The Random Show: Boozy Quarantine Edition! (#426)

Technologist, serial entrepreneur, world-class investor, self-experimenter, and all-around wild and crazy guy Kevin Rose (@KevinRose) rejoins me for another episode of “The Random Show.” In this one we explore fine (and not-so-fine) wines, dog adoption, great fiction and non-fiction reads, anniversary celebration during quarantine, exotic meats and decadent desserts, skiing accidents, and much more.
Please enjoy!
NOTE: This episode was recorded on April 2nd on Caffeine.tv. Thanks to everyone who joined this special live edition! 🙏
SHOW NOTES
- What are we drinking tonight? [05:15]
- A downbeat before the upbeat, quarantine diets, preparation, and concern for loved ones near and far. [07:35]
- Good books we’re reading now. [17:15]
- Now is an ideal time to learn new skills. Here are some ideas. [22:26]
- Speculation on where we see the fight against COVID-19 going in the months ahead. [28:48]
- What exotic meats are chilling in my freezer right now? [39:33]
- Is now an ideal time to adopt a dog? [40:36]
- Betterment/Wealthfront versus investing straight in Vanguard? [41:43]
- Exercise is an excellent coping mechanism for single-room quarantine. What do we recommend? [43:28]
- Three fiction books we’d gift to each other. [45:58]
- What’s been bothering us lately, and what’s been helping us cope? [51:40]
- What have we been watching during quarantine? [1:00:56]
- Rules observed during the quarantine. [1:05:42]
- How Kevin and Darya celebrated their seventh anniversary. [1:09:34]
- What decadent dessert time is like at the Rose household when hosting visitors from out of town. [1:11:09]
- What’s the big whoop about the WHOOP band? [1:12:29]
- Sleep aids, horse semen, and the ludicrousness of an Audible version of The 4-Hour Chef. [1:12:58]
- Will we do this again? [1:16:45]
- That time Ben from Caffeine almost got me killed skiing. [1:17:57]
- “Tom’s drunk,” and other deep parting thoughts. [1:18:56]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Will Harlan
- Brian Koppelman
- Martin Scorsese
- Bruce Tift
- Michael A. Singer
- Jason Fried
- John Bogle
- Warren Buffett
- Joel Greenblatt
- Arthur I. Segel
- Peter Attia
- Donald Trump
- Edward Tufte
- Joe Rogan
- Coach Christopher Sommer
- Mark Benioff
- Frank Herbert
- Kurt Vonnegut
- Darya Rose
- Italo Calvino
- Fred Rogers
- Tom Hanks
- Dale Carnegie
- Ayrton Senna
- Wim Hof
- Ben Keighran
