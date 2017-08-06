Physical Training, Dating Strategies, and Stories from the Early Days

In this episode, I answer the most upvoted questions from subscribers to 5-Bullet Friday, the newsletter I send out every week. It explores five cool things I’ve found, including apps, books, gadgets, albums, articles, new hacks or tricks, and — of course — all sorts of weird stuff I dig up around the world. It’s free, it’s always going to be free, and if you want to check it out, you can go here: tim.blog/friday.

In this Q&A, we discuss physical training, interview prep, the art of networking, education reform, dream guests on the show, and much more.

If you’re a longtime listener to this podcast, you’ll find at least one or two actionable pieces of information. Enjoy!

Selected Links from the Episode

Show Notes

As I approach 40, how do I see my training changing? [06:40]

What’s my process for interview preparation? How do I ensure the end result is rewarding for my listeners? [15:46]

Is networking my greatest superpower? How did I get connected with so many fascinating people? [23:17]

In my 2008 TED Talk, I mentioned working on educational reform. What discoveries and developments have been made since then? [26:10]

Effective lessons aren’t always easy lessons. [30:05]

Where’s the line between stubbornly pursuing an idea that isn’t working, and the patience and persistence needed to actually make it work? [33:32]

Five dream guests I’d love to have on the show. [34:30]

I channel my inner Cal Fussman and share an untold story from my BrainQUICKEN days about getting attention at a trade show without a big budget. [36:12]

Is Joe Rogan slated to be a future podcast guest? [44:28]

Do I still follow the practice of screen-free Saturdays? [45:43]

Current dating strategies? [47:22]

People Mentioned

Posted on: August 6, 2017.

