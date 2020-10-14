Naval Ravikant on Happiness, Reducing Anxiety, Crypto Stablecoins, and Crypto Strategy (#473)

Proper examination should ruin the life that you’re currently living. It should cause you to leave relationships. It should cause you to reestablish boundaries with family members and with colleagues. It should cause you to quit your job. . . . If it doesn’t do that, it’s not real examination. If it doesn’t come attached with destruction of your current life, then you can’t create the new life in which you will not have the anxiety.— Naval Ravikant
Naval Ravikant (@naval) is the co-founder and chairman of AngelList. He is an angel investor and has invested in more than 100 companies, including many mega-successes, such as Twitter, Uber, Notion, Opendoor, Postmates, and Wish. You can subscribe to Naval, his podcast on wealth and happiness, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also find his blog at nav.al.
For more Naval-plus-Tim, check out my wildly popular interview with him from 2015, which was nominated for “Podcast of the Year.”
The transcript of this episode can be found here.
Want to learn more about cryptocurrency? Listen to the conversation Naval and I had with cryptographer Nick Szabo, in which we discuss the problems cryptocurrencies were designed to solve, wet versus dry code, quantum thought, future occupations, and the existential risks of blockchain governance.
SHOW NOTES
- Does Naval still agree to do this podcast — in spite of declining to appear as a guest on others — in hopes of capturing Podcast of the Year laurels that were snatched from his grasp by Jamie Foxx the first time around? [06:10]
- Who is the person currently featured in Naval’s Twitter profile, and how has he inspired us (and countless others)? [08:02]
- Why there’s no such thing as science with a capital S, and what Nassim Taleb recently said about what he considers to be the opposite of education, and what it’s easier to macro than micro. [11:32]
- The problems that arise — in humans and in AI — when jargon masquerades as knowledge, and where the most practical life lessons are really learned. [17:03]
- How to get rich (without getting lucky). [24:58]
- In what ways has Naval’s own journey followed the aforementioned tenets of getting rich without getting lucky, and why are get-rich-quick schemes for losers? [33:27]
- Where do most of Naval’s personal, pithy tweets take form? Example: “Imagine how effective you would be if you weren’t anxious all the time.” [39:10]
- How has Naval learned to cope with and take control of his own anxiety? [44:57]
- What should proper meditation give us the power to do? [48:58]
- The philosophers Naval reads before he goes to bed. [51:19]
- How Naval tries to process the thoughts that go through his head when he’s meditating. [52:25]
- What Naval’s daily meditation practice typically looks like, and why he considers it “sheer joy” even if he can’t explain in words exactly what “it” is. [54:50]
- Where might someone interested in checking out the philosophy that inspires Naval begin? [57:55]
- Naval and I agree that the reading of philosophy is especially effective as a way to counter the toxic effects of social media and current events. [59:42]
- “Crypto stablecoins: choose between blowup risk, censorship risk, and fraud risk.” What does this recent, cryptic tweet from Naval mean, and why does Naval believe that cryptocurrency has the potential to be “a whole new casino that’s better than Wall Street” in decentralized finance? [1:01:57]
- How might an absolute beginner make an informed entrance into the world of cryptocurrency? [1:10:27]
- How might cryptocurrency be utilized in the real world for practical purposes like paying rent, buying food, or hiring a contractor to put a new deck on your house? [1:17:12]
- What does Naval see as the future of cryptocurrency as it gets adopted more and more by mainstream investors? [1:21:46]
- What does all truly effective self-help boil down to? [1:30:06]
- If the modern Devil is cheap dopamine, what was the ancient Devil? Some musings on the compound interest of long-term thinking. [1:31:47]
- Why it’s important to forge relationships with people who don’t make your interactions seem like a job. Or, as the Navalmanack says, “The first rule of handling conflict is: don’t hang around people who constantly engage in conflict.” [1:36:14]
- The reason to win the game is so that you can be free of it. But what is the game, what does it take to be free from it, and is the key in realizing that not wanting something is as good as having it? [1:40:22]
- This quote from Richard Feynman reminds me of Naval: “The first principle is that you must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool.” How does Naval strive to ensure he’s not fooling himself, and what did he learn from a guy named Craig in Thailand about choosing happiness? [1:46:08]
- Parting thoughts. [1:54:16]
3 Replies to “Naval Ravikant on Happiness, Reducing Anxiety, Crypto Stablecoins, and Crypto Strategy (#473)”
The entire podcast in a single framed text (thanks Tim and Naval!): “Proper examination should ruin the life that you’re currently living. It should cause you to leave relationships. It should cause you to reestablish boundaries with family members and with colleagues. It should cause you to quit your job… If it doesn’t do that, it’s not real examination. If it doesn’t come attached with destruction of your current life, then you can’t create the new life in which you will not have the anxiety.”
— Naval Ravikant
Good stuff! I made some mindset changes that led to leaving a job very recently. It is new territory to navigate without the routines and paycheck I was used to. Not sure if it is a time of life thing or what, but it’s nice to hear it does not have to be a temporary shift. It’s interesting that valuing my life and purpose only required deciding to value them. It took deciding to many times over in order to see my most difficult experiences were because I thought someone else could better determine and value those things. I have a gift of not having to work just yet, and learning to invest, re-educate, etc. I find myself recognizing more things in myself that have to do with the head roommate referenced in the podcast. It’s early on in this shift, but it seems what I have heard is true in that God accommodates the truth you feed. The negative things are just as true, but if you choose to feed the positive truths, things open up to grow and feed more of the positive truths. The same happens with the negatives. Moving back and forth between feeding positive and negative truths is where most people are, I think.
Long live sequels ! 🙂
Thanks guys.
Always a pleasure to listen to you 2.
Very inspirational as usual.
Also lots of good books and follow up action.
Keep going strong.
Cheers