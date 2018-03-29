Discipline, Sex, Psychedelics, and More — The Return of Drunk Dialing

This episode is a rare exception to the rule — unlike my usual long-form interviews, this is a drunk-dialing Q&A with you guys, which I’ve done a few times in the last few years, including for the celebration of the 100th episode of this podcast. In preparation for this episode, I solicited phone numbers from listeners who wanted to receive a call from me, and then I started drinking and dialing, answering questions and getting a little frisky along the way.

In this episode, I cover topics such as:

How Jocko Willink has made me more disciplined

My thoughts on sex as a “doorway to a higher perception”

My past experiences with stimulants and psychedelics

How I determine if a project is working or not. In other words, how do I decide when I should persevere or quit a project and move on?

How I think about teaching

And much, much more!

Please enjoy this tequila-fueled Q&A!

Discipline, Sex, and Psychedelics -- The Return of Drunk Dialing https://rss.art19.com/episodes/d93a35f0-e171-4a92-887b-35cee645f835.mp3 Download

Listen to it on iTunes.

Stream by clicking here.

Download as an MP3 by right-clicking here and choosing “save as.”

Want to hear another episode when I’m drunk? — Listen to my 100th podcast. In this episode, we discuss tantric sex, how I view and organize my various income streams, marketing yourself in job interviews, and much, much more (stream below or right-click here to download):



#103: Drunk Dialing Fans--Celebrating The 100th Podcast Episode! https://rss.art19.com/episodes/2ffed8c4-306b-4247-9a19-3ca7699cc3ff.mp3 Download

This episode is brought to you by Peloton, which has become a staple of my daily routine. I picked up this bike after seeing the success of my friend Kevin Rose, and I’ve been enjoying it more than I ever imagined. Peloton is an indoor cycling bike that brings live studio classes right to your home. No worrying about fitting classes into your busy schedule or making it to a studio with a crazy commute.

New classes are added every day, and this includes options led by elite NYC instructors in your own living room. You can even live stream studio classes taught by the world’s best instructors, or find your favorite class on demand.

Peloton is offering listeners to this show a special offer. Visit onepeloton.com and enter the code TIM at checkout to receive $100 off accessories with your Peloton bike purchase. This is a great way to get in your workouts or an incredible gift. Again, that’s onepeloton.com and enter the code TIM.

This episode is also brought to you by Sotheby’s Wine, which offers a selection of the world’s best wines for every palate and occasion. Sotheby’s is a global auctioneer and retailer of fine wine with locations in New York, London, and Hong Kong.

They recently created an online store where you can buy wine directly. Their retail wines range from $14 per bottle to $25,000.

Sotheby’s allows you to sort by region, grape, producer — or you can search for a particular bottle or by your budget. If you’re gifting wine, Sotheby’s suggests champagne, red Bordeaux, Burgundy, or Californian wines. Just one restriction — at this time, Sotheby’s can only ship to New York, California, D.C., New Hampshire, and Idaho.

Visit www.sothebyswine.com and use the promo code “Tim” to get 10% off your first order. Again, that’s sothebyswine.com, and use promo code “Tim” for 10% off your delicious wine.

QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

Scroll below for links and show notes…

Selected Links from the Episode

Show Notes

Does having Jocko Willink in my life make me more disciplined? [5:36]

What am I drinking today? [11:51]

What states of higher perception can we cultivate through training? [16:50]

How might this type of training translate into other areas of life? [22:45]

Alternatives to psychedelics for people living in places where their use is criminalized (and what we might do to change this). [26:45]

What (aside from luck) has contributed to my ability to reach and teach my current audience? [32:36]

How do I determine when a project that might be exciting to me isn’t exciting to my audience? [44:57]

Why it sometimes pays to power through a dreadfully uncomfortable project with or without feedback from others. [51:06]

People Mentioned

Posted on: March 29, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Reddit

Print



Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.

Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.