Favorite Books, Supplements, Simple Technologies, and More

In this episode, I answer the most up-voted questions from subscribers to 5-Bullet Friday, the free newsletter I send out every week.
In this Q&A, I reveal:
- My 3-5 favorite books of the past year.
- Technologies and apps that have made my life easier.
- How to build a new network from scratch.
- My top five supplements for longevity and well-being.
- The exercises and self-talk I use for avoiding (or minimizing) depression.
Enjoy!
Selected Links from the Episode
- How to Build a World-Class Network in Record Time
- Clif Energy Bars
- Chicken Soup for the Soul by Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen
- The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss
- Some Practical Thoughts on Suicide
- My recent TED Talk: Fear-Setting: The Most Valuable Exercise I Do Every Month
- Utilize the “Steel Man” Tactic to Argue More Effectively by Eric Ravenscraft, Lifehacker
- Think Twice: Harnessing the Power of Counterintuition by Michael J. Mauboussin
- Seeking Wisdom: From Darwin to Munger by Peter Bevelin
- Poor Charlie’s Almanack: The Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger by Charles T. Munger and Peter D. Kaufman
- The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat Loss, Incredible Sex and Becoming Superhuman by Timothy Ferriss
- The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life by Timothy Ferriss
- stickK
- BJ Fogg’s Behavior Model
- Microplane 40020 Classic Zester/Grater
- Joule — “The world’s smallest, smartest, and sexiest sous vide tool.”
- Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World by Timothy Ferriss
- Spinal Tap — “These Go to Eleven…”
- “Productivity” Tricks for the Neurotic, Manic-Depressive, and Crazy (Like Me)
- Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers by Timothy Ferriss
- Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio
- The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran
- Food of the Gods: The Search for the Original Tree of Knowledge A Radical History of Plants, Drugs, and Human Evolution by Terence McKenna
- Tara Brach on Meditation and Overcoming FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)
- Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs
- Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl
- Momentum extension for Chrome
- A simple countdown timer: E.gg Timer
- How to Get Everything Done in Just 4 Hours, Even in a Coworking Space by Emma Hinchliffe, Mashable
- WeWork
- Wait But Why
- Miele Futura Classic Plus Dishwasher with Cutlery Tray for Silverware
- Ascent Protein
- The Philosophy of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy: Stoic Philosophy as Rational and Cognitive Psychotherapy by Donald Robertson
- The Tao of Seneca: Practical Letters from a Stoic Master
- The 30-Day Challenge: No Booze, No Masturbating (NOBNOM)
- My Life Extension Pilgrimage to Easter Island
- Berberine
- Resveratrol
- Metformin: Uses, Dosage, Side Effects
- Rapamycin
- Dom D’Agostino on Disease Prevention, Cancer, and Living Longer
- Dom D’Agostino on Fasting, Ketosis, and the End of Cancer
- Should We All Take a Bit of Lithium? by Anna Fels, The New York Times
- Bragg USDA Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar
- Bedtime Honey Improves Sleep “1000%. Crazy Good Tip” by Seth Roberts, Seth’s Blog
Show Notes
- How do you find great, like-minded people when you’re new in town? [05:02]
- What am I most proud of? [07:22]
- What processes do I use to break a bad habit or convert it into a positive habit? [12:33]
- Simple chef secrets for changing good food to great food. [14:05]
- When is my next book coming out? (Actually, it’s out now!) [17:36]
- What self-talk keeps me from the precipice of suicidal thoughts and depression now? [18:41]
- Top books I’ve read this year. [24:14]
- Why is worldly success apparently so important to me? [26:26]
- What recent apps/technologies have made my life easier? [29:24]
- If I could only ask one question of my guests on this podcast, what would that question be? [31:01]
- What advice would I give a 24-year-old male struggling to control his sex drive? [32:22]
- If I were only able to take five supplements for longevity and well-being, what would they be? [36:08]
People Mentioned
- Trip Hawkins
- Ed Byrd
- Gary Erickson
- Jack Canfield
- Naval Ravikant
- Kevin Rose
- Charles Darwin
- Charlie Munger
- Warren Buffett
- BJ Fogg
- Jacques Pépin
- Richa Chadda
- Ricardo Semler
- Ray Dalio
- Bill Gates
- Tony Robbins
- Kahlil Gibran
- Terence McKenna
- Tara Brach
- Molly
- Viktor E. Frankl
- Tim Urban
- Donald Robertson
- Seneca
- Dom D’Agostino
- Seth Roberts
Posted on: September 22, 2017.
5 comments on “Favorite Books, Supplements, Simple Technologies, and More”
Question: I’ve turned to Stoic philosophy as a guide to improve discipline and decrease anxiety (big ups to you for exposing me to it!), but I have tricked myself into thinking that new mental models will just appear overnight. Naturally, they don’t, and now that I’m a couple months into my practice, I get down on myself for not perfectly achieving this goals. What’s some selftalk that I can employ to keep myself focused and content with my progress?
You should definitely try to get Hans Zimmer on your podcast.
That’d be like a wet dream.
Another great podcast Tim! Listening to these on my commute has truly changed my life!
You mention genome sequencing and manic-depressive markers in this podcast. What service did you use for this? Thanks.
Drow elf princesses. Love it. (+1 to me)
Thanks for talking about your post Some Practical Thoughts on Suicide – I went and read it after you mentioned it. I’ve been there, and your post is such a powerful punch of “you are not alone.”
Additionally – book preordered, mushroom coffee purchased and lemon juice on shopping list. #lifemastery, Tim Ferriss style
