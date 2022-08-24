Insights from Dr. Andrew Huberman, Greg McKeown, Jocko Willink, Brené Brown, and Naval Ravikant (#616)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is usually my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.

This episode is something different. It’s an experimental format that I’m super excited about, and it’s back by popular demand.

This is an episode that scratches an itch I’ve had for years. I am not always able to listen to every great podcast episode out there, even when they are by some of my closest friends. The answer to my predicament was to ask them to send me a top segment from their podcast that I could listen to and—more importantly—also share with you, my dear listeners.

My team edited them together, and here we are! This episode is a compilation of 15-to-30-minute clips from some of the best podcasters — and also best interviewees – in the world and certainly some of my favorites.

At the beginning of each clip, you will hear an intro from the host and where to find their work and podcast. At the end, I’ll also share one or two of my favorite clips from episodes of The Tim Ferriss Show.

You can view this episode as a buffet, and I strongly suggest that you check out the shows included. If you like my podcast, you will very likely enjoy the featured shows in this episode.

And before you go: Do you like this format? Please let me know on Twitter at @tferriss and also mention @TeamTimFerriss.

Please enjoy!

#616: Insights from Dr. Andrew Huberman, Greg McKeown, Jocko Willink, Brené Brown, and Naval Ravikant

SHOW NOTES

[06:34] Who is Dr. Andrew Huberman?

[09:22] Dopamine is the universal currency of foraging and seeking.

[12:01] The purpose and effects of dopamine fluctuation.

[14:51] Dopamine and addiction.

[16:15] How to tune your dopamine system for discipline and motivation.

[27:06] Who is Greg McKeown?

[27:37] What is Essentialism?

[28:45] How to accelerate your understanding of Essentialism.

[29:11] The catalyst event that drove Greg toward Essentialism.

[30:39] If you don’t prioritize your life, someone else will.

[31:33] WIN: What’s Important Now?

[31:50] The disciplined pursuit of less and starting a “said ‘no’ to” list.

[34:17] Facing trade-offs.

[37:51] Creating an essential intent: verb, population, outcome, date.

[40:40] Finding flow through the genius of routine.

[46:56] Who is Jocko Willink?

[47:57] An unexpected problem is just the opportunity to figure out a solution.

[50:14] Who is Brené Brown?

[50:46] Reconciling self-acceptance with the urge to achieve and improve.

[53:23] Can there be such a thing as self-aware complacency?

[1:04:10] The crux skill that underlies all others.

[1:06:07] Is narcissism just the shame-based fear of being ordinary?

[1:09:22] How heavy is your pathological armor?

[1:10:22] Who is Naval Ravikant?

[1:11:12] How to get rich (without getting lucky — or being unethical).

PEOPLE MENTIONED

