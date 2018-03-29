Discipline, Sex, Psychedelics, and More — The Return of Drunk Dialing

This episode is a rare exception to the rule — unlike my usual long-form interviews, this is a drunk-dialing Q&A with you guys, which I’ve done a few times in the last few years, including for the celebration of the 100th episode of this podcast. In preparation for this episode, I solicited phone numbers from listeners who wanted to receive a call from me, and then I started drinking and dialing, answering questions and getting a little frisky along the way.
In this episode, I cover topics such as:
- How Jocko Willink has made me more disciplined
- My thoughts on sex as a “doorway to a higher perception”
- My past experiences with stimulants and psychedelics
- How I determine if a project is working or not. In other words, how do I decide when I should persevere or quit a project and move on?
- How I think about teaching
- And much, much more!
Please enjoy this tequila-fueled Q&A!
Want to hear another episode when I’m drunk? — Listen to my 100th podcast. In this episode, we discuss tantric sex, how I view and organize my various income streams, marketing yourself in job interviews, and much, much more (stream below or right-click here to download):
Selected Links from the Episode
- Jocko Willink’s first, second, and third appearances on this podcast.
- Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual by Jocko Willink
- Time Is Running Out (Jocko Motivation)
- Casa Dragones
- Best-selling Author Tim Ferriss Visits Cross Campus Santa Monica
- Brendan McCaughey
- The Complete Kama Sutra by Vatsyayana
- Jack Kornfield — Finding Freedom, Love, and Joy in the Present
- The 30-Day Challenge: No Booze, No Masturbating (NOBNOM)
- The Multi-Orgasmic Man: Sexual Secrets Every Man Should Know by Mantak Chia and Douglas Abrams
- Real Mind Control: The 21-Day No-Complaint Experiment
- Are Psychedelic Drugs the Next Medical Breakthrough?
- Why a Breathing Technique That Makes You Trip — without Drugs — should Be Your New Year’s Resolution by Eviana Hartman, Vogue
- Usona Institute
- Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)
- Register your interest in supporting psychedelic scientific research and development here.
- Home of the Waking Up Podcast with Sam Harris
- Calm
- Headspace
- The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life by Timothy Ferriss
- Rust and Iron Episode 1 with Kelly Starrett
- Robin’s Cafe
- Responsive Conference
- The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss
- The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat Loss, Incredible Sex and Becoming Superhuman by Timothy Ferriss
- AcroYoga
- Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World by General Stanley McChrystal, Tantum Collins, and Chris Fussell
- Shopify Build a Business
- The Robin Zander Show
- Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman! (Adventures of a Curious Character) by Richard P. Feynman and Ralph Leighton
- The Tim Ferriss Show, Episode 22: Ed Catmull, President of Pixar, on Steve Jobs, Stories, and Lessons Learned
- Duolingo
Show Notes
- Does having Jocko Willink in my life make me more disciplined? [5:36]
- What am I drinking today? [11:51]
- What states of higher perception can we cultivate through training? [16:50]
- How might this type of training translate into other areas of life? [22:45]
- Alternatives to psychedelics for people living in places where their use is criminalized (and what we might do to change this). [26:45]
- What (aside from luck) has contributed to my ability to reach and teach my current audience? [32:36]
- How do I determine when a project that might be exciting to me isn’t exciting to my audience? [44:57]
- Why it sometimes pays to power through a dreadfully uncomfortable project with or without feedback from others. [51:06]
People Mentioned
- Brendan McCaughey
- Jocko Willink
- Jack Kornfield
- Mantak Chia
- Molly
- Sam Harris
- Robin Zander
- Jenny Sauer-Klein
- Chris Fussell
- Charlie Munger
- Warren Buffett
- Richard Feynman
- Ed Catmull
Posted on: March 29, 2018.
