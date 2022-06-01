Primatologist Isabel Behncke — What We Can Learn from Bonobos and Chimpanzees, Lessons from Sex and Play, Walking 3,000 Kilometers Through The Heart of Darkness, The Ape and The Sushi Master, and More (#598)

Illustration via 99designs

“Play prepares you for the future.” — Isabel Behncke

Isabel Behncke (@IsabelBehncke) is a field primatologist and applied evolutionary ethologist who studies social behavior in animals (including humans) to understand our urgent challenges with each other and the planet.

Isabel grew up at the foothills of the Andes mountains in Chile, where she developed a life-long love for nature and wildness as well as culture and the arts. An explorer-scientist, she is the first South American to follow great apes in the wild in Africa. She walked more than 3,000 km (~1864 miles) in the jungles of Congo for her field research observing the social lives of wild bonobo apes, who, together with chimpanzees, are our closest living relatives. Isabel documented how bonobos play freely in nature and has extended this research to study how human apes play — at Burning Man, other festivals, and in everyday life. Isabel has observed how play is at the root of creativity, social bonding, and healthy development, findings that have relevance in education, innovation, complex risk assessments, and freedom.

Isabel holds a BSc in Zoology and an MSc in Nature Conservation, both from University College London, an MPhil in Human Evolution from Cambridge University, and a PhD in Evolutionary Anthropology from Oxford University. She has won several distinctions for her public communication and knowledge integration, which ranges in formats from TED, WIRED, the UN, BBC, and Nat Geo, to rural schools in Patagonia and traveling buses of schoolchildren in Congo. She is a senior fellow of the Gruter Institute, a TED fellow, and currently advises the Chilean government, working on long-term strategies in science, technology, innovation, and knowledge for Chile’s President. She can be found in Chile and New York City.

Please enjoy!

#598: Primatologist Isabel Behncke — What We Can Learn from Bonobos and Chimpanzees, Lessons from Sex and Play, Walking 3,000 Kilometers Through The Heart of Darkness, The Ape and the Sushi Master, and More

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Isabel Behncke:

SHOW NOTES

Baco and Jiro

What is an applied evolutionary ethologist?

Lorenz vs. Skinner

The brilliance of consilience

Humboldt vs. Darwin and the origins of evolutionary thinking

Recent revolutionary thoughts about evolution

Complexity and niche construction

What’s more fun: a barrel of chimpanzees or a barrel of bonobos?

Chimpanzee geography

Magnificent bonobos

Female mammal problems and solutions

Sexual dimorphism

Avoiding naturalistic fallacies

How accurate is it to call the Congo the Heart of Darkness?

Why are the Japanese so interested in animal behavior?

Potato-washing monkeys

Why do breakthroughs seem to come in clusters?

Animals at play: the adaptive joker hypothesis

The overlap between flow states and play

What the natural world can teach humans about optimizing play

The everlasting tango between energy and time

Post-pandemic play

How much do we understand about the way animals communicate?

The drunken monkey hypothesis

Parting thoughts

MORE ISABEL BEHNCKE QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

“Time is an incredibly democratizing force, because you and an earthworm have 24 hours in the day. That’s a fixed budget, which means that there’s this constant interplay, tango or martial art, between your energy budget and your time budget. How you buy time or you use time is in interaction with your energy budget.”

— Isabel Behncke

“There’s something about really putting yourself in the feet, and the wings, and the mind of another animal as much as you can.”

— Isabel Behncke

“Evolution really is about how all life is related and how all life evolves. Everything has an origin and, like King Lear said, ‘Nothing comes from nothing.'”

— Isabel Behncke

“Being a female mammal is expensive.”

— Isabel Behncke

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Related and Recommended

