Intimacy, Emotional Baggage, Relationship Longevity, and More – Esther Perel

“The most powerful anti-depressant is doing for other people.”
– Esther Perel
Psychotherapist Esther Perel (@estherperel) is back to answer your most requested questions.
The New York Times called her the most important game-changer in sexuality and relational health since Dr. Ruth.
Her TED talks on maintaining desire and rethinking infidelity have more than 17 million views, and she’s tested and been exposed to everything imaginable in 34 years of running her private therapy practice in New York City.
In this episode, Esther explains:
- How to foster relationship longevity.
- The most effective ways to improve communication in relationships.
- How to deal with criticism.
- Letting go of emotional baggage from past relationships.
- How to know when to move on from a relationship that doesn’t seem to be working.
- And much more.
Esther is the author of the international bestseller Mating in Captivity, which has been translated into 26 languages, and her new book, The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity .
Her creative energy is focused on co-creating and hosting an Audible original audio series, Where Should We Begin.
Enjoy!
Selected Links from the Episode
- Connect with Esther Perel:
Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
- The Relationship Episode: Sex, Love, Polyamory, Marriage, and More (with Esther Perel)
- Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence by Esther Perel
- The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity by Esther Perel
- Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel
- Rethinking Infidelity … A Talk for Anyone Who Has Ever Loved by Esther Perel, TED2015
- The Four Horsemen: Criticism, Contempt, Defensiveness, and Stonewalling Ellie Lisitsa, The Gottman Relationship Blog
- No Secrets by Carly Simon
- Breaking the Male Code: Unlocking the Power of Friendship by Robert Garfield
- Fighting for Your Marriage: A Deluxe Revised Edition of the Classic Best-seller for Enhancing Marriage and Preventing Divorce by Howard J. Markman and Scott M. Stanley
- Monogamish — The Documentary
- Opening Up: A Guide to Creating and Sustaining Open Relationships by Tristan Taormino
- Sex at Dawn: How We Mate, Why We Stray, and What It Means for Modern Relationships by Christopher Ryan and Cacilda Jetha
Show Notes
- Esther’s exercises, routines, and habits for fostering relationship longevity. [08:01]
- How to lessen arguments in your marriage. [10:16]
- How do we rid ourselves of negative emotions often generated by being in a relationship? [14:32]
- What is the best way to move on past divorce and post-marriage depression? [15:52]
- How do we overcome the anger and self-blame we feel when our partner has been unfaithful? [18:53]
- Do you have to be young and stupid to find true love? Do most people in search of a relationship wind up “settling?” [23:29]
- How do you know when a relationship is done? [26:27]
- Can too much communication in a relationship hurt desire? [30:52]
- What are the essential blocks to building a strong foundation between partners and establishing balance for longevity? [34:21]
- Advice for millennials looking to bring romance and emotional intimacy back to dating. [38:30]
- Young men and the mistakes they make during courtship. [42:29]
- How to lessen conflict in a relationship. [45:33]
- How can men effectively handle their sex drive? [52:20]
- Advice for a couple looking to explore beyond the boundaries of monogamy. [54:22]
- How does Esther help people accept themselves? [59:23]
People Mentioned
Posted on: October 8, 2017.
5 comments on "Intimacy, Emotional Baggage, Relationship Longevity, and More – Esther Perel"
Hi Tim,
Your lead in quotes speak to me. Deeply.
I have discovered that if you get lost in other people – by helping them – even for just a little bit every day, your life will change slowly and steadily. It’s like all the issues I had and depression and fears dissolved into love in those moments I was helping people from a genuine, fun space. When you starve the fear, it dies, and then, love arises, and depression is an impossibility in a loving being.
Most folks are depressed because they resist. Resisting fear, grief, heck, anything. The resistance grows – individual’s choice – and the depression grows, mainly because the person focuses on themselves, serving themselves, figuring out how they will help themselves, and all these self-created obsessions, and self-focused ways, which ensures that their depression strengthens.
But when you take the focus away from you, and move it to others, by assisting others in many ways – through business, job, personal life, whatever – the fear turns to love, and the anguish turns to fun, and when you do this regularly, something awesome happens; your problems begin to dissolve, as does your depression, Because when you focus lovingly on others you suck the life force out of self-centered, depressive energies.
I love receiving cool things, like money, but my day is so not about getting and focusing on taking care of me, and so focused on serving others and having fun. Never been happier or more successful in my life.
Thanks for sharing Tim.
Ryan
You accidentally put the first episode twice instead of the new one.
Waiting to hear the new one,
The first one was one of the best so far.
Thanks,
Shaked.
Hello, a friendly observation I want to mention here. Both audios (this episode and Episode #241) are the exact same. If this was by design and not just a technical hiccup, then feel free to disregard my comment.
EXACTLY. PLEASE UPDATE THE FILES.
Episode 241 is fantastic. It’s loaded in place of the newer, October podcast.
Thanks for the heads up. We had a small tech glitch with the audio player on the blog — but all other feeds (iTunes, Stitcher, etc.) — are working correctly. We’ve fixed the tech issue and the player is now working correctly with the new episode. Enjoy!
