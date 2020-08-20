The Random Show — Zen, Investing, Mike Tyson, Artificial Intelligence, and the World’s Best Beers

Technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy Kevin Rose (@KevinRose) rejoins me for another episode of “The Random Show.” In this one, we wax poetic over wildlife friends and foes, the folly of facing off against Mike Tyson (even in his 50s), slow donkeys, universal basic income (UBI), breaking the pandemic pajama routine, smoked meats and Wi-Fi grills, Zen and the art of Kevin maintenance, how to hike without being hunted, hoity toity beer, pandemic investing, and much more.
Please enjoy!
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, or on your favorite podcast platform. You can also watch the episode on YouTube.
Want to hear the last Random Show Kevin and I did? Check out our conversation here in which we discuss exotic meats, quarantine exercises, dog adoption, decadent desserts, and much more.
SHOW NOTES
-
-
- Checking in from our respective dungeons and bear caves, where we’re learning to either coexist with the local wildlife or fend it off when necessary. [04:56]
- I want to run, but it bothers my knees. This is what I do instead. [08:04]
- Kevin’s in his 40s and he can’t cough without tweaking his back, but Mike Tyson’s about to go back in the ring at age 54. Would I fight the former heavyweight champ for $200 million? [13:25]
- How have Kevin and I been coping with pandemic life since our last podcast together when lockdowns were just beginning? Is there light at the end of the tunnel, or are we in for a “slow donkey?” [22:08]
- Thoughts on the merits of universal basic income (UBI) and dwindling job opportunities in an increasingly AI-automated world. [27:42]
- How the Roses are staying sane and “breaking the pajama routine” in pandemic-stricken and civil unrest epicenter Portland, and what I’ve gained by changing from an urban to a rural setting. [33:29]
- Why Kevin and I have largely disconnected from social media and nagging apps during this time, along with the exceptions and rules that still keep us somewhat in touch with the grid without being drained by it. [35:29]
- Our parallel lives continue on another front: the Traeger grill. Here are the meats we’ve been responsibly enjoying with its assistance. [41:16]
- Why cooking is a great hobby for breaking up the monotony of self-quarantining. [49:53]
- HRV and breathwork practices I’ve been experimenting with, and how I hope they’ll help me overcome some longer-term fatigue issues that haunt me. [50:50]
- Kevin’s most recent forays into meditation and Zen. [56:21]
- A peek at Pique tea for peak performance. [01:11:53]
- How I keep from getting shot as an accidental trespasser when I go hiking in the boundless wilderness. [1:15:00]
- Kevin shares his pandemic intermittent fasting — and beer critique — regimens. [1:18:53]
- I’m not much for self-congratulation, but here’s the one time Kevin’s seen me splurge on something for myself. [1:26:45]
- Neither of us is a registered investment advisor, and this is not investment advice, but this is how we’ve each been thinking about and personally navigating the stock market during this pandemic. [1:31:07]
- Kevin’s thoughts on buying gold vs. cryptocurrency. [1:52:20]
- Parting thoughts. [2:00:55]
-
PEOPLE MENTIONED
