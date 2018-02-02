The 4-Hour Workweek Revisited

My first book, The 4-Hour Workweek, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Thousands of you have asked me how I would update it today — and many have asked why I haven’t updated it since 2009.
For this episode, I discuss common questions and misperceptions, and how I would adjust certain chapters and recommendations.
As always, thank you for listening!
- Listen to it on iTunes.
- Stream by clicking here.
- Download as an MP3 by right-clicking here and choosing “save as.”
Want to hear a conversation with a guest that has influenced the way I live my life? Listen to this episode with Tim Urban, in which we discuss the future, how to deal with procrastination, AI, and much much more. Listen to it here (stream below or right-click to download):
This episode is brought to you by WeWork. I haven’t had an office in almost two decades, but working from home and coffee shops isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. When I moved to Austin, one of the first things I did was get a space at WeWork, and I could not be happier.
WeWork is a global network of workspaces where companies and people grow together — in fact, more than ten percent of Fortune 500 companies use WeWork. The idea is simple: you focus on your business, and WeWork takes care of the rest — front desk service, utilities, refreshments, and more. WeWork now has more than 200 locations all over the world, so chances are good there’s one near you. Check out we.co/tim to become a part of the global WeWork community!
This podcast is also brought to you by Peloton, which has become a staple of my daily routine. I picked up this bike after seeing the success of my friend Kevin Rose, and I’ve been enjoying it more than I ever imagined. Peloton is an indoor cycling bike that brings live studio classes right to your home. No worrying about fitting classes into your busy schedule or making it to a studio with a crazy commute.
New classes are added every day, and this includes options led by elite NYC instructors in your own living room. You can even live stream studio classes taught by the world’s best instructors, or find your favorite class on demand.
Peloton is offering listeners to this show a special offer. Visit onepeloton.com and enter the code TIM at checkout to receive $100 off accessories with your Peloton bike purchase. This is a great way to get in your workouts or an incredible gift. Again, that’s onepeloton.com and enter the code TIM.
QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.
Scroll below for links and show notes…
Selected Links from the Episode
- The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss
- My Story
- How to Live Like a Rock Star (or Tango Star) in Buenos Aires…
- The Pareto Principle (80/20 Approach)
- My Outsourced Life by AJ Jacobs
- Filling the Void
- Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs
- The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It by Michael E. Gerber
- Built to Sell: Creating a Business That Can Thrive Without You by John Warrillow
- The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat Loss, Incredible Sex and Becoming Superhuman by Timothy Ferriss
- Add 100-LB to Your Deadlift in 5 Minutes by Tim Ferriss, Men’s Health
- Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World by Timothy Ferriss
- The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life by Timothy Ferriss
- Stoicism Resources and Recommendations
- The Tao of Seneca: Letters from a Stoic Master + On Groundless Fears (Letter 13)
- Personal Power II: The Driving Force!
- Fear-Setting: The Most Valuable Exercise I Do Every Month
Show Notes
- After 10 years, why has The 4-Hour Workweek enjoyed such longevity? [08:11]
- Why have I avoided making updates to the book in recent years? [13:27]
- That being said, what chapters would I be most inclined to refresh? [20:39]
- How can someone avoid being caught off guard by their own success? [30:31]
- What would 40-year-old me tell 29-year-old me to expect from publishing my first book? [39:58]
- How beginning this podcast helped me recover from a difficult time. [44:22]
- Resilience is important because failure can happen at any point. How does someone practice resilience? [47:01]
- How would I recommend approaching The 4-Hour Workweek for maximum impact? [55:07]
People Mentioned
- Jean-Baptiste Say
- Barry Ross
- Pavel Tsatsouline
- Marc Maron
- Joe Rogan
- Adam Bornstein
- Chris Hardwick
- Seneca
- Marcus Aurelius
- Bill Belichick
- George Washington
- Thomas Jefferson
- Tony Robbins
- Warren Buffett
Posted on: February 2, 2018.
Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.
Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.
Comment Rules: Remember what Fonzie was like? Cool. That’s how we’re gonna be — cool. Critical is fine, but if you’re rude, we’ll delete your stuff. Please do not put your URL in the comment text and please use your PERSONAL name or initials and not your business name, as the latter comes off like spam. Have fun and thanks for adding to the conversation! (Thanks to Brian Oberkirch for the inspiration)