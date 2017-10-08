Intimacy, Emotional Baggage, Relationship Longevity, and More – Esther Perel

“The most powerful anti-depressant is doing for other people.”

– Esther Perel

Psychotherapist Esther Perel (@estherperel) is back to answer your most requested questions.

The New York Times called her the most important game-changer in sexuality and relational health since Dr. Ruth.

Her TED talks on maintaining desire and rethinking infidelity have more than 17 million views, and she’s tested and been exposed to everything imaginable in 34 years of running her private therapy practice in New York City.

In this episode, Esther explains:

How to foster relationship longevity.

The most effective ways to improve communication in relationships.

How to deal with criticism.

Letting go of emotional baggage from past relationships.

How to know when to move on from a relationship that doesn’t seem to be working.

And much more.

Esther is the author of the international bestseller Mating in Captivity, which has been translated into 26 languages, and her new book, The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity .

Her creative energy is focused on co-creating and hosting an Audible original audio series, Where Should We Begin.

Enjoy!

Want to hear another episode with Esther Perel? — Listen to her first appearance on the podcast. In this conversation, we discuss polyamory, why happy people cheat, how to find (and convince) mentors who can change your life, what she's learned from Holocaust survivors, and much more

#241: The Relationship Episode: Sex, Love, Polyamory, Marriage, and More (with Esther Perel) https://rss.art19.com/episodes/e4cf219a-1a1f-4f4d-98b2-b68ef2e87e1e.mp3

Selected Links from the Episode

Connect with Esther Perel:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Show Notes

Esther’s exercises, routines, and habits for fostering relationship longevity. [08:01]

How to lessen arguments in your marriage. [10:16]

How do we rid ourselves of negative emotions often generated by being in a relationship? [14:32]

What is the best way to move on past divorce and post-marriage depression? [15:52]

How do we overcome the anger and self-blame we feel when our partner has been unfaithful? [18:53]

Do you have to be young and stupid to find true love? Do most people in search of a relationship wind up “settling?” [23:29]

How do you know when a relationship is done? [26:27]

Can too much communication in a relationship hurt desire? [30:52]

What are the essential blocks to building a strong foundation between partners and establishing balance for longevity? [34:21]

Advice for millennials looking to bring romance and emotional intimacy back to dating. [38:30]

Young men and the mistakes they make during courtship. [42:29]

How to lessen conflict in a relationship. [45:33]

How can men effectively handle their sex drive? [52:20]

Advice for a couple looking to explore beyond the boundaries of monogamy. [54:22]

How does Esther help people accept themselves? [59:23]

People Mentioned

Posted on: October 8, 2017.

