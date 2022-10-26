Insights from Dr. Matthew Walker, Adam Grant/Atul Gawande, Diana Chapman, and Rich Roll/David Goggins (#630)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is usually my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.
This episode is something different. It’s an experimental format that I’m super excited about, and it’s back by popular demand.
This is an episode that scratches an itch I’ve had for years. I am not always able to listen to every great podcast episode out there, even when they are by some of my closest friends. The answer to my predicament was to ask them to send me a top segment from their podcast that I could listen to and—more importantly—also share with you, my dear listeners.
My team edited them together, and here we are! This episode is a compilation of 15-to-30–minute clips from some of the best podcasters—and also best interviewees—in the world and certainly some of my favorites.
At the beginning of each clip, you will hear an intro from the host and where to find their work and podcast. I’ll also share one or two of my favorite clips from episodes of The Tim Ferriss Show.
You can view this episode as a buffet, and I strongly suggest that you check out the shows included. If you like my podcast, you will very likely enjoy the featured shows in this episode.
And before you go: Do you like this format? Please let me know on Twitter at @tferriss and also mention @TeamTimFerriss.
Please enjoy!
SHOW NOTES
- [07:10] Who is Matt Walker?
- [07:39] Drowsiness is the sincerest form of flattery here.
- [09:01] Alcohol and sleep.
- [16:58] Caffeine and sleep.
- [25:25] Who are Adam Grant and Atul Gawande?
- [26:24] “Just say yes until you’re 40, and after 40, just say no.”
- [30:17] Avoiding burnout during the “say yes” phase.
- [31:57] Worst advice Atul has gotten.
- [32:36] Why should everyone (including a busy surgeon) have a coach?
- [36:22] Receiving and reacting to feedback.
- [39:17] The culture of an organization is the worst behavior you tolerate.
- [42:30] Who is Diana Chapman?
- [42:58] The Drama Triangle.
- [49:25] Body intelligence.
- [51:56] A walkthrough for getting in tune with your whole-body yes (or no).
- [1:00:28] Who are Rich Roll and David Goggins?
- [1:03:56] Why haven’t you done that thing you’ve been talking about for years?
- [1:04:43] Why your flimsy excuses don’t matter to David.
- [1:08:27] The Accountability Mirror.
- [1:11:05] Participation trophies.
- [1:12:00] How do you overcome what’s really holding you back?
