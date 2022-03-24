Mark Zuckerberg — Founder and CEO of Meta (#582)

Illustration via 99designs

“If I’m doing something that feels too well understood for too long, then I feel like I’m just being complacent.” — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg (FB/IG) is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Meta, which he originally founded as Facebook in 2004. Mark is responsible for setting the overall direction and product strategy for the company. In October 2021, Facebook rebranded to Meta to reflect all of its products and services across its family of apps and a focus on developing social experiences for the metaverse—moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

He is also the co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative with his wife Priscilla, which is leveraging technology to help solve some of the world’s toughest challenges—including supporting the science and technology that will make it possible to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of the twenty-first century.

Mark studied computer science at Harvard University before moving to Palo Alto, California, in 2004.

Please enjoy!

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, or on your favorite podcast platform. You can watch the video on YouTube here.

Brought to you by Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Cover sleeping solution for dynamic cooling and heating, Magic Spoon delicious low-carb cereal, and Helium 10 all-in-one software suite to sell on Amazon. More on all three below.

The transcript of this episode can be found here. Transcripts of all episodes can be found here.

#582: Mark Zuckerberg — Founder and CEO of Meta

This episode is brought to you by Eight Sleep! Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Cover is the easiest and fastest way to sleep at the perfect temperature. It pairs dynamic cooling and heating with biometric tracking to offer the most advanced (and user-friendly) solution on the market. Simply add the Pod Pro Cover to your current mattress and start sleeping as cool as 55°F or as hot as 110°F. It also splits your bed in half, so your partner can choose a totally different temperature.



And now, my dear listeners—that’s you—can get $250 off the Pod Pro Cover. Simply go to EightSleep.com/Tim or use code TIM at checkout.

This episode is brought to you by Magic Spoon cereal! Magic Spoon is a low-carb, high-protein, and zero sugar cereal that tastes just like your favorite sugary cereal. Each serving has 13–14g of protein, 4g of net carbs, and 0g of sugar. It’s also gluten free, grain free, soy free, and keto friendly. And it’s delicious! It comes in your favorite, traditional cereal flavors like Cocoa, Frosted, Peanut Butter, and Blueberry.

Magic Spoon cereal has received a lot of attention since their launch. Time magazine included it in their list of Best Inventions of 2019, and Forbes called it “the future of cereal.” My listeners—that’s you—get $5 off and a 100% happiness guarantee when you visit MagicSpoon.com/Tim and use code TIM. And some great news for Canadian listeners: Magic Spoon now also ships to Canada!

This episode is brought to you by Helium 10! Helium 10 is an all-in-one software suite designed to help entrepreneurs launch, manage, and scale a profitable e-commerce business on Amazon and Walmart.com. Whether you are an entrepreneur who wants to start a business on your own terms or you want to scale your existing e-commerce operations, Helium 10 is here to help. They process more than 2 billion data points daily, have a robust 450+ million ASIN database, and provide at-a-glance analytics like seasonal trends for products, profit estimates, and more.

Join more than 1 million Helium 10 users worldwide by signing up for a free account at Helium10.com/Tim!

What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

SCROLL BELOW FOR LINKS AND SHOW NOTES…

Want to hear the episode Mark referred to as “a great podcast?” Listen to my conversation with Daniel Ek, in which we discuss the meaning of eldsjäl, European versus American parenting, books that stand out among the 60–70 Daniel reads annually, dealing with tough-to-hear feedback, Spotify’s internal two-year missions, speed vs. quality of iteration, and much more.

#484: Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify — Habits, Systems and Mental Models for Top Performance

Connect with Mark Zuckerberg:

Meta | Facebook | Instagram

SHOW NOTES

How did teenage Mark get involved in the world of competitive fencing? [07:01]

What does Mark find particularly compelling about classical studies and history? [10:00]

Influential and recommended science fiction related to virtual realities. [13:32]

How do Mark and his team get an organization of a hundred thousand people on board with long-term project plans that can extend into the next decade and a half? [17:26]

What does Mark do to get comfortable with discomfort and manage his energy for whatever the day throws his way? [23:05]

How long does Mark think it will take for us to realize VR technology as immersive as presented in Ready Player One? What kind of progress can we expect to see in the not-too-distant future? [27:02]

The challenges of making VR a satisfying, nausea-free experience for everyone. [33:35]

Projections for the societal effects of people earning sustainable livelihoods in the metaverse. [39:00]

The new values being built into Meta’s cultural operating system — and the old values being adapted — to prepare for a more distributed, more honest, and faster future. [44:16]

Challenges presented by moving from a Web2 to a Web3 world. [57:35]

Mark’s assessment of Meta’s oversight board. [1:03:07]

To what does Mark credit the longevity of his unique partnership with Sheryl Sandberg, and in what ways has it shifted his life and business over the past 15+ years? What does he consider to be Sheryl’s superpowers? [1:07:49]

How did Mark’s family dynamics growing up shape who he is today and how he parents his own children? [1:12:52]

What role, if any, does religion play in Mark’s life? [1:20:40]

Did Mark go through an emo phase early in life? [1:24:53]

Of the annual personal challenges Mark undertook for 10 years, which were the easiest — and the most difficult? [1:26:12]

Does Mark foresee navigating the metaverse on multiple mobile devices running OSes not necessarily under Meta’s control, or will there be a more efficient, unifying device in the works? [1:30:49]

Parting thoughts. [1:35:15]

MORE MARK ZUCKERBERG QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

“If I’m doing something that feels too well understood for too long, then I feel like I’m just being complacent.”

— Mark Zuckerberg

“Let’s constantly be doing something that can be doubted. Because if we’re not, then what are we doing?”

— Mark Zuckerberg

“If it’s obvious to everyone that we’re going to be able to do each of the things that we’re working on, then I don’t feel like we’re making the most of what we need to do.”

— Mark Zuckerberg

“How you get an organization of a hundred thousand people through something is about managing your own psychology and about managing your team’s psychology.”

— Mark Zuckerberg

“One of the things that I’ve always found is you can … get an organization and a team through almost any challenge as long as you can maintain good cohesion. When our stock price goes down, that doesn’t make me not sleep at night. When there’s a new competitor, that doesn’t make me not sleep at night. If there’s an issue on my team and there isn’t good cohesion, then I’m not sleeping well until I resolve that.”

— Mark Zuckerberg

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Related and Recommended

The Tim Ferriss Show is one of the most popular podcasts in the world with more than 700 million downloads. It has been selected for "Best of Apple Podcasts" three times, it is often the #1 interview podcast across all of Apple Podcasts, and it's been ranked #1 out of 400,000+ podcasts on many occasions. To listen to any of the past episodes for free, check out this page.