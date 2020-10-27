Yuval Noah Harari on The Story of Sapiens, The Power of Awareness, and The Brilliance of Bone-Conduction Headphones (#477)

“As a species, we are very good in acquiring more power, but we are not good at all in translating power into happiness.”— Yuval Noah Harari
Prof. Yuval Noah Harari (@harari_yuval) is a historian and bestselling author who is considered one of the world’s most influential public intellectuals today. His popular books—Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century— have sold 27.5 million copies in 60 languages. They have been recommended by Barack Obama, Chris Evans, Janelle Monáe, Bill Gates, and many others. The Guardian has credited Sapiens with revolutionizing the nonfiction market and popularizing “brainy books.”
He is also behind Sapiens: A Graphic History, a new graphic novel series in collaboration with comics artists David Vandermeulen (co-writer) and Daniel Casanave (illustrator). This beautifully illustrated series is a radical reworking of his book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind. The series will be published in four volumes starting in fall 2020 with Volume 1, The Birth of Humankind, which is out now.
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Connect with Yuval Noah Harari:
Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
- Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) by Yuval Noah Harari, David Vandermeulen, and Daniel Casanave
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
- Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
- 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari
- How the ‘Brainy’ Book Became a Publishing Phenomenon | The Guardian
- Kibbutz and Moshav | Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World by Tim Ferriss
- What is Vipassana Meditation? | Dhamma.org
- Transcendental Meditation (TM)
- How to Practice Mindfulness Meditation | Mindful
- University of Oxford
- From Animals into Gods: A Brief History of Humankind by Harari Yuval Noah
- The Deborah Harris Agency | Jerusalem
- The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters
- Buddhist Researchers Seek to Reveal Link between Heart, Mind | Lion’s Roar
- Stone Age Economics by Marshall Sahlins
- Yuval Noah Harari Gives the Really Big Picture | The New Yorker
- Money Isn’t the Root of All Evil | The Simple Dollar
- Tech CEOs Are in Love with Their Principal Doomsayer | The New York Times
- Sources of the Self: The Making of the Modern Identity by Charles Taylor
- Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
- 1984 by George Orwell
- The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power by Shoshana Zuboff
- FINIS Duo Underwater Bone Conduction MP3 Player
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams (Audiobook Narrated by Stephen Fry)
- Black Mirror Season 3, Episode 4: “San Junipero” Is the Show’s Most Beautiful, Most Hopeful Episode Yet | Vox
- ‘Black Mirror’ Recap: ‘Nosedive’ Is a Sharp Satire About Social Media | The Atlantic
- A ‘Black Mirror’ Episode Predicted the 2016 Election and the Similarities Are Eerie | Bustle
- China’s Chilling ‘Social Credit System’ Is Straight Out of Dystopian Sci-Fi, and It’s Already Switched On | Science Alert
- Her | Prime Video
- Exhalation by Ted Chiang
- Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang
- Arrival | Prime Video
- The Turing Test | Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy
- Population Reconstructions for Humans and Megafauna Suggest Mixed Causes for North American Pleistocene Extinctions | Nature Communications
- Fossil DNA Reveals New Twists in Modern Human Origins | Quanta Magazine
- The Impossible Task of Remembering the Nanking Massacre | The Atlantic
- ‘Humans Were Not Centre Stage’: How Ancient Cave Art Puts Us in Our Place | The Guardian
- 20 Things You Didn’t Know About … Neanderthals | Discover Magazine
- The Sandman Box Set by Neil Gaiman
- Sapienship
- How Did Shark Attack Hysteria Originate in the US? | AccuWeather
- Nuclear War Makes a Comeback | Sierra Club
- The Climate Crisis – A Race We Can Win | United Nations
- Technology Outlook 2020: A New Breed of Disruption | Chief Executive
- We Could Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth. Here’s How. | National Geographic
- Island by Aldous Huxley
SHOW NOTES
Note from the editor: Timestamps will be added shortly.
- Does Yuval live on a moshav, or is this just another example of the Wikipedia echo effect?
- Yuval practices vipassana meditation for two hours every day and takes an annual meditation retreat for a month or two. But how did this dedication to the practice begin?
- Six months after this first experience with vipassana meditation, what changed for Yuval?
- How did Sapiens evolve from Yuval’s history lectures at Hebrew University to a sleepy Amazon self-publication of 2,000 to a worldwide sensation published in 60 languages to an audience of over 20 million (and counting)?
- What are the advantages to developing a book from lecture notes (as Peter Thiel and Blake Masters also did for Zero to One)?
- How did Yuval come to be so cognizant of suffering, and in what ways does he see it fitting into the larger picture of human history?
- On the test of suffering as a way to sort the real from the imaginary stories we collectively tell ourselves.
- Why money, from antiquity to the modern day, is really a story about trust.
- In what ways has life changed for Yuval since his unexpected elevation to fame as a bestselling author, and how does it compare to what it might have been like if he’d remained an obscure medieval history professor?
- If Yuval were superhuman, what would be his superpower — and why?
- What kind of advice can Yuval’s close friends rely on him to give?
- What would Yuval’s friends say is his superpower?
- How does Yuval relate to happiness and how it contrasts with suffering and misery?
- Has Yuval made any decisions or adopted any frameworks that have helped him preserve some modicum of personal space and privacy?
- Thinkers and writers from history who have influenced Yuval.
- Why art moves us most when it expresses externally the inner feelings and thoughts for which we have no vocabulary — and should serve as a reminder that it’s unfair to expect others to understand us fully when we don’t necessarily understand ourselves fully.
- On Brave New World, 1984, and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy as philosophy, and how Yuval listens to audiobooks while swimming.
- Is Black Mirror philosophy or prophecy?
- Why Yuval thinks the movie Her raises more interesting philosophical questions about the future of AI than, say, The Terminator.
- Does Yuval think we’re close to the point where AI will demonstrate the difficulties posed by the word “understand” and the concept of understanding?
- How and why did Yuval decide to take Sapiens into the realm of the graphic novel with Sapiens: A Graphic History, and how has it allowed him and his co-conspirators (David Vandermeulen, and Daniel Casanave) to rethink and teach history in an unconventional way?
- How did Yuval and his team balance scientific objectivity with political correctness when bringing Sapiens into a visual format?
- Sapiens: A Graphic History will eventually be a four-volume set. How soon can we expect to see the next three, what does the creation process look like, and what do Yuval, David, and Daniel hope the world will take away from the series?
- What is Yuval’s mission statement?
- What does Yuval see as the most important global problems facing humanity right now, and where does he see humanity going in the next two centuries?
- Of our possible fates, which worries Yuval the most?
- When reflecting on the darker aspects of past, present, and potential future, what keeps Yuval going?
- Parting thoughts.
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Barack Obama
- Chris Evans
- Bill Gates
- David Vandermeulen
- Daniel Casanave
- S.N. Goenka
- Itzik Yahav
- Deborah Harris
- Peter Thiel
- Blake Masters
- Richard Feynman
- Gautama Buddha
- Woody Allen
- Marcus Aurelius
- Charles Taylor
- Aldous Huxley
- Shoshana Zuboff
- Stephen Fry
- Zaphod Beeblebrox
- Donald Trump
- Ted Chiang
- Alan Turing
- Sherlock Holmes
- Agatha Christie
- Winston Churchill
- Adolf Hitler
- Joseph Stalin
