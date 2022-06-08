New Insights from Sam Harris, Dr. Peter Attia, Ramit Sethi, and Elizabeth Gilbert  (#599)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is usually my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.
This episode is something different. It’s an experimental format that I’m super excited about.
This is an episode that scratches an itch I’ve had for years. I am not always able to listen to every great podcast episode out there, even when they are by some of my closest friends. The answer to my predicament was to ask them to send me a top segment from their podcast that I could listen to and—more importantly—also share with you, my dear listeners.
My team edited them together, and here we are! This episode is a compilation of 15-to-30-minute clips from some the best podcasters in the world and certainly some of my favorites.
At the beginning of each clip you will hear an intro from the host and where to find their work and podcast. At the end, I’ll also share one of my favorite clips from an episode of The Tim Ferriss Show.
You can view this episode as a buffet, and I strongly suggest that you check out the shows included. If you like my podcast, you will very likely enjoy the featured shows in this episode.
And before you go: Do you like this format? If so, please let me know on Twitter at @tferriss and also mention @TeamTimFerriss. Whether we continue this series or not depends on you.
Please enjoy!
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Connect with Sam Harris:
Making Sense Podcast | Website | Waking Up (App) | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
- Sam’s first, second, third, and fourth appearances on this podcast.
- Books by Sam Harris | Amazon
- The Tail End | Wait But Why
- Change Your Mind: Meditation Benefits for the Brain | Ask the Scientists
- “Missing” Woman Joins in Search Party Looking For … Herself | Boing Boing
- Choiceless Awareness | Wikipedia
- Human Consciousness: Where Is It from and What Is It For? | Frontiers in Psychology
- The Fractal Moment: An Invitation to Begin Again | The On Being Project
- The Alan Watts Collection | Waking Up
- Effective Altruism
- Will MacAskill on Effective Altruism, Y Combinator, and Artificial Intelligence | The Tim Ferriss Show #120
Connect with Peter Attia:
The Peter Attia Drive Podcast | Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
- Peter’s first, second, third, fourth, and fifth appearances on this podcast.
- The Future of Liquid Biopsy | Nature
- Rajpaul Attariwala, M.D., Ph.D.: Cancer Screening with Full-Body MRI Scans and a Seminar on the Field of Radiology | The Peter Attia Drive #61
- Peter on the Importance of Regular Colonoscopies | The Peter Attia Drive #202
- Colorectal Cancer Screening | Peter Attia
- AMA #34: What Causes Heart Disease? | The Peter Attia Drive #203
- How Early and Aggressive Lowering of ApoB Could Change the Course of ASCVD | The Peter Attia Drive #202
- What Is ApoB? | Pritkin Longevity Center
- Allan Sniderman, M.D.: Cardiovascular Disease And Why We Should Change The Way We Assess Risk | The Peter Attia Drive #185
- My Nutritional Framework | Peter Attia
- Calorie Restriction, Part I: What Does Restricting Calories Have to Do With Longevity? | Peter Attia
- Time-Restricted Eating: A Beginner’s Guide | Healthline
- “Most People Practicing Intermittent Fasting Think They’re Getting Leaner…” | Tim Ferriss, Twitter
- DEXA Scan (DXA): Bone Density Test, What Is It and How It’s Done | Cleveland Clinic
- Are You Eating Enough Protein? | The Peter Attia Drive #202
- Exercising For Longevity: Strength, Stability, Zone 2, Zone 5, And More | The Peter Attia Drive #206
Connect with Ramit Sethi:
I Will Teach You To Be Rich Podcast | Website | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
- Ramit’s first, second, third, and fourth appearances on this podcast.
- I Will Teach You to Be Rich: No Guilt. No Excuses. No B.S. Just a 6-Week Program That Works by Ramit Sethi | Amazon
- “My Wife Is Going To Divorce Me Unless I Can Stop Being So Cheap” | I Will Teach You To Be Rich #20
- “I Want To Trust My Wife With Our Money, But What If She Blows Everything?” | I Will Teach You To Be Rich #21
- How to Talk to Your Partner About Money (at Any Stage) by Ramit Sethi | IWT
- Conscious Spending Plan: Budget by Looking Into the Future | IWT
Connect with Elizabeth Gilbert:
Magic Lessons Podcast | Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Elizabeth Gilbert’s episode on this podcast.
- Books by Elizabeth Gilbert | Amazon
- Meditations by Marcus Aurelius | Amazon
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)
- Diana, Herself: An Allegory of Awakening by Martha Beck | Amazon
- The Integrity Cleanse DIY Workbook by Martha Beck
- The School for The Work by Byron Katie
SHOW NOTES
- [07:40] Who is Sam Harris?
- [10:10] The last time
- [14:58] Mindfulness changes the brain
- [21:53] When intrusive thoughts disrupt meditation
- [24:03] The perils of taking the search for self too literally
- [33:18] Can you point to your consciousness?
- [35:26] Begin again
- [39:10] A recap and where to find more from Sam
- [42:47] Who is Peter Attia?
- [44:17] The challenges of cancer screening
- [46:14] Nobody should ever die from colon cancer
- [49:39] When should you have your first colonoscopy?
- [51:18] Early and aggressive lowering of apoB could change course of ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease)
- [59:36] New thoughts on nutrition and TRF (time-restricted feeding)
- [1:03:57] DEXA scanning for determining muscle mass
- [1:06:46] The perils of underdoing protein
- [1:08:36] Updated thoughts on exercise
- [1:12:58] How Peter trains for grip strength
- [1:14:00] Exercise: the good news and bad news
- [1:15:32] Who is Ramit Sethi?
- [1:16:59] Frugal vs. cheap
- [1:23:37] Focusing on what can go right vs. what can go wrong
- [1:27:13] The qualities that make us successful can wind up costing us everything
- [1:31:18] Questions for galvanizing change from cheap to frugal
- [1:41:46] The worry-free number
- [1:46:35] Why is New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert a fan of Meditations by Marcus Aurelius?
- [1:52:32] Lessons from Martha Beck
- [2:02:03] Staying true to one’s inner compass and saying “No” without remorse
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Tim Urban
- Alan Watts
- William MacAskill
- Rajpaul Attariwala
- Chadwick Boseman
- Allan Sniderman
- Marcus Aurelius
- Martha Beck
- Cincinnatus
- George Washington
- Michael Mithoefer
- Annie Mithoefer
- Oprah Winfrey
- Byron Katie
