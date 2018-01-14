How The Best Overcome Fear

“Whatever you’re doing, don’t give a voice to things you’re not able to change.”
– Vince Vaughn
Welcome to another edition of The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour, where I share the habits and patterns of world-class performers revealed over nearly 300 interviews.
In this episode, we’ll explore fear. Specifically, how to manage, mitigate, and overcome fear, which is something I’ve battled for decades.
This has been such a focal point of my life that my last TED Talk focused on an exercise called fear setting, which is something I practice at least once a month and have found to be a life raft.
In addition to my own experiences, we’ll hear how Sir Richard Branson (@richardbranson), Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova), Vince Vaughn, and Caroline Paul (@carowriter) have battled their own fears.
Enjoy!
Selected Links from the Episode
- Sir Richard Branson — The Billionaire Maverick of the Virgin Empire
- Losing My Virginity: How I Survived, Had Fun, and Made a Fortune Doing Business My Wayn by Richard Branson
- Finding My Virginity by Richard Branson
- What Richard Branson Learned When Coke Put Virgin Cola out of Business by Catherine Clifford, CNBC
- The Elders
- Mental Performance, Work-Life Balance, and the Rise to the Top — Maria Sharapova
- Unstoppable: My Life So Far by Maria Sharapova
- Wimbledon 2004 Golden Moment — Sharapova vs. Williams
- How to Fear Less: Vince Vaughn
- Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss
- Total Immersion: How I Learned to Swim Effortlessly in 10 Days and You Can Too by Tim Ferriss
- Star Wars: Mark Hamill Screen Test Audition
- Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth
- Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck
- Conquering Fear and Reducing Anxiety — Caroline Paul
- Fighting Fire by Caroline Paul
- The Gutsy Girl: Escapades for Your Life of Epic Adventure by Caroline Paul, illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton
- Why Do We Teach Girls That It’s Cute to Be Scared? by Caroline Paul, The New York Times
- Brave Is Built, Not Born: Why We All Need Microbravery Now by Rachel Simmons, Girls Leadership
People Mentioned
- Richard Branson
- Maria Sharapova
- Vince Vaughn
- Caroline Paul
- Tony Robbins
- Matt Mullenweg
- Nelson Mandela
- Kofi Annan
- Nick Bollettieri
- Josh Waitzkin
- Sven Groeneveld
- Chris Sacca
- Michael Jordan
- Wayne Gretzky
- Marcelo Garcia
- George Washington
Posted on: January 14, 2018.
5 comments on “How The Best Overcome Fear”
Also, wanted to thank you for the amazing Tribe of Mentors, such a diverse and superior collection of wisdom and great one liners!
Fear is the most powerful, yet least understood force in our life. We need more fear to learn how to use it as fuel. There are simple steps you can take to channel that fear response into super-human performance – [Moderator: additional text and link removed.]
Not a brilliant podcast since it’s a rehash of older material, but I suppose it’s better than nothing, especially for anyone who hasn’t listened to the previous podcasts with the featured guests.
To be honest, most of these episodes weren’t that I great if I had to compare them with the top of the podcasts Tim made. I would say that the Maria Sharapova one got a lot of attention because it’s one of few occasions where I remember a top athlete coming on a podcast and Tim actually took a better approach of interviewing her than almost any other podcast or tv show she’s been on while promoting the book. Not to mention that the headline of that podcast was pretty much spot for the audience of the blog, and I’m pretty sure we all were attracted by those keywords
The best part of this podcast is that it leaves so much room for something better on the next one.
//Felix
Amazingly, I came across this NYT video that reminded me of Tim’s fear of water. Enjoy here: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/05/learning/teaching-with-a-liquid-fear.html?em_pos=small&ref=img&nl_art=13&te=1&nl=learning-network&emc=edit_ln_20180115.
Hi Tim,
Interesting discussions, for sure. In terms of feedback on future podcasts, I would enjoy hearing from people who have become virtuosos of musical ability. Of interest, getting inside their views on personal learning, creativity, what drives their passions; personal failures, public and private successes, etc. People on my wish list would be people like Neil Peart of Rush, Steve Vai, Robert Fripp, Adrian Belew, Eddie Van Halen. Thanks for listening.
