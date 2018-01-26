Best Investments, Bad Advice to Avoid, and Other Life Lessons



“The world always makes sense; we just don’t understand it.”

-Adam Robinson

This episode sets a new record with five guests — each considered among the best in their field. It features Adam Robinson (@IAmAdamRobinson), Debbie Millman (@debbiemillman), Neil Strauss (@neilstrauss), Scott Belsky (@scottbelsky), and Veronica Belmont (@Veronica).

This roundtable conversation discusses best investments, favorite failures, and bad advice to avoid. I really enjoyed all of the answers from the guests as there’s lots of actionable advice. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did!

Selected Links from the Episode

Show Notes

Introducing Adam Robinson. [05:55]

Bad recommendations Adam hears often. [07:17]

One of Adam’s most worthwhile investments. [13:09]

Introducing Debbie Millman. [17:12]

What is Debbie’s favorite failure? [18:44]

One of Debbie’s most worthwhile investments. [20:30]

Bad recommendations Debbie hears often. [26:48]

Introducing Neil Strauss. [27:47]

Neil’s favorite failure. [28:40]

One of Neil’s most worthwhile investments. [31:54]

Introducing Scott Belsky. [35:41]

Bad recommendations Scott hears often. [36:46]

What advice would Scott give to a smart, driven college student about to enter the so-called “real” world? [39:32]

Introducing Veronica Belmont. [41:16]

Veronica’s favorite failure. [42:28]

Bad recommendations Veronica hears often. [44:07]

What advice would Veronica give to a smart, driven college student about to enter the so-called “real” world? [44:38]

