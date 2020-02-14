Some Thoughts on Coronaviruses and Seatbelts

“Hope is not a strategy.“— James Cameron
A prescient article titled “Body Count” by Epsilon Theory/Ben Hunt (@epsilontheory) was recently sent to me by one of my smartest and most connected friends.
It paints a spooky picture of the Chinese reports of what has been informally referred to as “Wuhan coronavirus.” Per the WHO this week, the official virus name is SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes is COVID-19, much like HIV causes AIDS. Here is one portion from this essay (edited for length), and I suggest reading the entire piece:
From a narrative perspective, China is fighting this war against nCov2019 exactly like the US fought its war against North Vietnam. … They convince themselves that the people can’t handle the truth, particularly if the truth ain’t such good news. They convince themselves that they can buy enough time to win the real-world war by designing and employing a carefully constructed “communication strategy” to win the narrative-world war. That strategy proved to be a social and political disaster for the United States, as the cartoon tail (gotta get more NV casualties for Cronkite to report) ended up wagging the policy dog (send out more counterproductive search-and-destroy missions). I think exactly the same thing is happening in China. And I think the social and political repercussions will be exactly as disastrous.
Read the whole article here.
Next, here’s some personal background that might be relevant: during previous international scares involving avian flu, Ebola, SARS, etc., I did not panic nor move into a bunker. Once I felt I understood the data related to each, I more or less went about my life as usual.
I am not panicking this time, either. That said, I am curtailing unnecessary travel and group interactions for the next 2–3 weeks to see how things shake out, particularly given the asymptomatic “incubation period” of up to 14 days.
Might that be an overreaction? Might I be misinformed? Totally. But then again, how many head-on car accidents have I had? Zero. I nonetheless put on my seatbelt every time that I drive, and we have great data on traffic fatalities. Do you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen? Would you accept $100 to get rid of it? $1,000? I wouldn’t. As unlikely as a kitchen fire may be, the extreme known consequences of an out-of-control fire easily justify a fire extinguisher, even if it gathers dust forever. It’s cheap disaster insurance, just like having emergency stores of water in the garage.
Even though some folks think of me as a “risk-taker,” I self-identify much more as a “risk-mitigator.” Whether in the context of my nearly 100+ startup investments, scientific research I support, or otherwise, I think about risk a whole lot. This includes misperception of risk, cognitive biases, and so on. I also have excellent access to reputable experts.
I dislike the unknowns of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, no treatment has yet proven effective, and—like putting on a seatbelt—it’s easy for me to mitigate a lot of downside risk until more data paint a clearer picture. Videos like this (hat tip to Naval Ravikant) lead me to think that metaphorically wearing an eight-point harness for 2–3 weeks isn’t the worst idea. As of Feb 13, 2020, the comparisons I’ve seen to influenza aren’t totally compelling for at least one of the following reasons: 1) the numbers cited are often simply incorrect, 2) they assume we have equally longitudinal/reliable data for both, 3) they assume recovery and treatment are equally known for both. From The New York Times today:
There remains deep uncertainty about the new coronavirus’ mortality rate, with the high-end estimate that it is up to 20 times that of the flu, but some estimates go as low as 0.16 percent for those affected outside of China’s overwhelmed Hubei province. About on par with the flu.
We simply do not know at this point, and “knowing” is often a spectrum of probabilities based on data.
This post is not intended to spread panic; it’s intended to look at risk-assessment and decision-making when you are making a 100-mile journey into terra incognita and can only see 10 feet in front of you with a flashlight. In cases like this, I find it better to prepare and not need, than to need and not have prepared… especially when some precautions are so simple and so cheap.
I am constantly looking for such “seatbelts” in many areas of my life. Dead-simple ways to cap some or all of the downside risk.
If COVID-19 turns out to be a false alarm, or if it doesn’t turn into a full-blown catastrophe in the US, many people who ignored the news and didn’t change their routines will no doubt say, “I told you so.”
But let’s remember: I don’t have a strong opinion about what COVID-19 is or isn’t. That’s the whole point.
I’m not saying COVID-19 is a disaster, and I’m not saying it’s trivial. We don’t have enough information right now to conclude either.
I’ve also been called an “alarmist” by a few folks this week.
But am I?
Am I an alarmist for wearing a seatbelt? For having fire extinguishers? Few would say so. And those are games of near-complete information. Common influenza would also fall close by.
If those are similar to chess, our current situation is more like backgammon. Plenty of moves are still up to Lady Fortune (actual lethality profile, successful containment, etc.).
