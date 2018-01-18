Lessons and Warnings From Successful Risk Takers

“Don’t let someone knock you off your course after you’ve put in all the work.” – Soman Chainani
This is a special episode of the podcast, which features three guests: author Soman Chainani (@SomanChainani), author Susan Cain (@susancain), and East Rock Capital co-founder and investor Graham Duncan.
All three are featured in my latest book, Tribe of Mentors, and all three share something in common: they’re experts at mitigating risk. All of them have been great at capping downsides and making various career decisions that have paid off in large ways.
I hope you enjoy this episode with these three brilliant guests!
Show Notes
- Introducing Soman Chainani. [06:18]
- Three books that help Soman work creatively, live genuinely, and explore humanity. [07:11]
- What recent purchase of less than $100 had the most positive impact on Soman’s life? [11:18]
- A failure that taught Soman a valuable, but humbling lesson. [13:42]
- Soman’s billboard and musings on life, death, and meditation. [17:11]
- One of the best investments of energy, money, or time Soman has ever made. [19:31]
- An unusual habit or absurd thing that Soman loves, and why he feels the best stories are universal. [22:08]
- In the last five years, what new belief, behavior, or habit has most improved Soman’s life? [24:12]
- What advice would Soman give to a smart, driven college student about to enter the real world — and what advice would he ignore? [26:19]
- Bad advice Soman hears given often to artists. [28:27]
- In the last five years, what has Soman become better at saying “no” to? [29:48]
- What does Soman do to overcome feeling unfocused or overwhelmed? [31:12]
- Introducing Susan Cain. [32:32]
- How has a failure or apparent failure set Susan up for later success? [33:30]
- One of Susan’s most worthwhile investments of time. [36:14]
- An unusual habit or absurd thing Susan loves. [37:40]
- Susan’s favorite word in any language. [39:01]
- What advice would Susan give a smart, driven college student about to enter the real world? [40:02]
- What does Susan do to overcome feeling unfocused or overwhelmed? [43:06]
- Introducing Graham Duncan. [44:02]
- An unusual habit or absurd thing Graham loves. [45:07]
- What would Graham’s billboard say? [45:43]
- Books that have greatly influenced Graham’s life and the mental models that guide how he thinks about people and teams. [47:17]
- What recent purchase of less than $100 had the most positive impact on Graham’s life? [57:44]
- How has a failure or apparent failure set Graham up for later success? [58:49]
- Bad recommendations Graham often hears in his field. [1:01:20]
- What does Graham do to overcome feeling unfocused or overwhelmed? [1:02:59]
- In the last five years, what new belief, behavior, or habit has most improved Graham’s life? [1:03:50]
- What advice would Graham give a smart, driven college student about to enter the real world? [1:04:51]
5 comments on “Lessons and Warnings From Successful Risk Takers”
So key to remember Tim that life is one big opportunity. We seize the mini opps and run with them, or we let fear convince us into believing that we are risking too much. Think abundance; as Emerson said, all life is an experiment, the more experiments, the better. That’s how I see things.
Great insights as always.
Ryan
My favorite lesson from this episode is that we should not take jobs as steppingstones to something else if we aren’t actually invested in it because life is too short… This was life-changing for me!!
Soman is so inspiring to listen to! Perfect mix of creative and task-oriented inspirational advice from him – please bring him on the podcast again for a full round 2? (Maybe when his movie is released hint hint) Thanks again Tim for providing us with inspiration!
Definitely a great podcast. What stood up to me was Susan Cain’s part since I’ve already looked over some of her work before. It’s really eye-opening for many people to see that it takes patience and sometimes you don’t hit a home run from the get-go.
7 years to write a book and going from law to psychology is a road that you wouldn’t necessarily find too appealing if you’re just starting, but patience is the name of the game, as seen many many times.
Looking forward to more interesting episodes.
//Felix
Hi Tim,
I run a university student association in Montreal. This April we are hosting a conference open to all Montreal universities around topics of the future workplace. Approx 140 students, I absolutely loved Tribe of Mentors and and reaching out to see if you would be willing to sponsor the event in the form of your new book. It would be an amazing fit for attendees given all the topics covered. Please let me know!
Lauren
