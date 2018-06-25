Inside a Maximum Security Prison: Three Stories of Redemption and Entrepreneurship

In this podcast, I had the rare opportunity to interview three men in Level 4 maximum security at Kern Valley State Prison. There was no time to do homework on any of them, so I crossed my fingers and jumped in. It was incredibly nerve-wracking and, ultimately, incredibly rewarding and fun. Any expectations I might have had going in were exceeded.
I owe special thanks to Cat Hoke, all the men who participate in Defy (the program Cat started), and all the staff and officers at Kern, including Chief Deputy Warden Goss who made it possible for me to bring recording equipment. Thank you for the help, sir!
If you’re interested in a similar prison visit after listening to this episode, Cat now has five more trips lined up. Simply email admin@cathoke.com for more details. If this episode moves you in any way, make sure to check out Defy and other groups doing this work and making an impact, like the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC).
- Listen to it on Apple Podcasts.
- Stream by clicking here.
- Download as an MP3 by right-clicking here and choosing “save as.”
Want to hear another inspiring conversation? — Check out my interview with Catherine Hoke, the founder of Defy Ventures and author of A Second Chance. Stream below or right-click here to download.
This podcast is brought to you by Helix Sleep. I recently moved into a new home and needed new beds, and I purchased mattresses from Helix Sleep.
It offers mattresses personalized to your preferences and sleeping style — without costing thousands of dollars. Visit Helixsleep.com/TIM and take the simple 2-3 minute sleep quiz to get started, and the team there will build a mattress you’ll love.
Its customer service makes all the difference. The mattress arrives within a week, and the shipping is completely free. You can try the mattress for 100 nights, and if you’re not happy, they’ll pick it up and offer a full refund. To personalize your sleep experience, visit Helixsleep.com/TIM and you’ll receive up to $125 off your custom mattress. Enjoy!
This podcast is also brought to you by the Wondery network’s Business Wars. Hosted by David D. Brown, former anchor of the Peabody award-winning public radio business program Marketplace, Business Wars shares the untold and very real stories of what goes on behind the scenes with the leaders, investors, and executives that take businesses either to new heights or utter ruin.
I recommend starting with the first one, Sudden Death, which is the first of an eight-part series that chronicles the brutal business battle between Netflix and Blockbuster, and later HBO. Other episodes dig into epic face-offs that have shaped the landscape of what we buy and how we live, such as Marvel vs. DC, Nike vs. Adidas, Nintendo vs. Sony, and Hearst vs. Pulitzer. You can search for Business Wars on iTunes or your favorite podcast provider, or you can just go directly to wondery.fm/tim to start listening right now.
QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.
Scroll below for links and show notes…
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- Defy Ventures
- Anti-Recidivism Coalition
- Catherine Hoke — The Master of Second Chances
- Kern Valley State Prison
- Step to the Line: How Prison Is Helping Oculus Expand VR’s Horizons
- CDCR: Two Correctional Officers Attacked by about 12 Inmates at Kern Valley State Prison, ABC News, Bakersfield
- Coroner: Kern Valley State Prison Inmate Was Stabbed, The Bakersfield Californian
- Peek inside The SHU: What It’s like for California Inmates in Solitary Confinement by James Queally, Los Angeles Times
- California’s Prison Education System Is Yielding Impressive Results by Ben Paynter, Fast Company
- Sensitive Needs Yards (SNY) Gangs by Richard Valdemar, Police
- Aristotle on Teleology
- Moral Relativism, Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy
- San Quentin State Prison
- Ear Hustle
- Kern Valley 180 Podcast — not yet available, but look for it on iTunes soon!