I would argue that my decision-making framework related to SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19—especially given the unknowns—is sound at the time of this writing. This is true regardless of eventual outcome. And anyone who says they’re 100% certain of outcomes — right now — is either delusional or lying. At best, they are gambling with a blindfold on, not betting intelligently.
For more on all of this, I suggest reading Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts by poker champion Annie Duke.
Last, you know what is much scarier to me than COVID-19?
When people vehemently “know” things that they simply cannot know.
And scarier still?
When otherwise smart people veto their structured thinking because they have inconveniences or incentives (money, work, business travel, etc.) that lead them to search for disconfirming evidence.
That’s when really big problems become inevitable.
30 Replies to “Some Thoughts on Coronaviruses and Seatbelts”
Everybody keeps telling me I’m overreacting to the Corona virus (though, in fact, I’m not really doing much of anything about it), but I agree with your thinking: there are still a number of unknowns. Lurking amid the unknowns are possibilities that cause a great deal of disruption much closer to home than China. So curtailing unnecessary travel, for instance, seems like a sensible precaution that doesn’t inflict much of a cost. It does make me wonder about a conference I need to attend in SF at the end of the month. For business development, I really need to be there, so I’m likely to take the risk, but I’m definitely going to be watching the situation closely. Thanks for sharing your thinking on this.
It’s disappointing to see you refer to the current outbreak of a coronavirus as the “wuhan” coronavirus after the WHO delibrately selected a new name in order to prevent the outbreak being linked to any one country or culture.
As someone with such a big reach intetnationally I’d have expected you to think more carefully about how you choose to name things and the impact that your chosen name can have on others.
I did think very carefully about the wording and debated this. Many people still don’t associate the new name with this coronavirus. If this is to be an effective PSA, I needed to make it clear that the previously named and the currently named are one and the same. Simple as that. I’ve seen renaming confusion in many places before, and this is the last place we need more confusion.
Please share with us the list of seatbelts you come up with! I imagine the list will evolve over time.
Thanks for the info and the thoughts Tim. I’m in the same boat, and have been revisiting the concept of what I would need to do to live in my house for a month or more with my family and be ok, especially given that I have an infant and a toddler – two little gems with weakened immune systems who need to be looked out for. If it doesn’t hit the fan, you’re paranoid – if it does, you’re prepared. Slap whatever title you want on it – my job is to keep my family alive and prudence is a large part of that.
Spot on. I tell my wife the same thing all the time. Win win for her…she gets to make jokes at my expense for taking some basic precautions and if it does end up really bad, she’s got me as a safety net. Oh well, part of the job 🙂
We will worry less, author person, what people think about us, when we know damn well they more often simply don’t think about us and our ideas, our needs, wants, desires. They don’t. Refer not about “lambast” LOL continue to move forward unfettered by those annoyed by you and everything else. Try it now, from this present second forward. You WILL like it.
Thanks for posting this!
If more influencers across all niches would follow suit and explain this in such a calm and rational way, it would increase the success rate of global containment efforts tremendously.
Knowledge becomes useless unless utilized
This seems like an extreme overreaction to the current situation. Just read an excellent article on NYT about risk and perception and our inability to correctly judge responses to perceived risk: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/13/world/asia/coronavirus-risk-interpreter.html
I did read that NYT piece. The key component is how incomplete our current information is related to COVID-19. They wrote: “Another trigger is a threat that is not fully understood. The less known it is, the more people may fear it, and overestimate its threat.” That might be a psychological trigger, but ‘not fully understanding’ something is also a clear risk factor. Imagine flying a plane with clear visibility versus flying in unclear visibility when instrumentation fails. They are simply not the same. I think the comparisons to common flu are flawed due to this information (and fatality) disparity, among other things. Much of what happens in the next few weeks is dependent on how successful containment is, which we cannot predict. I’m not saying I’m right. I am saying that many people are acting as if they have conclusive information, which they do not.
Considering we have a 97.8% chance (yes, only 2.2% of infected have died according to the news) of surviving the coronavirus, I’ll take my chances. I’ve never gotten the flu vaccine, and never will. Keep your immune system strong, and you’ll be fine. The flu is the same, if not more deadly.
Maybe, but we have much more complete information on our good ol’ standard influenza, Good to keep an eye on these: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ and https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Love your 5 bullet Friday. Great Russian-produced series on Catherine the Great distributed by Janson Media to Amazon. It was interesting to learn how she was groomed by her predecessor Elizabeth. I also enjoyed their series on Sophia and Ivan and on the mid-century Russian supermodel whose name I forget. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.hollywoodreporter.com/amp/news/amazon-takes-catherine-great-rasputin-series-russias-mars-media-1089891
Great article and appreciate the book link. I would love to hear a more detailed dive into your thought process and framework for risk mitigation. How do you flip your thinking around? You’ve touched on this since 4 hour work week, but a great topic for further exploration.
