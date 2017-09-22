Favorite Books, Supplements, Simple Technologies, and More

In this episode, I answer the most up-voted questions from subscribers to 5-Bullet Friday, the free newsletter I send out every week.

In this Q&A, I reveal:

My 3-5 favorite books of the past year.

Technologies and apps that have made my life easier.

How to build a new network from scratch.

My top five supplements for longevity and well-being.

The exercises and self-talk I use for avoiding (or minimizing) depression.

Enjoy!

Scroll below for links and show notes…

Selected Links from the Episode

Show Notes

How do you find great, like-minded people when you’re new in town? [05:02]

What am I most proud of? [07:22]

What processes do I use to break a bad habit or convert it into a positive habit? [12:33]

Simple chef secrets for changing good food to great food. [14:05]

When is my next book coming out? (Actually, it’s out now!) [17:36]

What self-talk keeps me from the precipice of suicidal thoughts and depression now? [18:41]

Top books I’ve read this year. [24:14]

Why is worldly success apparently so important to me? [26:26]

What recent apps/technologies have made my life easier? [29:24]

If I could only ask one question of my guests on this podcast, what would that question be? [31:01]

What advice would I give a 24-year-old male struggling to control his sex drive? [32:22]

If I were only able to take five supplements for longevity and well-being, what would they be? [36:08]

People Mentioned

Posted on: September 22, 2017.

