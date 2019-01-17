Peter Mallouk — Exploring the Worlds of Investing, Assets, and Quality of Life (#356)

“You spend the first 20 years of being rich accumulating all of this stuff. And then you’ll spend the next 20 years trying to get out of one thing after another to simplify your life.” — Peter Mallouk
Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) is the President of Creative Planning, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in America.
Creative Planning provides wealth management services to clients, manages over $36 billion for clients in all 50 states and abroad, and has been featured as the number one independent wealth management firm in America by Barron’s (2017).
Peter is featured in Worth magazine’s Power 100, featuring the most powerful men and women in global finance, the only financial planner on the list (2017 and 2018). Creative Planning was featured in Forbes in 2016 as the number one RIA for growth over the last 10 years.
Peter is the co-author (with Tony Robbins) of Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook.
Please enjoy!
Would you like to hear my interview with investor Howard Marks? — Listen here to learn more about understanding market cycles for making better decisions, the three stages of a bull market, and how Howard cultivates clearer thinking. (Stream below or right-click here to download.):
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Connect with Peter Mallouk:
Website | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn
Connect with Creative Planning:
Website | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn
- Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins and Peter Mallouk
- Money Master the Game: 7 Simple Steps to Financial Freedom by Tony Robbins
- The Legendary Tony Robbins Palms My Entire Face, Instagram
- Gold Price History from 30 BC to Today by Kimberly Amadeo, The Balance
- The Federal Reserve Was Created 100 Years Ago. This Is How It Happened. by Neil Irwin, The Washington Post
- The Prophets of Cryptocurrency Survey the Boom and Bust by Nick Paumgarten, The New Yorker
- Walmart Embraces IBM’s Blockchain Tech by Timothy Green, The Motley Fool
- Blockchain, Explained, Investopedia
- The BlackBerry-to-iPhone Switch: Converts Speak by Al Sacco, CIO
- A Quick Guide to Asset Allocation: Stocks vs. Bonds vs. Cash, The Motley Fool
- Money Management vs. Wealth Management: What Do You Need? by Randall J. Richard, Richard Brothers Financial Advisors
- What Are the Traditional and Alternative Asset Classes? by Carrie Smith, Investor Junkie
- The Gay Men Who Have Lived for Years With Someone Waiting on Their Death by Jack Lowery, The Atlantic
- Real Estate Investing: A Guide, Investopedia
- Seth Klarman: Why You Need to Get Used to Holding Cash by Rupert Hargreaves, Guru Focus
- The 10 Worst Corporate Accounting Scandals of All Time
- The Origin of “The Market Can Remain Irrational Longer Than You Can Remain Solvent” by Garson O’Toole, Quote Investigator
- The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them: Getting Investing Right by Peter Mallouk
- Common Sense on Mutual Funds by John Bogle
- The Intelligent Investor: A Book of Practical Counsel by Benjamin Graham
- 16 Years Ago Today, Napster Changed Music as We Knew It by Tom Barnes, Mic
- Peter Mallouk Wants a Few Good Advisors, with No Assets by Jane Wollman Rusoff, ThinkAdvisor
- Awareness: The Perils and Opportunities of Reality by Anthony de Mello
- How Full is Your Bucket? by Tom Rath and Donald O. Clifton
- The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran
- Choosing A Financial Advisor: Suitability Vs. Fiduciary Standards, Investopedia
- MyAdvisor
- Find a Local Advisor Near You, Independent Advisor Learning Center
SHOW NOTES
- What are Peter’s thoughts on investing in gold? [06:33]
- How does he feel about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general? [11:42]
- An overview of how the stock market works for long-term and short-term investors, and why Peter is good at what he does. [14:59]
- Money managers versus wealth managers and the debate between active and passive management. [23:15]
- Peter shares his insights into alternative asset classes. [28:51]
- What is Peter’s perspective on real estate investment, and why do a lot of people see it as a “safer” option than other investments? [34:46]
- How does Peter feel about investing in art and collectibles? [40:10]
- When illiquidity is a feature rather than a bug that protects against behavioral mistakes. [42:31]
- How do you know when the market is worth waiting out, or if the end really is nigh? Perhaps the real question to ask: is your money worrying you more than it’s worth? [48:19]
- Something even Peter hasn’t seen in 20 years of investing with over 30,000 clients. [58:09]
- When is the risk of being out of the market greater than the risk of being in? [59:59]
- The protective benefits of diversification. [1:02:13]
- Why Peter advises aspiring investors not to expect more from the market than what their day job is giving them. [1:04:07]
- What does underdiversifying look like, and is it possible to overdiversify? [1:05:41]
- “Markets can remain irrational a lot longer than you and I can remain solvent.” [1:08:43]
- How an investor’s style might differ depending on whether they’re using their personal or professional finances, and how much time they or their client can reasonably expect to be alive. [1:11:28]
- Required and recommended reading for active and aspiring investors. [1:13:58]
- What Peter considers his most worthwhile investment of time, money, and energy — and the hard but valuable lesson it taught him about supply and demand. [1:16:21]
- What Peter sees as the biggest — and most common — mistake wealthy people make, and what he does to help them course correct. [1:20:02]
- Books Peter has most gifted. [1:27:05]
- Caution: In the United States, financial advisors aren’t always required by law to have your best interests at heart. Peter explains how you can know for sure. [1:29:20]
- How do Peter and Creative Planning make money? [1:33:40]
- What advice would Peter, now 48, give to his 30-year-old self? [1:34:43]
- How does Peter help clients discover what to hone in on? [1:36:05]
- What would Peter’s billboard say? [1:38:39]
- The deceptively problematic characteristic of “busyness.” [1:40:09]
- Closing thoughts. [1:41:29]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Tony Robbins
- Warren Buffett
- John Arnold
- LeBron James
- Paul Tudor Jones
- Howard Marks
- Seth Klarman
- Max Rockatansky
- John Bogle
- Ray Dalio
- David Swensen
- Charlie Munger
- Benjamin Graham
- Anthony de Mello
- Kahlil Gibran
- Bernard Madoff
- Socrates
- Mike Tyson
Posted on: January 17, 2019.
1 Comment on “Peter Mallouk — Exploring the Worlds of Investing, Assets, and Quality of Life (#356)”
Good episode as usual Tim, thanks!
My favorite quote is “Education alleviates uncertainty.”
LikeLike