Psychedelics 101: Books, Documentaries, Podcasts, Science, and More

By popular request, I recorded the short video above to cover what I consider “psychedelics 101.” There is a sea of misinformation out there, and the video covers resources I consider well vetted. All links are listed below. Please be sure to see the important disclaimer at the bottom of this post.
BOOKS AND ARTICLES:
- How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan
- “The Trip Treatment” by Michael Pollan, The New Yorker
- The Healing Journey: Pioneering Approaches to Psychedelic Therapy by Claudio Naranjo
- The Secret Chief Revealed by Myron J. Stolaroff
- Consciousness Medicine: Indigenous Wisdom, Entheogens, and Expanded States of Consciousness for Healing and Growth by Françoise Bourzat
- Wizard of the Upper Amazon: The Story of Manuel Córdova-Rios by F. Bruce Lamb
- Singing to the Plants: A Guide to Mestizo Shamanism in the Upper Amazon by Stephan V. Beyer
DOCUMENTARIES/VIDEO SERIES:
- Trip of Compassion
- From Shock to Awe
- DOSED
- Horizons Video Series | Horizons Vimeo | Horizons Conference YouTube
PODCAST EPISODES:
- Overview of Psychedelic Fact vs. Fiction — Microdosing, Mind-Enhancing Methods, and More | The Tim Ferriss Show #377
- Dr. Gabor Maté — New Paradigms, Ayahuasca, and Redefining Addiction | The Tim Ferriss Show #298
- Michael Pollan — Exploring The New Science of Psychedelics | The Tim Ferriss Show #313
- Michael Pollan — Exploring the Frontiers of Psychedelics | The Tim Ferriss Show #365
- Marcela Ot’alora — How to Become a Psychedelic Therapist | The Tim Ferriss Show #396
- Rick Doblin — The Psychedelic Domino That Tips All Others | The Tim Ferriss Show #440
- Are Psychedelic Drugs the Next Medical Breakthrough? #104 | The Tim Ferriss Show
RESEARCH CENTERS:
- The Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research | Johns Hopkins
- Centre for Psychedelic Research | Imperial College London
- Center for Psychedelic Medicine | NYU Langone Health
- Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics | UC Berkeley
PEOPLE:
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: These plants and compounds are illegal in many countries, and even possession can carry severe criminal penalties. None of this post constitutes medical advice or should be construed as a recommendation to use psychedelics. There are serious legal, psychological, and physical risks. Psychedelics are not for everyone—they can exacerbate certain emotional problems and there have been, in very rare cases, fatalities.
Thank you for sharing, there’s a few titles on here that are new to me!! Definitely going to check them out.
I would say that Stanislav Grof’s book “Realms of the Human Unconscious: Observations from LSD Research” deserves a spot up there in my opinion. I hold him and the Shulgins in super high regards as well
so much good info out there hard to capture everything that’s relevant