The Random Show: Boozy Quarantine Edition! (#426)

Technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy Kevin Rose (@KevinRose) rejoins me for another episode of “The Random Show.” In this one we explore fine (and not-so-fine) wines, dog adoption, great fiction and non-fiction reads, anniversary celebration during quarantine, exotic meats and decadent desserts, skiing accidents, and much more.

Please enjoy!

NOTE: This episode was recorded on April 2nd on Caffeine.tv. Thanks to everyone who joined this special live edition! 🙏

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, or on your favorite podcast platform.



#426: The Random Show: Boozy Quarantine Edition!

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Kevin Rose:

The Kevin Rose Show | Oak Meditation | Zero | Instagram | Twitter

SHOW NOTES

What are we drinking tonight? [05:15]

A downbeat before the upbeat, quarantine diets, preparation, and concern for loved ones near and far. [07:35]

Good books we’re reading now. [17:15]

Now is an ideal time to learn new skills. Here are some ideas. [22:26]

Speculation on where we see the fight against COVID-19 going in the months ahead. [28:48]

What exotic meats are chilling in my freezer right now? [39:33]

Is now an ideal time to adopt a dog? [40:36]

Betterment/Wealthfront versus investing straight in Vanguard? [41:43]

Exercise is an excellent coping mechanism for single-room quarantine. What do we recommend? [43:28]

Three fiction books we’d gift to each other. [45:58]

What’s been bothering us lately, and what’s been helping us cope? [51:40]

What have we been watching during quarantine? [1:00:56]

Rules observed during the quarantine. [1:05:42]

How Kevin and Darya celebrated their seventh anniversary. [1:09:34]

What decadent dessert time is like at the Rose household when hosting visitors from out of town. [1:11:09]

What’s the big whoop about the WHOOP band? [1:12:29]

Sleep aids, horse semen, and the ludicrousness of an Audible version of The 4-Hour Chef. [1:12:58]

Will we do this again? [1:16:45]

That time Ben from Caffeine almost got me killed skiing. [1:17:57]

“Tom’s drunk,” and other deep parting thoughts. [1:18:56]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

