The 4-Hour Workweek Revisited

My first book, The 4-Hour Workweek, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Thousands of you have asked me how I would update it today — and many have asked why I haven’t updated it since 2009.

For this episode, I discuss common questions and misperceptions, and how I would adjust certain chapters and recommendations.

As always, thank you for listening!

Selected Links from the Episode

Show Notes

After 10 years, why has The 4-Hour Workweek enjoyed such longevity? [08:11]

Why have I avoided making updates to the book in recent years? [13:27]

That being said, what chapters would I be most inclined to refresh? [20:39]

How can someone avoid being caught off guard by their own success? [30:31]

What would 40-year-old me tell 29-year-old me to expect from publishing my first book? [39:58]

How beginning this podcast helped me recover from a difficult time. [44:22]

Resilience is important because failure can happen at any point. How does someone practice resilience? [47:01]

How would I recommend approaching The 4-Hour Workweek for maximum impact? [55:07]

People Mentioned

Posted on: February 2, 2018.

Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.

Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.