“Your will doesn’t break — it never shows up in the first place.”

– Jocko Willink

Jocko Willink (@jockowillink) takes over the show for a special episode. As I learned during our first interview, he is one of the scariest human beings imaginable.

In this episode, Jocko shares lessons from his new book Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual. Trust me, it’s fantastic. In this talk, he discusses:

The success mindset

How to stop laziness and procrastination

Behaviors that lead to failure

His exact workouts

How he adapts his training when he’s on the road

And much, much more

Jocko is a legend in the Special Operations world. His eyes look through you more than at you.

Jocko enlisted in the Navy after high school and spent 20 years in the SEAL Teams, first as an enlisted SEAL operator and then as a SEAL officer. During his second tour in Iraq, he led SEAL Task Unit Bruiser in the Battle of Ramadi–some of the toughest and sustained combat in the SEAL Teams since Vietnam.

Under his leadership, Task Unit Bruiser became the most highly decorated Special Operations Unit of the entire war in Iraq and helped bring stability to Ramadi. Jocko was awarded the Bronze Star and a Silver Star.

Jocko is also the co-author of Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win — which I loved. I hope you enjoy this episode!

Want to hear another podcast episode with Jocko? — Listen to our first interview together. Jocko might be the scariest Navy SEAL alive, and this episode shares how he earned that reputation. Learn what he taught me (stream below or right-click here to download):

Discipline Equals Freedom — Jocko Willink https://rss.art19.com/episodes/d1cd9b36-63ff-4e7a-802d-8dee7c0a1bff.mp3

QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

Scroll below for links and show notes…

Selected Links from the Episode

Connect with Jocko and his organizations on Twitter:

@Xtremeownership| @jockowillink| @echelonfront

Connect with Jocko and his organizations on Facebook:

Extreme Ownership| Jocko Willink| Echelon Front

Show Notes

Jocko introduces himself. [3:14]

How Jocko got started podcasting. [07:52]

You might be surprised to learn that Jocko is now a children’s book author — but his new book for grown-ups has just been published. [09:30]

Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual is divided into two sections: Thoughts and Actions. [11:50]

One example from the Thoughts section: How to stop laziness and procrastination. [12:13]

How to build discipline one morning at a time. [16:16]

What happens when we stray from the path of discipline. [17:31]

How to start getting up early in the morning. [18:52]

What do Jocko’s workouts look like? [20:42]

Pull. Push. Lift. Squat. Gut. [25:12]

How long do Jocko’s workouts last? [28:39]

Why Jocko changed his mind about doing curls. [34:39]

What an advanced push day workout looks like. [37:04]

What an advanced lift day workout looks like. [39:54]

What an advanced squat day workout looks like. [41:51]

Training on the road. [44:43]

What’s Jocko’s criteria for finding a good, local jiu-jitsu school/instructor? [55:51]

Traditional vs. non-traditional jiu-jutsu schools. [58:04]

The benefits of other martial arts and combat skills discussed in the book. [1:02:00]

Parting thoughts on discipline. [1:04:04]

People Mentioned

Posted on: October 20, 2017.