Interesting piece Tim, I am also a bit worried. Still in doubt about the question how much worrying and taking precautions is healthy 😉 Avoiding groups of people is quite a big sacrifice, but who knows, you could he right.
This was no doubt made in a lab, is a biological weapon, being covered up in China, and they are burning bodies at a rapid rate. Watch some of the videos taken by people there (before then those people are disappeared.) I like the analogies – it’s about limiting the downside risk. Tim, I have always thought you would gravitate more towards the “World citizen” area like Simon Black and Andrew Henderson. Been following since (literally) day 1 of your blog posting – my favorite of all time is: https://tim.blog/2009/03/03/how-to-be-jason-bourne-multiple-passports-swiss-banking-and-crossing-borders/ Although, you still have talked about Costa Rica way too much and not Panama, clearly the better choice 🙂
The personal health risk from coronavirus is relatively low. But the potential for this virus to cause economic chaos and a stock market crash is high. Most of the financial pundits admit ignorance about virology and are basing their projections on SARS in 2003, which was an entirely different disease arriving in the wake of the dot-com crash, not when the market was at all-time highs as is the case in 2020. Today, key Chinese factories are crippled and the ripples will be felt over the supply chain in coming months as shortages develop in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and manufactured goods. The latest data suggest the virus has a greater R0 (“likely to be between 4.7 and 6.6.”) and the symptom-free incubation period may be 24 days. Coronavirus has just injected a massive element of risk into an already top-heavy financial system. (Aside: a great book on measuring financial risk realistically is Benoit Mandelbrot’s The (Mis)Behavior of Markets.) I wrote a long blog analyzing the potential risk of the coronavirus as a “black swan” and how to mitigate it on Seeking Alpha, but I don’t want to overload this post.
Thanks very much for the thoughtful comment, Walt. Totally agreed on the possible economic impact. Facts aside, fear alone can do an incredible amount of damage.
In early January, I told a friend that we have greater concerns than global warming. Particularly the declining world health and immune resistance due to obesity (and related Type 2 Diabetes) leading to overburdened health care systems and Alzheimer’s. With this, I said there is a much higher risk if something like the 1918 Spanish flu came now. And then a week later, COVID-19!
Life is a long game; taking a step back on occasion to check our routines and remind ourselves what is truly important and take the appropriate action is critical, thanks for the reminder. Another helpful article for the tech-minded (myself included) leveraging the experience of growth metrics to clarify concerns surrounding SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 https://medium.com/@esbaker/why-im-concerned-about-the-coronavirus-applying-viral-growth-data-metrics-to-a-growing-crisis-7b462c9d7265
It sure is a tricky one to call.
I’m not planning any travel anytime soon, and don’t really hang out in crowds or on public transport, so I should be very near the bottom of those at risk of contracting it.
Anyhow, I haven’t so much as sneezed for the last two years (except for dust up my sniffer) so I’m not unduly concerned about the risk to my personal health.
The way I’m tending to view it is, W.H.O. says, in 2017, in China, over 63 thousand people died in road traffic accidents, more than 200 thousand in vehicle collisions (being struck by another vehicle, elderly, young, push bikers, motorcyclists, and so on) Except there are so many deaths it’s almost impossible to record them all.
That’s just in China alone. That epidemic, pandemic, whatever you wanna call it, is already here, and showing no signs of going away.
Seatbelt or no seatbelt, slowing down quickly hurts, or worse, but I doubt many people stop to think of those figures when they jump in car.
No reason for complacency, I agree, but I feel it gives some perspective to the situation, at least for me.
I was in Asia at the time of SARS, and MARS, but I must admit, I might hesitate if I was planning a trip right now.
Anyway, stay safe folks.
Great piece, Tim! Could you write more about your risk assessment principles, tools and tactics?
Thanks Tim for saying this. I’ve been saying this to my acquantainces for weeks and finally went into self-quarantine last Sunday. Most people can’t be bothered to really think about the mathematics of ergodicity. I feel for the healthcare workers though. They don’t have a choice.
Can you explain more about your decision to self-quarantine? Are you in a location with lots of COVID-19 cases? Have you just come back from somewhere you might have been infected? Do you have symptoms or have family members with symptoms?
I agree with you. Being aware of a situation, even when the specifics aren’t fully known, can guide/shift my behavior. It’s like getting a traffic alert on my GPS. I will take a different route that day, not forever. I was pregnant during the Zika virus outbreaks. I didn’t quit living, but I was just a little more aware of my travel and time outside.
