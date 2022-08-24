Insights from Dr. Andrew Huberman, Greg McKeown, Jocko Willink, Brené Brown, and Naval Ravikant (#616)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is usually my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.
This episode is something different. It’s an experimental format that I’m super excited about, and it’s back by popular demand.
This is an episode that scratches an itch I’ve had for years. I am not always able to listen to every great podcast episode out there, even when they are by some of my closest friends. The answer to my predicament was to ask them to send me a top segment from their podcast that I could listen to and—more importantly—also share with you, my dear listeners.
My team edited them together, and here we are! This episode is a compilation of 15-to-30-minute clips from some of the best podcasters — and also best interviewees – in the world and certainly some of my favorites.
At the beginning of each clip, you will hear an intro from the host and where to find their work and podcast. At the end, I’ll also share one or two of my favorite clips from episodes of The Tim Ferriss Show.
You can view this episode as a buffet, and I strongly suggest that you check out the shows included. If you like my podcast, you will very likely enjoy the featured shows in this episode.
Please enjoy!
Want to hear the first Insights episode? Listen here for nuggets of wisdom with Sam Harris, Dr. Peter Attia, Ramit Sethi, and Elizabeth Gilbert about how mindfulness changes the brain, the location of consciousness, what it would take to ensure that nobody ever dies of colon cancer again, training for grip strength, frugal versus cheap, how the scaffolding that supports our success can help us architect our own demise, staying true to one’s inner compass, saying “no” without remorse, and much more.
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Connect with Dr. Andrew Huberman:
The Huberman Lab Podcast | Website | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram
Dr. Andrew Huberman’s Past Appearance:
- Dr. Andrew Huberman — A Neurobiologist on Optimizing Sleep, Enhancing Performance, Reducing Anxiety, Increasing Testosterone, and Using the Body to Control the Mind | The Tim Ferriss Show #521
Links:
- Controlling Your Dopamine For Motivation, Focus & Satisfaction | The Huberman Lab Podcast #39
- Dopamine: The Pathway to Pleasure | Harvard Health
- Dopamine May Have Given Humans Our Social Edge over Other Apes | Science
- Influence of Phasic and Tonic Dopamine Release on Receptor Activation | The Journal of Neuroscience
- Postpartum Depression | Office on Women’s Health
- Undermining Children’s Intrinsic Interest with Extrinsic Reward: A Test of the “Overjustification” Hypothesis | Journal of Personality and Social Psychology
- Developing a Growth Mindset with Carol Dweck | Stanford Alumni
- Mindset: Changing the Way You Think to Fulfill Your Potential by Dr. Carol S. Dweck | Amazon
- Dopamine Reward System | 2-Minute Neuroscience
- Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins | Amazon
- Break the Cycle of Addiction with These Strategies to Keep Dopamine in Check | Life Kit
- 10 Best Ways to Increase Dopamine Levels Naturally | Healthline
Connect with Greg McKeown:
The Greg McKeown Podcast | Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Greg McKeown’s Past Appearances:
- Greg McKeown — The Art of Effortless Results, How to Take the Lighter Path, the Joys of Simplicity, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #510
- Greg McKeown — How to Master Essentialism | The Tim Ferriss Show #355
- Greg McKeown — How to Say “No” Gracefully and Uncommit | The Tim Ferriss Show #328
Links:
- Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most by Greg McKeown | Amazon
- Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown | Amazon
- Priorities and Posteriorities | Lifehack
- The Effective Executive: The Definitive Guide to Getting the Right Things Done by Peter Drucker | Amazon
- The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown | Harvard Business Review
- Five Stages of Decline | Jim Collins
- How The Mighty Fall: And Why Some Companies Never Give In by Jim Collins | Amazon
- Southwest Airlines: 42-Year Stock Price History | MacroTrends
- How Herb Kelleher, Southwest Airlines Cofounder, Made the World Smaller | Texas Monthly
- Continental Lite | Wikipedia
- The World’s Greatest Word Game | Mad Libs
- Master the One Decision That Makes a Thousand by Greg McKeown | LinkedIn
- Greg on The Genius of Routine | The Greg McKeown Podcast #94
