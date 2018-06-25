In this podcast, I had the rare opportunity to interview three men in Level 4 maximum security at Kern Valley State Prison. There was no time to do homework on any of them, so I crossed my fingers and jumped in. It was incredibly nerve-wracking and, ultimately, incredibly rewarding and fun. Any expectations I might have had going in were exceeded.

I owe special thanks to Cat Hoke, all the men who participate in Defy (the program Cat started), and all the staff and officers at Kern, including Chief Deputy Warden Goss who made it possible for me to bring recording equipment. Thank you for the help, sir!

If you’re interested in a similar prison visit after listening to this episode, Cat now has five more trips lined up. Simply email admin@cathoke.com for more details. If this episode moves you in any way, make sure to check out Defy and other groups doing this work and making an impact, like the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC).

Enjoy!







Inside a Maximum Security Prison: Three Stories of Redemption and Entrepreneurship https://rss.art19.com/episodes/07fc8674-4f90-49c4-babc-b27bb50a2841.mp3 Download

Want to hear another inspiring conversation? — Check out my interview with Catherine Hoke, the founder of Defy Ventures and author of A Second Chance. Stream below or right-click here to download.

Catherine Hoke — The Master of Second Chances https://rss.art19.com/episodes/da5e12e0-b238-46fe-b407-7a75de5b1853.mp3 Download

This podcast is brought to you by Helix Sleep. I recently moved into a new home and needed new beds, and I purchased mattresses from Helix Sleep.

It offers mattresses personalized to your preferences and sleeping style — without costing thousands of dollars. Visit Helixsleep.com/TIM and take the simple 2-3 minute sleep quiz to get started, and the team there will build a mattress you’ll love.

Its customer service makes all the difference. The mattress arrives within a week, and the shipping is completely free. You can try the mattress for 100 nights, and if you’re not happy, they’ll pick it up and offer a full refund. To personalize your sleep experience, visit Helixsleep.com/TIM and you’ll receive up to $125 off your custom mattress. Enjoy!

This podcast is also brought to you by the Wondery network’s Business Wars. Hosted by David D. Brown, former anchor of the Peabody award-winning public radio business program Marketplace, Business Wars shares the untold and very real stories of what goes on behind the scenes with the leaders, investors, and executives that take businesses either to new heights or utter ruin.

I recommend starting with the first one, Sudden Death, which is the first of an eight-part series that chronicles the brutal business battle between Netflix and Blockbuster, and later HBO. Other episodes dig into epic face-offs that have shaped the landscape of what we buy and how we live, such as Marvel vs. DC, Nike vs. Adidas, Nintendo vs. Sony, and Hearst vs. Pulitzer. You can search for Business Wars on iTunes or your favorite podcast provider, or you can just go directly to wondery.fm/tim to start listening right now.

QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

Scroll below for links and show notes…

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

SHOW NOTES

A lengthier introduction than most, establishing how this unique episode came together, and why I think it’s an important listen for all of us. [04:34]

On a societal level, what’s more likely to reduce recidivism among those convicted of serious crimes: punishment or rehabilitation? [07:42]

Why getting permission to bring recording equipment into a maximum security prison is problematic. [09:23]

Don’t empathize with people in prison? Try the “step to the line” exercise. [10:22]

How you can experience a prison visit like this one. [14:18]

If you’re ashamed of backsliding in your goals, here’s a helpful follow up from Jason, one of the men you’ll meet in this episode. [14:40]

Setting the scene: visitation center. [17:15]

Meet Jason. [17:40]

Meet Ian. [18:09]

Meet Brandon. [18:57]

What catalyzed the choice these men made to change their trajectory? [19:38]

Jason’s story. [20:24]

Ian’s story. [22:54]

Brandon’s story. [26:54]

New beliefs a chaplain instilled in once-atheist Brandon. [29:42]

What new beliefs have helped Jason stay on his path? [30:49]

Good influences and beliefs that have helped Ian. [31:41]

How do these men try to influence others to course correct? Who do they choose to approach, and why? [33:34]

What have been the most effective approaches for guiding others toward redirection? [35:26]

Creating change from the inside out. [38:23]

Are there patterns that lead to people straying from their path? What can be done to help them back once such a pattern has been identified? [39:48]

Did anything from Jason’s gang experience translate into something he can use in a positive way today? [42:35]

The others weigh in on Jason’s skills, reputation, and values. [44:11]

Where would these men like to be in three years, and what are they doing to pave the way there? [45:49]

Ian’s answer. [45:54]

Jason’s answer. [47:34]

What keeps them going? What would make them look back on their time here with pride? [47:59]

Tools helpful for nudging others toward a better path. [49:09]

Practical and purpose-driven questions that lead to problem solving. [50:27]

How does Ian look back on the crimes that got him sentenced to prison? [52:59]

Resisting temptation or recovering from a relapse. [54:40]

Ian tries to lead by example, but even he loses his cool sometimes. He shares one incident and how he managed to de-escalate it. [55:51]

Jason tries to foresee possible outcomes and avoid escalation from the get-go, but understands that variables can throw a wrench in any plan. [1:00:00]

Brandon admits he loses his cool and snaps fairly regularly. He tries to run through a mental checklist to take a breath before saying something regrettable and leans on the other two for help on this front. Here’s one story where he overcame these urges and did the right thing. [1:01:16]

Where would Brandon like to be three years from now? [1:06:26]

These three produce the Kern Valley 180 Podcast. How did this come about, and what are the logistics? Is it available to people outside the system? [1:07:13]

Ian asks what compelled me to come to a level four maximum security prison and sit down with them. [1:10:13]

Ian explains one of the podcast’s main goals. [1:12:39]

Jason asks how I come up with questions for understanding what makes people tick. [1:15:59]

Ian’s parting thoughts. [1:22:58]

Brandon’s parting thoughts. [1:23:51]

Jason’s parting thoughts. [1:24:44]

My parting thoughts. [1:25:29]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Posted on: June 25, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Reddit

Print



Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.

Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.