Peter Mallouk — Exploring the Worlds of Investing, Assets, and Quality of Life (#356)

“You spend the first 20 years of being rich accumulating all of this stuff. And then you’ll spend the next 20 years trying to get out of one thing after another to simplify your life.” — Peter Mallouk

Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) is the President of Creative Planning, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in America.

Creative Planning provides wealth management services to clients, manages over $36 billion for clients in all 50 states and abroad, and has been featured as the number one independent wealth management firm in America by Barron’s (2017).

Peter is featured in Worth magazine’s Power 100, featuring the most powerful men and women in global finance, the only financial planner on the list (2017 and 2018). Creative Planning was featured in Forbes in 2016 as the number one RIA for growth over the last 10 years.

Peter is the co-author (with Tony Robbins) of Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook.

Please enjoy!

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, or on your favorite podcast platform.

#356: Peter Mallouk — Exploring the Worlds of Investing, Assets, and Quality of Life https://rss.art19.com/episodes/5a534877-430d-43dd-88ae-b701cc068127.mp3 Download

Would you like to hear my interview with investor Howard Marks? — Listen here to learn more about understanding market cycles for making better decisions, the three stages of a bull market, and how Howard cultivates clearer thinking. (Stream below or right-click here to download.):

#338: Howard Marks — How to Invest with Clear Thinking https://rss.art19.com/episodes/5016cc2c-3e67-449f-8b53-f06d488e5baf.mp3 Download

This podcast is brought to you by 99designs, the global creative platform that makes it easy for designers and clients to work together create designs they love. Its creative process has become the go-to solution for businesses, agencies, and individuals, and I have used it for years to help with display advertising and illustrations and to rapid prototype the cover for The Tao of Seneca. Whether your business needs a logo, website design, business card, or anything you can imagine, check out 99designs.

You can work with multiple designers at once to get a bunch of different ideas, or hire the perfect designer for your project based based on their style and industry specialization. It’s simple to review concepts and leave feedback so you’ll end up with a design that you’re happy with. Click this link and get a free $99 upgrade.

This episode is also brought to you by LegalZoom. I’ve used this service for many of my businesses, as have quite a few of the icons on this podcast, such as Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg of WordPress fame.

LegalZoom is a reliable resource that more than a million people have already trusted for everything from setting up wills, proper trademark searches, forming LLCs, setting up non-profits, or finding simple cease-and-desist letter templates.

LegalZoom is not a law firm, but it does have a network of independent attorneys available in most states who can give you advice on the best way to get started, provide contract reviews, and otherwise help you run your business with complete transparency and up-front pricing. Check out LegalZoom.com and enter promo code TIM at checkout today for special savings and see how the fine folks there can make life easier for you and your business.

QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

Scroll below for links and show notes…

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Peter Mallouk:

Website | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Connect with Creative Planning:

Website | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

SHOW NOTES

What are Peter’s thoughts on investing in gold? [06:33]

How does he feel about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general? [11:42]

An overview of how the stock market works for long-term and short-term investors, and why Peter is good at what he does. [14:59]

Money managers versus wealth managers and the debate between active and passive management. [23:15]

Peter shares his insights into alternative asset classes. [28:51]

What is Peter’s perspective on real estate investment, and why do a lot of people see it as a “safer” option than other investments? [34:46]

How does Peter feel about investing in art and collectibles? [40:10]

When illiquidity is a feature rather than a bug that protects against behavioral mistakes. [42:31]

How do you know when the market is worth waiting out, or if the end really is nigh? Perhaps the real question to ask: is your money worrying you more than it’s worth? [48:19]

Something even Peter hasn’t seen in 20 years of investing with over 30,000 clients. [58:09]

When is the risk of being out of the market greater than the risk of being in? [59:59]

The protective benefits of diversification. [1:02:13]

Why Peter advises aspiring investors not to expect more from the market than what their day job is giving them. [1:04:07]

What does underdiversifying look like, and is it possible to overdiversify? [1:05:41]

“Markets can remain irrational a lot longer than you and I can remain solvent.” [1:08:43]

How an investor’s style might differ depending on whether they’re using their personal or professional finances, and how much time they or their client can reasonably expect to be alive. [1:11:28]

Required and recommended reading for active and aspiring investors. [1:13:58]

What Peter considers his most worthwhile investment of time, money, and energy — and the hard but valuable lesson it taught him about supply and demand. [1:16:21]

What Peter sees as the biggest — and most common — mistake wealthy people make, and what he does to help them course correct. [1:20:02]

Books Peter has most gifted. [1:27:05]

Caution: In the United States, financial advisors aren’t always required by law to have your best interests at heart. Peter explains how you can know for sure. [1:29:20]

How do Peter and Creative Planning make money? [1:33:40]

What advice would Peter, now 48, give to his 30-year-old self? [1:34:43]

How does Peter help clients discover what to hone in on? [1:36:05]

What would Peter’s billboard say? [1:38:39]

The deceptively problematic characteristic of “busyness.” [1:40:09]

Closing thoughts. [1:41:29]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Posted on: January 17, 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Reddit

Print



Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.

Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.