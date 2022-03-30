Susan Cain on Transforming Pain, Building Your Emotional Resilience, Exploring Sufi Wisdom, Tapping into Bittersweet Songs, and Seeking the Shards of Light (#583)

“What I’ve learned is that this bittersweet tradition, it’s been with us for centuries. And what it teaches us is that we are creatures who are born to transform pain into beauty.”— Susan Cain
Susan Cain (@susancain) is the author of Quiet Journal: Discover Your Secret Strengths and Unleash Your Inner Power, Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverts, and Quiet: The Power of Introverts in A World That Can’t Stop Talking, the latter of which spent eight years on the New York Times Best Sellers list and has been translated into 40 languages.
Susan’s first record-smashing TED Talk has been viewed more than 40 million times and was named by Bill Gates as one of his all-time favorite talks (and if you like that one, you should check out her most recent TED Talk with violinist Min Kym). LinkedIn named her the top sixth influencer in the world, just behind Richard Branson and Melinda Gates. Susan partners with Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, and Dan Pink to curate the Next Big Idea Club. They donate all of their proceeds to children’s literacy programs.
Her new book is Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole.
Want to hear the last time Susan Cain was on the podcast? Have a listen to our conversation here in which we discuss how she went from someone who feared public speaking to giving her own TED Talk, strategies for introverts dealing with group dinners, public speaking as a force multiplier for every other skill, terrible first drafts, writing process, the joy of bittersweet and minor key music, and much more.
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Connect with Susan Cain:
Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram
- Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain | Amazon
- Susan’s Bittersweet Playlist | Spotify
- Susan Cain and Min Kym: The Hidden Power of Sad Songs and Rainy Days | TED Summit 2019
- Quiet Journal: Discover Your Secret Strengths and Unleash Your Inner Power by Susan Cain | Amazon
- Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverts by Susan Cain | Amazon
- Quiet: The Power of Introverts in A World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain | Amazon
- Susan Cain: The Power of Introverts | TED 2012
- Curated Nonfiction Subscription Book Club | Next Big Idea Club
- Susan Cain — How to Overcome Fear and Embrace Creativity | The Tim Ferriss Show #357
- 7 Proven Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate | Healthline
- Anthem (Live in London) | Leonard Cohen
- What is Kabbalah? | Reform Judaism
- 5 Teachings from the Japanese Wabi-Sabi Philosophy That Can Drastically Improve Your Life | Omar Itani
- Rumi: The Wound is the Place Where the Light Enters You | The Search For Wisdom
- Love Dogs by Rumi | The MERI Center at UCSF
- The Science of Music: Why Do Songs in a Minor Key Sound Sad? | NME
- Why Sad Songs Say So Much by Susan Cain | Quiet Revolution
- Our Longing Back to the Garden of Eden | NIV
- The Long Arm of Etymology, Or, Longing for Word Origins | OUPblog
- Survival of the Fittest: Groups versus Individuals | Farnam Street
- Dacher Keltner on the Vagus Nerve | Greater Good Science Center
- Battle of Wits Scene | The Princess Bride
- What Is Sufism? | Institute for Global Change
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow | The Wizard of Oz
- “…Our Hearts Are Restless…” An Analysis of One of the Greatest Sentences Ever Written | TGC
- Beauty in Sorrow by Balaji Ravichandran | The Guardian
- How to Turn Your Grief into Creativity | Baha’i Teachings
- Hinach Yafah (You Are Beautiful) | Idan Raichel
- Amharic Alphabet, Pronunciation, and Language | Omniglot
- The Troubadours and the Song of the Crusades by Haley Caroline Kaye | Bard Digital Commons
- Saudade: An Untranslatable, Undeniably Potent Word | alt.latino
- Is There an Equivalent of the Japanese Word ‘Natsukashii’ in Other Languages? | Japan Today
- Mono No Aware | The School Of Life
- Shinto | Japan Guide
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering by Marie Kondo | Amazon
- Mujō | Routledge Encyclopedia of Philosophy
- How the Japanese Culture of Celebrating Cherry Blossoms Finds Beauty in Fleeting Change | WUWM
- Pothos | Livius
- The Odyssey by Homer | Amazon
- 7 Things My Father Taught Me by Susan Cain | LinkedIn
- Emergency Sex and Other Desperate Measures: A True Story From Hell On Earth by Kenneth Cain, Heidi Postlewait, and Andrew Thomson | Amazon
- Valentine (Why There Would Be No Quiet Revolution Without My Husband) by Susan Cain | LinkedIn
- Crazy Eddie ’80s Commercials | YouTube
- “This is Doma, the Perfect Jewel of a Greenwich Village Café…” | Instagram
- Empathy: The Human Connection to Patient Care | Cleveland Clinic
- Parking Lot LEARN Strategy | K20 Center
- Descendants of Holocaust Survivors Have Altered Stress Hormones | Scientific American
- Can Trauma Be Inherited Between Generations? | The Atlantic
- Fearful Memories Passed Down to Mouse Descendants | Scientific American
- After All | Dar Williams
- 12 Signs You Are the “Wounded Healer” Personality Archetype | Thought Catalog
- MDMA: An Unconventional Treatment Option for PTSD | Mount Sinai New York
- Art Is the Highest Form of Hope & Other Quotes by Artists by Phaidon Editors | Amazon
- The Power Of Introverts, Animated | Fast Company
- Janna Levin on Extra Dimensions, Time Travel, and How to Overcome Boots in the Face | The Tim Ferriss Show #445
- “…Made for Another World.” | C.S. Lewis Institute
- Mere Christianity by C.S. Lewis | Amazon
- The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis | Amazon
- The Weight of Glory by C.S. Lewis | Amazon
- The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Tim Ferriss | Amazon
- My Healing Journey After Childhood Abuse (Includes Extensive Resource List) | The Tim Ferriss Show #464
- Saisei Foundation
- Self Unbound: Ego Dissolution in Psychedelic Experience | Neuroscience of Consciousness
- Nick Norris — Navy SEAL and Athlete on Training, Post-Traumatic Growth, and Healing | The Tim Ferriss Show #378
- “Trip of Compassion” — The Most Compelling Movie I’ve Seen In The Last Year | Tim Ferriss
SHOW NOTES
- Conversation around a book titled Bittersweet should always begin with dark chocolate.