SHOW NOTES
- A lengthier introduction than most, establishing how this unique episode came together, and why I think it’s an important listen for all of us. [04:34]
- On a societal level, what’s more likely to reduce recidivism among those convicted of serious crimes: punishment or rehabilitation? [07:42]
- Why getting permission to bring recording equipment into a maximum security prison is problematic. [09:23]
- Don’t empathize with people in prison? Try the “step to the line” exercise. [10:22]
- How you can experience a prison visit like this one. [14:18]
- If you’re ashamed of backsliding in your goals, here’s a helpful follow up from Jason, one of the men you’ll meet in this episode. [14:40]
- Setting the scene: visitation center. [17:15]
- Meet Jason. [17:40]
- Meet Ian. [18:09]
- Meet Brandon. [18:57]
- What catalyzed the choice these men made to change their trajectory? [19:38]
- Jason’s story. [20:24]
- Ian’s story. [22:54]
- Brandon’s story. [26:54]
- New beliefs a chaplain instilled in once-atheist Brandon. [29:42]
- What new beliefs have helped Jason stay on his path? [30:49]
- Good influences and beliefs that have helped Ian. [31:41]
- How do these men try to influence others to course correct? Who do they choose to approach, and why? [33:34]
- What have been the most effective approaches for guiding others toward redirection? [35:26]
- Creating change from the inside out. [38:23]
- Are there patterns that lead to people straying from their path? What can be done to help them back once such a pattern has been identified? [39:48]
- Did anything from Jason’s gang experience translate into something he can use in a positive way today? [42:35]
- The others weigh in on Jason’s skills, reputation, and values. [44:11]
- Where would these men like to be in three years, and what are they doing to pave the way there? [45:49]
- Ian’s answer. [45:54]
- Jason’s answer. [47:34]
- What keeps them going? What would make them look back on their time here with pride? [47:59]
- Tools helpful for nudging others toward a better path. [49:09]
- Practical and purpose-driven questions that lead to problem solving. [50:27]
- How does Ian look back on the crimes that got him sentenced to prison? [52:59]
- Resisting temptation or recovering from a relapse. [54:40]
- Ian tries to lead by example, but even he loses his cool sometimes. He shares one incident and how he managed to de-escalate it. [55:51]
- Jason tries to foresee possible outcomes and avoid escalation from the get-go, but understands that variables can throw a wrench in any plan. [1:00:00]
- Brandon admits he loses his cool and snaps fairly regularly. He tries to run through a mental checklist to take a breath before saying something regrettable and leans on the other two for help on this front. Here’s one story where he overcame these urges and did the right thing. [1:01:16]
- Where would Brandon like to be three years from now? [1:06:26]
- These three produce the Kern Valley 180 Podcast. How did this come about, and what are the logistics? Is it available to people outside the system? [1:07:13]
- Ian asks what compelled me to come to a level four maximum security prison and sit down with them. [1:10:13]
- Ian explains one of the podcast’s main goals. [1:12:39]
- Jason asks how I come up with questions for understanding what makes people tick. [1:15:59]
- Ian’s parting thoughts. [1:22:58]
- Brandon’s parting thoughts. [1:23:51]
- Jason’s parting thoughts. [1:24:44]
- My parting thoughts. [1:25:29]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
Posted on: June 25, 2018.
Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.
Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.
Comment Rules: Remember what Fonzie was like? Cool. That’s how we’re gonna be — cool. Critical is fine, but if you’re rude, we’ll delete your stuff. Please do not put your URL in the comment text and please use your PERSONAL name or initials and not your business name, as the latter comes off like spam. Have fun and thanks for adding to the conversation! (Thanks to Brian Oberkirch for the inspiration)
2 comments on “Inside a Maximum Security Prison: Three Stories of Redemption and Entrepreneurship”
Tim:
Great podcast. Really enjoyed it and am very pleased that you help others understand that those inside or no different than those that are not. Choices made the difference and all people are essentially good.
There was a mention that the prison has its own podcast. Is this currently available? If so, can you point me in the right direction to locate it? I have tried looking in iTunes without success.
LikeLike
As always, the work and the podcasts are wonderful. I hope this experience will drive you to learn more about people who need other supports to find success. There is a tremendous number of people who live so close to the edge that would benefit from the advice, lives and experiences of the people interviewed,b it some thought to how they can really access that when they live in poverty, struggle for basic needs would be wonderful. Cheers and thanks.
LikeLike