The Top 25 Episodes of The Tim Ferriss Show from 2019

Happy holidays!

Thanks to all of you, The Tim Ferriss Show crossed more than 400 million downloads this year, and it’s fast approaching 500 million.

In case you have some extra time over the holiday season, perhaps after a pumpkin pie or during a cookie coma, below are my most popular episodes of 2019. It’s a fun list.

We used an imperfect methodology—number of downloads one week after publication—but it’s good enough to surface the episodes y’all felt were the most exciting.

Please enjoy, and happy holidays to you and yours!

With sincere and heartfelt thanks,

Tim

P.S. Here is the list, starting with the most downloaded:

#1: David Allen — The Art of Getting Things Done (GTD) (Episode #384)

#2: Ramit Sethi — Automating Finances, Negotiating Prenups, Disagreeing with Tim, and More (Episode #371)

#3: Jim Collins — A Rare Interview with a Reclusive Polymath (Episode #361)

#4: Greg McKeown — How to Master Essentialism (Episode #355)

#5: Peter Attia, M.D. — Fasting, Metformin, Athletic Performance, and More (Episode #398)

#6: Neil Gaiman — The Interview I’ve Waited 20 Years to Do (Episode #366)

#7: How Seth Godin Manages His Life — Rules, Principles, and Obsessions (Repost) (Episode #376)

#8: Susan Cain — How to Overcome Fear and Embrace Creativity (Episode #357)

#9: Nick Norris — Navy SEAL and Athlete on Training, Post-Traumatic Growth, and Healing (Episode #378)

#10: Adam Grant — The Man Who Does Everything (Episode #399)

#11: Eric Schmidt — Lessons from a Trillion-Dollar Coach (Episode #367)

#12: Safi Bahcall — On Hypnosis, Conquering Insomnia, Incentives, and More (Episode #382)

#13: Peter Mallouk — Exploring the Worlds of Investing, Assets, and Quality of Life (Episode #356)

#14: Derek Sivers on Developing Confidence, Finding Happiness, and Saying ‘No’ to Millions (Repost) (Episode #370.5)

#15: Neil deGrasse Tyson — How to Dream Big, Think Scientifically, and Get More Done (Episode #389)

#16: Q&A with Tim — On Happiness, Dating, Depressive Episodes, and Much More (Episode #390)

#17: Tristan Harris — Fighting Skynet and Firewalling Attention (Episode #387)

#18: Jerry Colonna — The Coach with the Spider Tattoo (Episode #373)

#19: Tea Time with Tim — How to Find Mentors, Decrease Anxiety Through Training, and Much More (Episode #363)

#20: Gary Keller — How to Focus on the One Important Thing (Episode #401)

#21: Safi Bahcall — On Thinking Big, Curing Cancer, and Transforming Industries (Episode #364)

#22: Ed Zschau — The Polymath Professor Who Changed My Life (Episode #380)

#23: Julie Rice — Co-Founding SoulCycle, Taming Anxiety, and Mastering Difficult Conversations (Episode #372)

#24: Tobi Lütke — From Snowboard Shop to Billion-Dollar Company (Episode #359)

#25: The Random Show — On Fasting, Forest Bathing, How to Say NO, Rebooting the Self, and Much More (Episode #391)

P.P.S. In case you missed it, transcripts for all episodes are now available for free at this link.