- Three Daily Habits of Peak Performers, According to Michael Phelps’ Coach | Forbes
Connect with Jocko Willink:
Jocko Podcast | Echelon Front | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Jocko Willink’s Past Appearances:
- Jocko Willink Takeover — On Quitting, Relationships, Financial Discipline, Contrast Baths, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #395
- Discipline Equals Freedom — Jocko Willink | The Tim Ferriss Show #275
- Jocko Willink on Discipline, Leadership, and Overcoming Doubt | The Tim Ferriss Show #187
- The Scariest Navy SEAL Imaginable…And What He Taught Me | The Tim Ferriss Show #107
Links:
- Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers by Tim Ferriss | Amazon
Connect with Brené Brown:
Dare to Lead Podcast | Unlocking Us Podcast | Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
Brené Brown’s Past Appearances:
- Brené Brown — Striving versus Self-Acceptance, Saving Marriages, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #409
- Tools of Titans: Brené Brown Distilled and Other Goodies | The Tim Ferriss Show #207
- Brené Brown on Vulnerability and Home Run TED Talks | The Tim Ferriss Show #100
Links:
- Already Free: Buddhism Meets Psychotherapy on the Path of Liberation by Bruce Tift | Amazon
- The Five-Minute Journal | Amazon
- The Developmental View (from Already Free) by Bruce Tift | Sounds True
- Fruition as Path | Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche
- The Paradox, Not Contradiction, of the Hypostatic Union | A Canadian Catholic
- The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life by Timothy Ferriss | Amazon
- Narcissism and Other Defenses Against Shame by Joseph Burgo | Psychology Today
- Rush
Connect with Naval Ravikant:
Naval Podcast | AngelList | Website | Twitter
Naval Ravikant’s Past Appearances:
- Chris Dixon and Naval Ravikant — The Wonders of Web3, How to Pick the Right Hill to Climb, Finding the Right Amount of Crypto Regulation, Friends with Benefits, and the Untapped Potential of NFTs | The Tim Ferriss Show #542
- Vitalik Buterin, Creator of Ethereum, on Understanding Ethereum, ETH vs. BTC, ETH2, Scaling Plans and Timelines, NFTs, Future Considerations, Life Extension, and More (Featuring Naval Ravikant) | The Tim Ferriss Show #504
- Naval Ravikant on Happiness, Reducing Anxiety, Crypto Stablecoins, and Crypto Strategy | The Tim Ferriss Show #473
- Naval Ravikant on Happiness Hacks and the 5 Chimps Theory | The Tim Ferriss Show #136
- Naval Ravikant — The Person I Call Most for Startup Advice | The Tim Ferriss Show #97
Links:
- How to Get Rich (Without Getting Lucky) | Naval, Twitter
- Henry Shukman — Zen, Tools for Awakening, Ayahuasca vs. Meditation, Intro to Koans, and Using Wounds as the Doorway | The Tim Ferriss Show #531
- “Understand That Ethical Wealth Creation Is Possible. If You Secretly Despise Wealth, It Will Elude You.” | Naval, Twitter
- “You’re Not Going to Get Rich Renting Out Your Time. You Must Own Equity, a Piece of a Business, to Gain Your Financial Freedom.” | Naval, Twitter
- Why You Should Learn to Code Even if You’re Not an Engineer | The Muse
- [06:34] Who is Dr. Andrew Huberman?
- [09:22] Dopamine is the universal currency of foraging and seeking.
- [12:01] The purpose and effects of dopamine fluctuation.
- [14:51] Dopamine and addiction.
- [16:15] How to tune your dopamine system for discipline and motivation.
- [27:06] Who is Greg McKeown?
- [27:37] What is Essentialism?
- [28:45] How to accelerate your understanding of Essentialism.
- [29:11] The catalyst event that drove Greg toward Essentialism.
- [30:39] If you don’t prioritize your life, someone else will.
- [31:33] WIN: What’s Important Now?
- [31:50] The disciplined pursuit of less and starting a “said ‘no’ to” list.
- [34:17] Facing trade-offs.
- [37:51] Creating an essential intent: verb, population, outcome, date.
- [40:40] Finding flow through the genius of routine.
- [46:56] Who is Jocko Willink?
- [47:57] An unexpected problem is just the opportunity to figure out a solution.
- [50:14] Who is Brené Brown?
- [50:46] Reconciling self-acceptance with the urge to achieve and improve.
- [53:23] Can there be such a thing as self-aware complacency?
- [1:04:10] The crux skill that underlies all others.
- [1:06:07] Is narcissism just the shame-based fear of being ordinary?
- [1:09:22] How heavy is your pathological armor?
- [1:10:22] Who is Naval Ravikant?
- [1:11:12] How to get rich (without getting lucky — or being unethical).
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Carol Dweck
- David Goggins
- Anna McKeown
- Peter Drucker
- Jim Collins
- Herb Kelleher
- Michael Phelps
- Bob Bowman
- Bruce Tift
- Gautama Buddha
- Warren Buffett
- Charlie Munger
