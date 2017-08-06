Physical Training, Dating Strategies, and Stories from the Early Days

In this episode, I answer the most upvoted questions from subscribers to 5-Bullet Friday, the newsletter I send out every week. It explores five cool things I’ve found, including apps, books, gadgets, albums, articles, new hacks or tricks, and — of course — all sorts of weird stuff I dig up around the world. It’s free, it’s always going to be free, and if you want to check it out, you can go here: tim.blog/friday.
In this Q&A, we discuss physical training, interview prep, the art of networking, education reform, dream guests on the show, and much more.
If you’re a longtime listener to this podcast, you’ll find at least one or two actionable pieces of information. Enjoy!
Want to hear another Q&A episode? — Listen to this episode where I discuss the Myer’s-Briggs personality test, diet mistakes, immortality, and much, much more (stream below or right-click here to download):
This podcast is brought to you by WordPress, my go-to platform for 24/7-supported, zero downtime blogging, writing online, creating websites — everything! I love it to bits, and the lead developer, Matt Mullenweg, has appeared on this podcast many times.
Whether for personal use or business, you’re in good company with WordPress — used by The New Yorker, Jay Z, FiveThirtyEight, TechCrunch, TED, CNN, and Time, just to name a few. A source at Google told me that WordPress offers “the best out-of-the-box SEO imaginable,” which is probably why it runs nearly 30% of the Internet. Go to WordPress.com/Tim to get 15% off your website today!
This podcast is also brought to you by Four Sigmatic. I reached out to these Finnish entrepreneurs after a very talented acrobat introduced me to one of their products, which blew my mind (in the best way possible). It is mushroom coffee featuring chaga. It tastes like coffee, but there are only 40 milligrams of caffeine, so it has less than half of what you would find in a regular cup of coffee. I do not get any jitters, acid reflux, or any type of stomach burn. It put me on fire for an entire day, and I only had half of the packet.
People are always asking me what I use for cognitive enhancement, and right now this is the answer. You can try it right now by going to foursigmatic.com/tim and using the code Tim to get 20 percent off your first order. If you are in the experimental mindset, I do not think you’ll be disappointed.
Show Notes
- As I approach 40, how do I see my training changing? [06:40]
- What’s my process for interview preparation? How do I ensure the end result is rewarding for my listeners? [15:46]
- Is networking my greatest superpower? How did I get connected with so many fascinating people? [23:17]
- In my 2008 TED Talk, I mentioned working on educational reform. What discoveries and developments have been made since then? [26:10]
- Effective lessons aren’t always easy lessons. [30:05]
- Where’s the line between stubbornly pursuing an idea that isn’t working, and the patience and persistence needed to actually make it work? [33:32]
- Five dream guests I’d love to have on the show. [34:30]
- I channel my inner Cal Fussman and share an untold story from my BrainQUICKEN days about getting attention at a trade show without a big budget. [36:12]
- Is Joe Rogan slated to be a future podcast guest? [44:28]
- Do I still follow the practice of screen-free Saturdays? [45:43]
- Current dating strategies? [47:22]
