The Lost Presentation That Launched The 4-Hour Workweek — “Secrets of Doing More with Less in a Digital World” From SXSW 2007 (#548)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.

This is a special episode, which features my very first speech at SXSW in March of 2007! I didn’t know that a recording existed, and it was a great surprise when Cal Newport, author of Deep Work and writer for The New Yorker sent it to me.

He used it as part of his research for a recent article that was published in The New Yorker, which is titled “Revisiting The 4-Hour Workweek: How Tim Ferriss’s 2007 manifesto anticipated our current moment of professional upheaval.”

And the 2007 SXSW speech was really the event that put everything into high gear. Influential tech bloggers who had heard about the SXSW talk wrote about The 4-Hour Workweek, which put it on the radar of bigger media outlets. Eventually, the book made it onto The New York Times Best Sellers list, where it stayed, more or less, for the next seven years. It’s been a wild ride.

One last thing: Hugh Forrest, if you’re listening, thank you again for giving me a shot way back in the day!

Please enjoy!

SHOW NOTES

How do your decisions and priorities change if retirement will never be an option, and what do you do to avoid becoming a bottleneck when your business outscales you? Here’s why the pursuit of a 4-Hour Workweek isn’t for lazy people. [06:06]

Definition: determining what it is that you want to create from a lifestyle standpoint and how much this costs. How Tim applied the 80/20 Rule (aka Pareto’s Principle) to reduce the time he had to spend managing his own business. [13:48]

“It is a commonplace observation that work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.” -Cyril Northcote Parkinson. How to ensure Parkinson’s Law isn’t governing your life. [19:01]

Elimination: how you can focus on the crucial few instead of the trivial many, starting with the way you process email. [20:15]

Automation: why you should outsource anything that occupies more time than you can afford to pay yourself. [24:14]

Liberation: creating mobility and taking advantage of the time that you create. [27:14]

The summary: the point of life is to enjoy it and the three currencies — time, income, and mobility — are vehicles to achieving it. [34:03]

How do you fire 80 percent of your clients without building bad will within the community? [35:48]

What happens when the people to whom I’ve outsourced the bulk of my work read The 4-Hour Workweek? [38:21]

How do meetings work in a 4-Hour Workweek scenario? [39:12]

How transparent should you be with your customers about how much of your workload is outsourced, and how do you justify increasing rates under these circumstances? [40:59]

How do auto-responders fit into relationship management? [43:25]

When eliminating, how do you figure out what’s important and what’s not important? [45:11]

Tools I used (circa 2007) to leverage my time, and what I consider to be the most valuable skill set you can develop. [48:40]

How does someone focus on what’s important in an era when distractions are so abundant? [50:27]

How can an employee implement 4-Hour Workweek tactics and strategies when locked into a traditional 40-hour job structure? [53:28]

The challenge. [57:40]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