- How did Susan arrive at the thesis for Bittersweet, and what did she learn about bittersweetness as a timeless human tradition?
- Where can someone curious about bittersweet music taste a sample of Susan’s favorites?
- Parallel wisdom for people of faith, hardcore atheists, and everyone in between from two of bittersweet art’s heaviest hitters: Leonard Cohen and Rumi.
- Why does minor key music often invoke melancholy?
- “Days of honey, days of onions.” Psychology may not (yet) distinguish between melancholy and depression, but wisdom traditions have known the difference for thousands of years.
- For those of us who closely associate depression and melancholy, what’s the value in seeking out the latter when we try so hard to avoid the former?
- Where Sufism fits in to Susan’s exploration of bittersweetness and search for a language of longing. [29:41]
- Creativity as a byproduct of bittersweetness.
- Thoughts on the song Hinach Yafah by Idan Raichel.
- How is mono no aware expressed in your part of the world?
- How can someone begin attuning their senses to the feelings that feed into bittersweetness?
- Susan shares the now-framed email the man who would become her husband sent after their second date.
- Most of us long for people, places, and things that didn’t make it through the pandemic. RIP, Doma.
- An empathy exercise: what captions and subtitles would accompany the people around you?
- Can grief be inherited? Here’s what the science says.
- Learning to heal others helps us heal ourselves.
- What’s the unexpected benefit Susan enjoys by immersing herself in the theses of her books during the lengthy writing process?
- Favorite quotations from Art Is the Highest Form of Hope, a book Susan gifted my way a few years ago.
- A point Susan feels some readers of Bittersweet might underappreciate or misinterpret.
- A brief bask in the warm wisdom of Jana Levin and C.S. Lewis.
- Susan asks what made me shift gears from being an “I’m going to teach you to be successful” author to someone in search of ways to turn pain into beauty.
- Susan’s advice to her 30-year-old-self (and the any-aged rest of us), moral obligation, coping with life’s crossroads, and other parting thoughts.
MORE SUSAN CAIN QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW
“What I’ve learned is that this bittersweet tradition, it’s been with us for centuries. And what it teaches us is that we are creatures who are born to transform pain into beauty.”
— Susan Cain
“I define bittersweetness as the state in which you know, you accept, and you truly inhabit the idea that life is always simultaneously joy and sorrow, it’s light and dark.”
— Susan Cain
“Right now, psychology makes no distinction between melancholy and depression. You could think of melancholy as being kind of a synonym for bittersweetness, but you won’t find it in psychology. You find it in all the wisdom traditions and the artists and the poets — they’ve been talking about it for thousands of years. But in psychology, no, it’s just depression. That’s all there is.”
— Susan Cain
“When I hear music, I’m like, ‘That’s what people are talking about when they talk about God.’ It is the same thing to me.”
— Susan Cain
“To me, the best moments in life are also when I’m reading a book or hearing music or whatever, where I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that person just articulated something that I have experienced, and I never really thought about it that way, and I know exactly that person’s heart and mind.’ Maybe they lived 2,000 years ago and I still know them.”
— Susan Cain
“I’ve been a deep agnostic/atheist my whole life, and one of the biggest things I learned from the Bittersweet project is that it’s such a false dichotomy, this difference between atheists and believers. We all feel this longing, and the longing we feel is the return message for everyone.”
— Susan Cain
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Bill Gates
- Richard Branson
- Melinda French Gates
- Malcolm Gladwell
- Adam Grant
- Daniel Pink
- Leonard Cohen
- Jalal al-Din Rumi
- Allah
- Khidr
- Scott Barry Kaufman
- David B. Yaden
- Charles Darwin
- Dacher Keltner
- Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee
- Saint Augustine
- Adam Cohen
- Idan Raichel
- Hafiz
- Marie Kondo
- Odysseus
- Homer
- Alexander the Great
- Ken Cain
- Jason Kanov
- Laura Madden
- Simcha Raphael
- Dar Williams
- Kerry Ressler
- Rachel Yehuda
- Molly Ferriss
- Gerhard Richter
- Mark Rothko
- Janna Levin
- C.S. Lewis
- Tara Brach
- Ludwig Wittgenstein
