Cal Fussman Corners Tim Ferriss

“All the pieces are coming together here!” — Cal Fussman

I’ve interviewed legendary storyteller Cal Fussman (@calfussman) on this show before (here and here), but this time the roles are reversed, and he interviews me!

If you are not yet familiar with Cal, he is a New York Times bestselling author and a writer-at-large for Esquire magazine, where he is best known for being a primary writer of the “What I Learned” feature. And this interview originally aired on Cal’s podcast, “Big Questions with Cal Fussman.”

Cal has transformed oral history into an art form, conducting probing interviews with the icons who’ve shaped the last 50 years of world history: Mikhail Gorbachev, Jimmy Carter, Ted Kennedy, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Jack Welch, Robert DeNiro, Clint Eastwood, Bruce Springsteen, Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones, Woody Allen, Barbara Walters, Pelé, Yao Ming, Serena Williams, John Wooden, Muhammad Ali, and countless others.

Want to hear another episode with someone who’s collected a lifetime of great stories? — Listen to my interview with Shep Gordon, the man behind some of the biggest names you’ve ever heard, including Alice Cooper, Wolfgang Puck, Anne Murray, and Teddy Pendergrass. (Stream below or right-click here to download):

Connect with Cal Fussman:

Website | Podcast | Twitter | Kevin “The Manager”

How does Cal approach an interview with someone he knows pretty well — like me, for instance? [09:44]

A story about Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and how their teamwork reminds Cal of me. [11:09]

Is my origin story anything like “Iceman” Wim Hof’s? [12:58]

Childhood wrestling and adaptation to thermoregulation woes that led to lifelong self-experimentation. [14:58]

Why growing up when I did probably influenced my interest in nutrition. [20:53]

Contrasting the characteristics of the people who raised me and piecing together what I’ve inherited from them. [22:25]

How does my interest in persuasion and salesmanship tie in with my night owl tendencies? [24:43]

Even if Cal doesn’t think I have the mindset of an artist, I did grow up with serious artistic aspirations. [28:43]

What the “get the crowd first, then sell the product” approach gets you. [30:48]

Contrary to what seems to be popular opinion, I don’t consider myself a risk-taker. [31:47]

How did the way I think about money and efficiency get me fired from one of my first jobs in high school? [32:15]

Other high school jobs that were better suited to my efficiency-centered work ethic. [35:15]

On taking a class with John McPhee at Princeton, a writer who can mesmerize readers with entire books about seemingly mundane subjects like oranges, rocks, tennis, and the time-honored tradition of the bark canoe. [38:36]

How my love for minimalism and elegance relates to my love for Japan. [46:38]

What I learned from John McPhee’s class that translated into better grades in all my other classes. [47:46]

At what point did the ability to control my own journey come into play? [48:10]

My brief career as a safeguard (bouncer) at Princeton. [51:34]

High-tech entrepreneurship field studies on a Radio Shack budget. [59:38]

Learning to speed read through the coursework at Princeton — while coping with dysgraphia. [1:01:34]

What I learned by collecting and analyzing the advertising that caught my eye. [1:05:12]

My first taste of failure as an entrepreneur. [1:06:03]

In marketing, what is a dry test? [1:07:02]

My first taste of success as an entrepreneur. [1:07:52]

My first investment. [1:13:56]

When did the concept for The 4-Hour Workweek really start to formulate? [1:16:07]

Negotiating with Ed Zschau for a seat (or spot on the floor) in his class after I missed the registration deadline. [1:17:48]

Hustling for a job after college. [1:20:57]

Laying the groundwork for my next business venture. [1:27:26]

When success became a series of liabilities and the company I ran started running me. [1:31:41]

How a twice-a-year lecture for Ed Zschau and some time off the grid helped me begin to put what would become 4-Hour Workweek principles in effect. [1:32:14]

The exact moment when business scaling became lifestyle design. [1:33:57]

How insomnia, lack of a television set, and a snarky Princeton student’s feedback led to me writing my first book (in spite of an earlier vow to never write again). [1:34:51]

If you’re going to bother volunteering, make a point of being a good (and memorable) volunteer. [1:36:32]

How Chicken Soup for the Soul co-author Jack Canfield helped me begin the process of writing a book. [1:37:34]

The real reason I was annoyed at The 4-Hour Workweek being rejected over 25 times. [1:39:50]

What sealed the deal at my final pitch. [1:42:21]

How I upheld my part of the bargain and finalized the winning book title. [1:45:17]

Putting a cap on Chapter One: Tim Ferriss — The Early Years. [1:49:41]

Asking better questions and what you can expect if you haven’t had a chance to read Tribe of Mentors yet. [1:49:58]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Posted on: June 30, 2018.

