturation of so-called masterminds and coaches on the personal growth circuit? [1:08:27]

What are my thoughts on Ramit Sethi of I Will Teach You to Be Rich fame? [1:09:48]

How long did it take me to be consistently happy throughout my day-to-day life? Am I still working on it? [1:10:40]

Who are the strongest female voices, mentors, and inspirations in my life? [1:13:45]

Am I a fan of Rick and Morty? [1:15:56]

What are my favorite cryptocurrency resources? [1:16:00]

My response to the oft-voiced opinion that I “need more women on the podcast.” [1:16:24]

Are kids in my cards? [1:18:55]

How has moving to Texas affected your life, lifestyle, and friendships? [1:19:20]

Tips for determining whether one is better suited for the entrepreneurship of running a company or a solo go at freelancing. [1:19:41]

What was it like to meet Rolf Potts? [1:19:58]

Do I feel it’s unfair that married people get tax benefits over people who are “merely” in a relationship and living together? [1:21:00]

Would I go to Mars? [1:21:13]

Am I able to sleep soundly when I’m not alone in bed? [1:22:08]

Do I feel like I’m making progress on healing my own childhood trauma? (Here’s where I mention the since-canceled book project.) [1:22:28]

Do I believe there would be value in having suicide attempt survivors talk to those who have lost family to suicide? [1:23:17]

Did I always have something in my life I’m excited about pursuing? [1:23:24]

How do I battle anhedonia? [1:23:47]

Am I building any new habits right now? If so, what’s my process? [1:24:40]

Am I ever afraid I will slip back into depression? [1:25:10]

What Neal Stephenson books do I like aside from Snow Crash? [1:26:07]

Skiing or snowboarding? [1:26:37]

What would be my go-to activity for a first date if my objective were to get to know someone quickly? [1:26:41]

What is my earliest childhood memory? [1:28:19]

What is the best way to expose a high performer who’s never failed at something to the concept of failure without destroying their confidence? [1:29:15]

What am I grateful for, and how do I cultivate such gratitude when it’s so easy to just complain about everything? [1:29:51]

Wrapping up. [1:32:46]

