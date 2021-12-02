TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie — Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss (#551)

“Fear really was a motivator, and has been in many different chapters in TOMS. Not because I was afraid of failing as a business, but failing other humans is a much heavier burden to wear.” — Blake Mycoskie

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.

You’ll get plenty of that in this special episode, which features my interview with Blake Mycoskie from my 2017 TV Show Fear{less}. The “less” is in parentheses because the objective is to teach you to fear less, not to be fearless.

Fear{less} features in-depth, long-form conversations with top performers, focusing on how they’ve overcome fears and made hard decisions, embracing discomfort and thinking big.

It was produced by Wild West Productions, and I worked with them to make both the video and audio available to you for free, my dear listeners. You can find the video of this episode on YouTube.com/TimFerriss, and eventually you’ll be able to see all episodes for free at YouTube.com/TimFerriss.

Spearheaded by actor/producer and past podcast guest Vince Vaughn, Wild West Productions has produced a string of hit movies including The Internship, Couples Retreat, Four Christmases, and The Break-Up.

In 2020, Wild West produced the comedy The Opening Act, starring Jimmy O. Yang and Cedric The Entertainer. In addition to Fear{less}, their television credits include Undeniable with Joe Buck, ESPN’s 30 for 30 episode about the ’85 Bears, and the Netflix animated show F is for Family.

Please enjoy!

#551: TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie — Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss

SHOW NOTES

What is Butter Busters, and how did it help inspire Blake’s entrepreneurial vision at an early age?

What backup career was Blake’s time at SMU preparing him for if his professional tennis aspirations didn’t work out?

Blake’s favorite philosophers and their works.

Blake details his journaling habit and how it started.

The origin story of Blake’s first business on the SMU campus, and the sneaky ruse he borrowed from Ben Franklin to drum up customers.

It turns out running a full-time business while trying to go to school full-time is hard. So what happened next?

How did reality TV change Blake’s life and teach him a valuable, but costly lesson about business?

What did Blake do to cope with the depression he experienced after this first big business failure, and how did this roll him into his next venture?

The TOMS origin story: how it came about when Blake was trying to take a vacation from business.

How did TOMS get its first burst of real publicity, and in what way did this quickly turn into a good news/bad news situation?

Shoebags vs. shoeboxes from a retail standpoint.

What is Blake’s greatest fear in business? What does failure look like to him?

Books Blake can’t live without.

If Blake lost everything today, what would he be most thankful for?

Why the calendar is king in the Mycoskie household.

What Blake’s billboard would say and parting thoughts.

MORE GUEST QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

“Fear really was a motivator, and has been in many different chapters in TOMS. Not because I was afraid of failing as a business, but failing other humans is a much heavier burden to wear.”

— Blake Mycoskie

“The calendar is king.”

— Blake Mycoskie

“Carpe diem. That is the mantra that has served me so well. … If I do that, then I’m giving the most I can to what I’ve been given.“

— Blake Mycoskie

“A fortune can be made out of literally your kitchen and a typewriter.”

— Blake Mycoskie

“If there’s one thing that can help get your life on a more positive path, journaling is it.”

— Blake Mycoskie

“I think Indiana Jones is the best job.”

— Blake Mycoskie