On a different matter, but similar to wearing seatbelts or keeping a fire extinguisher, what’sthe equivalent for a new idea/mobile app? I have a pretty decent idea, but I recently hit this wall of fear. I’m close to a point where I’ll need to invest my money or seek an investor. It just feels like I don’t have a fire extinguisher and I’m regretably chickening out. Only thing that I’m equally afraid of is having regret from not trying.
Thanks!
Hey Tim — I can respect the concern and valid claims that COVID-19 is sufficiently dangerous to warrant some proactivity in travel, hand washing, etc. That said, the chances of contracting it in the US is nearly nil, and not likely to grow. Estimates of death rates are ~2% but are expected to be much lower as nobody is counting the mild cases. We Americans as a group are much more likely to contract influenza and die right here at home (14,000 so far this season, typically 60K in a year), even with it’s lower mortality rate of ~0.1%. But the flu doesn’t conjure up the boogeyman in the press quite like COVID-19 does.
Perspective gets lost during these times. I travel in Asia right now with masks on many people (~40% in Japan, ~10% in South Korea) that act as a constant reminder to be vigilant, but also a reminder that people spend too much of their time worried about a near-zero risk of contraction and death.
Peter Attia wrote a well thought out and rational post recently on keeping perspective when dealing with risks, using automobile deaths as an example of a real threat worth taking serious. I’d love to hear Peter’s perspective on the COVID-19 virus — perhaps you can coax him into chiming in here or do his own write-up.
Peter’s post: https://peterattiamd.com/making-sense-of-tragedy/
I’ve been in a lot of contact with Peter and would also love to hear/read him to discuss this on his podcast or blog.
Tim, would love to see Nassim Taleb on the podcast at some point (perhaps you’ve asked and he’s declined?).
One point that he’s made repeatedly, and coronavirus is teaching us, is the naive-empiricism of comparing a viral outbreak to falls from a ladder, deaths from car accidents, etc. where multiplicative, complex dynamics are and are not present (somewhat in the car accidents case).
Hope you can have him on at some point.
Best.
I completely agree with your seatbelt analogy and urge for people to stay vigilant. But your comments and quotations on China are really off. It seems to me that you have no grasp of how the Chinese government or the society works. Disappointing that even someone as well travelled and well read like you is willing to make such inaccurate observations. For background information: I have been in Nanjing and Shanghai since this epidemic started. And I am currently an online volunteer that’s helping with getting resources to Wuhan. The first mistake is talking about the Chinese government as if it were a single all-knowing entity. It is not. The local government is an entirely different story from the central government. In this case, the local government made the initial decision to reprimand Dr. Li Wenliang and not report to the central CDC. Once things got out of control and caught the attention of the central government, a case was made and now there is a dedicated group from the central government to deal with the disaster. The second mistake is to compare this to the Vietnam War. Things cannot be so different. Vietnam is far away from the U.S. Americans were not talking directly to Vietnamese people. Communication was not like today. Not every single American cared about the Vietnam war. In contrast, Wuhan is right in China, every single Chinese person is affected by the epidemic and therefore every single person cares. I am in multiple WeChat volunteer groups and people are relaying conditions on the ground in real time. the entire country is staying at home and there has never been so many people with so much time scrutinizing the government. The government knows this, which is why it’s treading very carefully. On the day that Dr. Li Wenliang passed, there were hundreds of articles mourning his death and criticizing the government. Yes, many were later deleted, but in a much slower pace and less complete way. By the time it had deleted the 100th article, I had already read 30 of these articles, and so had anybody else who cared. In recent days, the government has done minimal sugarcoating. Instead all we are hearing about from official news outlets is how serious the disaster still is. The decision to switch to clinical diagnosis and to release the number of health workers who have been infected and died are all signs that the government agrees that people need to know more and not less. I am not writing all of this to say the central government is great, it is not. This whole thing might have been prevented if the central government governed better. All of us are furious about this fact. And the government knows. So it’s trying to make up for it, hoping it isn’t too late. What I am trying to say is you cannot write about the Chinese government in such broad strokes without nuance, just like you can’t do that with the U.S. government. It’s not helpful to write about China without understanding the play between the government and its people, the allowance on free speech and people’s willingness to test boundaries. The entire ordeal is multidimensional and dynamic. And writing about it like the NYT, WSJ, WP, and the quote you used only create a really flat image and doesn’t generate any useful discussion about things that actually matter. If you are serious about learning more about China, I recommend you follow Bill Bishop.