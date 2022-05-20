In Case You Missed It: April 2022 Recap of The Tim Ferriss Show (#595)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.

This is a special inbetweenisode, which serves as a recap of the episodes from last month. It features a short clip from each conversation in one place so you can easily jump around to get a feel for the episode and guest.

See it as a teaser. Something to whet your appetite. If you like what you hear, you can of course find the full episodes at tim.blog/podcast.

Please enjoy!

Timestamps:

Terry Crews: 00:01:27

Tony Fadell: 00:11:16

Donald Hoffman: 00:17:57

Kevin Rose: 00:24:20

A.J. Jacobs: 00:35:05

Bo Shao: 00:41:37

Tom Morello: 00:56:07

Full episode titles:

Terry Crews on Masculinity, True Power, Therapy, and Resisting Cynicism

Tony Fadell of iPod, iPhone, and Nest Fame — Stories of Steve Jobs on “Vacation,” Product Design and Team Building, Good Assholes vs. Bad Assholes, Investing in Trends Before They Become Trends, The Hydrogen Economy, The Future of Batteries, and More

Professor Donald Hoffman — The Case Against Reality, Beyond Spacetime, Rethinking Death, Panpsychism, QBism, and More

The Random Show with Kevin Rose — Current Books, Men’s Groups, Tuna Helper, the Latest in NFTs, Fierce Intimacy, and More

A.J. Jacobs — How to Be Less Furious and More Curious

Bo Shao — His Path from Food Rations to Managing Billions, the Blessings and Burdens of Chasing Perfection, Building the eBay of China in 1999, Pillars of Parenting, and Pursuing the Unpopular

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine Fame — Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss

Please enjoy!

#595: In Case You Missed It: April 2022 Recap of The Tim Ferriss Show

